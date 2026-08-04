Multitimeframe Rsi Adx Trend Master

Maximize your trading precision with the Multi-Timeframe RSI & ADX Trend Master, an advanced visual tool designed to filter out false signals and identify market exhaustion and precise reversals across 9 timeframes simultaneously.


No more manually switching charts to analyze trends. With this high-performance interactive dashboard, you can visualize market behavior from M1 to MN on a single screen.


💡 Why is this indicator essential?

Most traders lose money by trading isolated RSI signals (overbought/oversold) during strong trends. The Trend Master solves this problem by cross-referencing RSI overextension data with ADX trend strength and slope, generating high-probability, filtered signals.


📌 Key Features

3-in-1 Multi-Timeframe Matrix:


RSI Panel: Instantly identifies overbought and oversold assets.


ADX Strength Panel: Displays trend intensity and alerts you when the trend is losing momentum (exhaustion).


Trade Direction Panel (Signals): The decision-making engine that combines RSI and ADX data to issue clear signals: BUY, SELL, REV C (Buy Reversal), and REV V (Sell Reversal).


Interactive "1-Click" Navigation: Click any cell on the dashboard to instantly switch the current chart to the selected pair and timeframe.


No False Signals (Anti-Noise Filter): The dashboard only issues signals when the RSI reaches extreme zones validated by ADX dynamics.


Clean, Professional Layout: Designed with a professional dark, flat-background dashboard style to avoid visual interference with chart candlesticks.


Fully Customizable: Adjust pairs, RSI/ADX periods, overbought/oversold levels, and color schemes.


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Connix SMC by G-Labs — Smart Money Concepts and ICT multi-pair scanner for MetaTrader 5. Order blocks, fair value gaps, break of structure, change of character, VWAP, premium and discount range, and multi-timeframe dashboard from one chart. Connix scans multiple symbols across configurable timeframes and shows market structure status in an interactive table while drawing the same structures on the active chart. It is an analytical toolkit — you control every setting; it does not place trades a
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
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Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
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