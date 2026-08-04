Multitimeframe Rsi Adx Trend Master

Maximize your trading precision with the Multi-Timeframe RSI & ADX Trend Master, an advanced visual tool designed to filter out false signals and identify market exhaustion and precise reversals across 9 timeframes simultaneously.





No more manually switching charts to analyze trends. With this high-performance interactive dashboard, you can visualize market behavior from M1 to MN on a single screen.





💡 Why is this indicator essential?

Most traders lose money by trading isolated RSI signals (overbought/oversold) during strong trends. The Trend Master solves this problem by cross-referencing RSI overextension data with ADX trend strength and slope, generating high-probability, filtered signals.





📌 Key Features

3-in-1 Multi-Timeframe Matrix:





RSI Panel: Instantly identifies overbought and oversold assets.





ADX Strength Panel: Displays trend intensity and alerts you when the trend is losing momentum (exhaustion).





Trade Direction Panel (Signals): The decision-making engine that combines RSI and ADX data to issue clear signals: BUY, SELL, REV C (Buy Reversal), and REV V (Sell Reversal).





Interactive "1-Click" Navigation: Click any cell on the dashboard to instantly switch the current chart to the selected pair and timeframe.





No False Signals (Anti-Noise Filter): The dashboard only issues signals when the RSI reaches extreme zones validated by ADX dynamics.





Clean, Professional Layout: Designed with a professional dark, flat-background dashboard style to avoid visual interference with chart candlesticks.





Fully Customizable: Adjust pairs, RSI/ADX periods, overbought/oversold levels, and color schemes.