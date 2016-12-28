Zup Universal ZigZag with Pesavento Patterns

The ZUP is based on two ideas.

Idea 1 - combine a variety of methods for identifying extremums (minimums and maximums) on the market price charts in a single indicator.

Idea 2 - make it possible to easily bind various graphical tools, which allow to analyze the market behavior, to the identified extremums.

To implement the first idea, the following has been made in the indicator.

Included multiple ZigZag algorithms.

Standard ZIGZAG algorithm. The basis of this algorithm is taken from the ZigZag that comes with the MetaTrader terminal.

ZIGZAG by Alex. Nickname on the forum is ANG ...

... ZIGZAG similar to one built into the Canadian Ensign program.

ZIGZAG developed by a programmer with the nickname tauber .

. ZIGZAG corresponding to the Gann swings. The algorithm description is provided in the book by Hyerczyk.

Five DT-ZigZag modes. The DT-ZigZag name has been invented by a programmer with the nickname klot.

The main idea is to plot the zigzags on the current timeframe based on the data from the timeframes higher relative to the current one.

DT-ZigZag with the standard zigzag algorithm.

DT-ZigZag with the algorithm developed by klot.

DT-ZigZag with the algorithm developed by Candid .

. DT-ZigZag based on fractal searching algorithm. In this particular case, the fractals have nothing to do with Benoit Mandelbrot. The name is taken from the corresponding indicator in the MetaTrader package.

DT-ZigZag with the Gann swings in the interpretation by Hyerczyk.

7 different ZigZag algorithms in market scanning mode to search for patterns, codenamed Gartley Patterns.

ZIGZAG developed by a programmer with the nickname Talex .

. SQZZ ZigZag, developed by a programmer with the nickname tovaroved (Alexander Shchukin).

(Alexander Shchukin). ZZ_2L developed by a programmer with the nickname wellx .

. Wave ZigZag. This ZigZag allows to manually create a wave layout corresponding to the Elliott waves on 10 wave levels.

To implement the second idea, multiple graphical tools have been included in the indicator.

The indicator contains over 400 parameters in total.

All of the indicator parameters are divided into 16 groups to make navigation easier.

Parameters for managing the built-in ZigZags Parameters for managing the Fibonacci levels Parameters for managing the Pesavento Patterns Parameters for managing the Gartley Patterns Parameters for managing the Andrews' Pitchfork Parameters for managing the micmed's channels Parameters for managing the Fibonacci fans Parameters for managing the Fibonacci extensions Parameters for managing the versum's levels Parameters for managing the Fibonacci arcs Parameters for managing the logarithmic spiral Parameters for managing the Pivot ZigZag Parameters for managing the channels Parameters for managing the Fibonacci time zones Additional Parameters General Parameters

It is also possible to manage the graphical tools using the mouse and the graphical interface.

In order to use the graphical interface, it is necessary to enable the parameter ExtPanel=true.

If the panel is deleted using the ESC key, it can be restored to the chart using the SHIFT-Z key combination.

The graphical tools drawn using the mouse are binded either to the ZigZag extremums or to the wave layout.

The graphical tools drawn using the parameters are only binded to the ZigZag extremums.

They cannot be binded to the wave layout.

By default, the use of the graphical interface is enabled. For the operation to be correct, it is necessary to use MetaTrader 4 build 1014 or higher.

For the automatic search for the Gartley patterns using the parameters, it is necessary to enable ExtIndicator = 11: search Patterns

For the automatic plotting of the Andrews’ Pitchfork using the parameters, it is necessary to enable



ExtPitchforkDynamic = 2

ExtPitchforkStatic = 2

The detailed description of all parameters and methods for working with the graphical interface takes up multiple articles.

The full list of parameters is provided in the comments. The attached file contains the brief description of the ZUP.

I express my gratitude to all who participated in the creation of the ZUP.