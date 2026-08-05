Zwoop Workspace

ZWOOP WORKSPACE

Liquidity • Confirmed Order Blocks • Trading Sessions • Time Reference Tools

ZWOOP WORKSPACE is a configurable market-analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5 that combines liquidity levels, confirmed order blocks, trading sessions, and time-reference tools in a single chart environment.

The workspace is designed for traders who use Liquidity, SMC, ICT, and LIT-style analytical concepts and want to reduce manual chart marking during intraday market analysis.

Main Features

* Automatic liquidity level detection
* Confirmed order block zones
* Asia, Spread Time, Frankfurt, London, New York, and New York Trap sessions
* Magic Minutes (MMM1 / MMM2)
* End of Trading Day reference line
* Inside bar highlighting
* Trend direction line
* Independent enable/disable control for every module
* One-click Dark / Light chart theme switching

Liquidity System

Liquidity levels remain active until they are taken by price. The indicator can highlight overnight liquidity, mark levels that remain untested across trading days, filter tested liquidity, and limit the number of displayed levels to keep the chart readable.

Confirmed Order Blocks

Order blocks are created only after a confirmed sequence of liquidity sweep, imbalance formation, and candle confirmation, helping focus on validated zones instead of every local candle pattern.

Session and Time Tools

Built-in trading sessions and time-reference levels help track important intraday periods without additional manual drawing. Summer Time and Winter Time can be switched directly from the settings to keep all session and time levels aligned with the selected market time configuration.

Flexible Workspace

Every component can be customized individually, allowing traders to build a clean chart layout that matches their own analytical process rather than forcing a fixed template.

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Ahmed Gamal Abdel Nasser Mohamed
Indicators
# Zain Gold Scalping V5 Indicator - Multi-Timeframe Forex & Gold Trading Indicator **Zain Gold Scalping V5** is a comprehensive and professional technical analysis tool, specifically designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. This indicator is tailored to meet the needs of both retail and professional traders, offering an exceptional combination of speed, multi-timeframe adaptability, and superior analytical accuracy. Whether you're looking for high-volatility price movements in precious me
Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
3.8 (5)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
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