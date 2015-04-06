OptimalTrade

Automatic advisor designed for the forex market.


This trading robot is based on breakdown of trading levels.


All types of accounts are suitable, but it is better to use accounts of the Standard and ECN types.


The timeframe can be used any, but not higher than 1H. The system is waiting for breakdown of the level and closing of the bar. In simple language, you can set the time interval more simply you can skip a signal or it's too late to go into a deal.


The Expert Advisor always displays StopLoss and TakeProffit, this gives you capital protection.


It is also possible to use Tralling Stop.


The default settings are not optimized. Settings for pairs can be found in the comments, or can be provided on request.


The recommended shoulder is 1: 500.


The recommended deposit is $ 1000, well, or you can open a cent account.


Works on almost any trading pair with correctly selected parameters.


The results of all tests and parameters can also be obtained on request.




Parameters of the Expert Advisor:


Working Timeframe (The maximum value recommended is H1.)

M1

M5

M15

M30

H1

H4

D1

W1

MN1


2. Interval end hour


The clock is set from 0 to 23.


 The EA works constantly, but the levels build on the time interval. For example, if you specify the end hour of the interval 10. That means the Expert Advisor will build the levels from the beginning of the trading session to 10 hours. What is said is that he is waiting for the breakdown of the levels at the London and American sessions ie. already after 10 hours.


3. Worked days.


Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Any day can be made useable or disabled to restrict trading.



4. MACD Filter - This filter can be turned on and off. If this filter is enabled, the EA does not open the deal for sale if the MACD is above 0. Also, it does not open a buy transaction when this filter is enabled and the MACD is below 0.




Fast EMA - fast moving average

Slow EMA - slow moving average

MACD SMA - MACD average

Applied Price - application to the price

5. Filter MA - This filter can be turned off and on. If this filter is enabled, the EA does not open a deal for sale if the MA is below the price. Also does not open a purchase transaction when this filter is enabled and MA is located above the price.


Period - this parameter is the period of the moving average.

Shift - shift of the moving average

Metod is a moving average method. (At opening prices, at closing prices.)

Applied Price - application to the price

6. Stop Loss


Fixed in points

According to ATR - stop loss is set according to the ATR indicator

period ATR is the period of the ATR indicator.

ATR Koff - a step at the level of which the StopLoss value is set. If the indicator is 30, and step 2, stoploss is set twice as large as the indicator value. Other layers have a stoploss factor.

7.Take Profit - profit in points.


8. The risk for the transaction - is set from 0.01 to 100. But in general, the value of 100 is too high a value. Up to an average of 3.


9.Tralling Stop - transfer of stop loss and Take profit.


10.Payment of drawdown - exit from the drawdown, the adviser after the drawdown due to the calculation of risk covers the loss in the next transaction.


11. Using saved dada on Drawdown - the Expert Advisor remembers the drawdown data from past transactions.


12.Usr day profit stop - temporarily disabled option. (limiting the daily profit in the deposit currency)


13. Slippage - slippage, when slipping above the set value of the order does not open.


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5 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Real Trading Account LIVE SIGNAL 100K REAL:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2388151 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and res
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
Long Beach
Sergey Kasirenko
5 (1)
Experts
Long Beach EA is a trend following system that uses the Keltner Channels indicator for trade entries.  The EA monitors the upper, middle, and lower Keltner Channels.  When price reaches or breaks the upper channel boundary the EA will buy and when it reaches or breaks lower channel boundary the EA will sell.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  The EA is doing well o
EA Games Changer
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
Experts
AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
4.33 (12)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
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