NightBird Scalp

NighBird Scalp:

It is an algorithm developed for low volatility scenarios, where the market is in a small rank period. The algorithm will look for a small target with an adjustable risk. It works in 15 minute temporalities. (Only one order is executed at the same time by Set)

Filters and conditionals are incorporated into the code, so they will not be disclosed to the public for copyright reasons. In robot properties you can see that there are only time and maximum risk parameters per operation, making it very easy to optimize. (Likewise the output of the algorithm either by TakeProfit or StopLoss, is incorporated into the algorithm, at most it will lose the maximum% per operation)

Parameters of the Indicator:

  • Monday: daily filter (true / false)
  • Tuesday: daily filter (true / false)
  • Wednsesday: daily filter (true / false)
  • Thursday: daily filter (true / false)
  • Friday: daily filter (true / false)
  • HoursFrom: time filter (0-24)
  • HoursTo: time filter (0-24)
  • BalanceRiskPercentBuy: Risk for purchase operations (0.01-5)
  • BalanceRiskPercentSell: Risk for sales operations (0.01-5)
  • StopLossPips: StopLoss measured in pips (With this parameter it will be calculated how much input volume according to the percentage of risk "StopLossPips >= 15 pips & StopLossPips <= 200 pips" )

The tests were conducted on the EURUSD, GBPUSD and GBPCAD, on M15, with variable Spread conditions and a MarkUp of $ 4, at GMT + 3. Likewise, the quality of the modeling is 99%, data purchased from TickData Suite 2.

For small and large capitals.

Attention: it is advisable to execute the algorithm in brokers with low spread and commission conditions.

"Modifications will be added in new versions at the request of users"

Currently the pairs with JPY and for Commodities are deactivated, in the next update they will be incorporated.


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4.9 (20)
Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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