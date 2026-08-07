Goldyx Scalper

GOLDYX is a fully automated, institutional-grade algorithmic strategy precision-engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe.

Built for consistent capital appreciation, the system capitalizes on sharp trending and breakout phases while enforcing institutional risk management.

MYFXBOOK: 

Technical Features

  • Win Rate: Historical accuracy exceeding 80% since inception.

  • Monthly Returns: 5% to 20% average growth under stable market conditions.

  • Drawdown Profile: Structurally maintained below 20% via defensive filters.

Strategy Overview

  • Pure Alpha Execution - Captures high-probability trend expansions with an average trade holding time of 1-2 hours.

  • Zero Aggressive Scaling - Strictly avoids toxic money management. Absolutely no martingale, grid tracking, or overlot recovery systems.

  • Smart News & Volatility Guard - Integrated real-time filters automatically pause trading during high-impact macroeconomic news spikes to protect capital.

Capital & Broker Specifications

  • Minimum Balance: 50-100K USD (or equivalent base currency)

  • Target Leverage: 1:2000 recommended for optimal margin utilization

  • Execution Environment: No Commission account type


⚠️This EA trades rarely, but it gives you confidence and pure fund preservation without worries.

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Goldyx
Linding Imbol Kabilangan
Experts
GOLDYX is a fully automated, institutional-grade algorithmic strategy precision-engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe . Built for consistent capital appreciation, the system capitalizes on sharp trending and breakout phases while enforcing institutional risk management. Real Live Trading:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383671 Technical Features Win Rate : Historical accuracy exceeding 80% since inception. Monthly Returns : 5% to 20% average growth under stable marke
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