Intersection of deviation

The principle of this Expert Advisor is based on the intersection of the price with the calculated levels. These levels are calculated on the basis of Moving Average. The additional conditions for opening orders are intersection of other Moving Averages with different periods. Trades are closed by Stop Loss and Take Profit. The input parameters provide the ability to set the deposit load, suitable both for aggressive and conservative investors. It is not recommended to set n>4. It is recommended to run this EA on EURUSD chart, but it can also be used on other currency pairs with proper optimization. The presented input parameters are configured for EURUSD H1.


Input parameters

  • D - deviation of the third moving average;
  • Take Profit - take profit level;
  • Stop Loss - stop loss level;
  • n - trade volume increase, set in the range of 1-3;
  • MA1 - period of the first MA;
  • MA2 - period of the second MA;
  • MA3 - period of the third MA.
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LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ soon! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—including move
Aura Gold Pro Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (2)
Experts
Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide Last chance at the current price! Aura Gold Pro Edition is available now for only $400 , but from September 1 , the price will increase to $999 . After September 1, the price will be more than double.  Don’t wait until the price goes up — secure your copy now for $400. Live Trading Signals  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 ICTrading
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