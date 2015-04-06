HurtLockerPro DoublePairedMA
- Experts
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Vladimir KähriProfessional trader,. I'm using automated strategies developed by myself. The strategy is proved as very good at long term period: profit is positive and stable, controllable risks.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
How to work with an expert adviser: “Double Paired moving averages”
This is a trend strategy and has simple rules of risk management, so I advise you to study this strategy in more detail and keep it in your portfolio.
If you don’t have time to constantly sit at your computer or constantly get your phone out to monitor the state of the market, then this strategy is for you!
An expert advisor will help you track signals and inform you about it.
The idea of using this strategy is very simple: Trend is my friend! It is necessary to wait for the situation when will occur two intersections in one direction in two pairs one after another. In other words, you need to wait until the global trend rolls back and continues its movement in the same direction.
Tip: this expert advisor can open trades on a signal. Please note that these signals are not always fulfilled as planned. To avoid the obviously negative outcome of the order, I ask you to disable this opportunity (automatically open orders by EA) and use this EA as an adviser and recheck signals manually. The message contains the opening price, stop loss level and transaction volume. These your actions will reduce the number of negative orders.
Settings:
workPeriod - choose on which timeframe EA will work. It is important that the indicator settings do not go astray when you switch the timeframes of the chart.
openOrders - open real orders or not
riskPerOrder - risk per order. Based on this risk, it calculates order volume.
TP - takeprofit per order
Fast moving average pair options
quickPairSlowMAPeriod - period of the slow moving average
quickPairQuickMAPeriod - period of the fast moving average
Slow moving average pair options
slowPairSlowMAPeriod - period of the slow moving average
slowPairQuickMAPeriod - period of the fast moving average
Trailing options
useTrailing - Turn trialing on or off. Trailes only profit
TrailingStop - After how many points (in profit) to start moving the trailing. Fixed trailing size
TrailingStep - Trailing step. How many points will the stoploss level shift.
Message sending options
sendNotification - send message or not.
pushNotification - If sendNotification is enabled, then send message as a push notification to the phone
alertNotification - If sendNotification is enabled, then send message as an alert to the terminal screen