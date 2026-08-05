ZWOOP WORKSPACE





Liquidity • Confirmed Order Blocks • Trading Sessions • Time Reference Tools





ZWOOP WORKSPACE is a configurable market-analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5 that combines liquidity levels, confirmed order blocks, trading sessions, and time-reference tools in a single chart environment.





The workspace is designed for traders who use Liquidity, SMC, ICT, and LIT-style analytical concepts and want to reduce manual chart marking during intraday market analysis.





Main Features





* Automatic liquidity level detection

* Confirmed order block zones

* Asia, Spread Time, Frankfurt, London, New York, and New York Trap sessions

* Magic Minutes (MMM1 / MMM2)

* End of Trading Day reference line

* Inside bar highlighting

* Trend direction line

* Independent enable/disable control for every module

* One-click Dark / Light chart theme switching





Liquidity System





Liquidity levels remain active until they are taken by price. The indicator can highlight overnight liquidity, mark levels that remain untested across trading days, filter tested liquidity, and limit the number of displayed levels to keep the chart readable.





Confirmed Order Blocks





Order blocks are created only after a confirmed sequence of liquidity sweep, imbalance formation, and candle confirmation, helping focus on validated zones instead of every local candle pattern.





Session and Time Tools





Built-in trading sessions and time-reference levels help track important intraday periods without additional manual drawing. Summer Time and Winter Time can be switched directly from the settings to keep all session and time levels aligned with the selected market time configuration.





Flexible Workspace





Every component can be customized individually, allowing traders to build a clean chart layout that matches their own analytical process rather than forcing a fixed template.



