Jupiter EA is a fully automatic trading system to capture short-term market fluctuation.

It applies Box Theory into forex market. At first it identifies trend in medium term, then recognizes the resistance position of the box in short-term. When the price breaks the resistance position, the EA will open trades following the medium-term trend and against the breaking direction.

It also uses grid method to increase winning chance, but it is not as dangerous as people think a grid EA should be. It has limitation of maximum order amount (defined by the Max_Order parameter), and the gap between the orders is not simply fixed value, but self-adapting to market situation. It also has protection mechanism to avoid big losses.

It uses time filter, however there is no need to calculate GMT offset by yourself, GMT offset is automatically calculated by the EA with default settings.

It works very well in 10-year 99.9% quality backtest and live test on many currency pairs. It does not need sophisticated trading conditions or high execution speed. It works with any broker (ECN recommended) and any VPS.





Recommendation

It is recommended to use Jupiter EA on M15 chart.‌

chart.‌ It is optimized to work on XAUUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, GBPNZD, GBPCAD .

. It is recommended to do 99.9% modeling quality backtest.

modeling quality backtest. It is recommended to use an 5-digit ECN broker.

ECN broker. It is recommended to set the Risk below 20.

Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/oodd008

Backtests and Set Files: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/oodd008/blog





Parameters