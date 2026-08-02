ExodiaFlow

  • Indicators
  • Youssef Esseghaiar
    Youssef Esseghaiar

    Youssef Esseghaiar

    Nexus Systems Developer
    I am a professional algorithmic trader and MQL5 developer specialized in building institutional-grade Expert Advisors and indicators for Forex, Crypto, Indices, and Commodities.
  • Version: 1.40
  • Activations: 5

🚀 ExodiaFlow v1.40 — Institutional Market Structure & Smart Money Engine

🧠 One-Liner
Decode the market like smart money — structure, order blocks, and precision risk management in one powerful system.

📌 Overview
ExodiaFlow is a high-performance Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator engineered to give traders a clear, institutional-level view of the market. Built on advanced structure logic and dynamic order block detection, it transforms raw price action into actionable insights with precision entries, risk management, and real-time analytics.

Designed for XAUUSD, Forex, and indices, ExodiaFlow combines structure mapping, liquidity logic, and adaptive risk tools into a clean, professional trading interface.

Core Features

🏗️ Market Structure Engine
• Automatic detection of HH, HL, LH, LL
• Real-time Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH)
• Customizable confirmation (Close or Wick)
• Trend bias tracking (Bullish / Bearish / Neutral)

📦 Smart Order Blocks
• Auto-detected Bullish & Bearish Order Blocks
• Dynamic mitigation tracking (Wick or Close)
• Optional removal of mitigated zones
• Adjustable lookback and maximum OB control
• Clean visual zones with optional mean line

🎯 Precision Trade Mapping
• Automatic Entry, Stop Loss, and Multi Take Profits (TP1 / TP2 / TP3)
• Built-in Risk Presets (Conservative, Balanced, Aggressive, Scalping)
• ATR-based dynamic stop loss calculation
• Break-even automation after TP1
• Real-time % distance and R:R visualization

📊 Advanced Dashboard System
• Live market trend & signal status
• Trade metrics (SL, TP levels, Risk/Reward)
• Performance stats (Win rate, W/L ratio, trade count)
• Clean, modern UI with theme auto-detection

🔍 Smart Filters
• Optional HTF EMA trend filter for directional bias
• ATR-based volatility tracking
• Noise reduction for cleaner signals

📈 ATR Trend Visualization
• Dynamic volatility trend line
• Smoothed ATR movement for better timing

🔔 Alerts & Automation
• Alerts on TP, SL, Break-even
• Order Block mitigation alerts
• Optional webhook support for automation

🎨 Professional Visuals
• Auto Dark/Light theme detection
• Fully customizable colors
• Clean, non-cluttered chart design
• Integrated watermark & UI system

💡 Why ExodiaFlow?
Unlike basic indicators, ExodiaFlow delivers a complete trading framework — combining structure, liquidity, and risk into one unified system. It eliminates guesswork and helps traders execute with confidence using institutional logic.

🔥 Best For
• Smart Money / ICT traders
• Gold (XAUUSD), Forex/Indices scalpers & intraday/Swing traders
• Traders seeking structured, rule-based entries
• Anyone wanting a clean, professional trading workflow

⚙️ Built by NexusAlgoSystem
Version 1.40 — continuously engineered for precision, clarity, and performance

💬 Final Note
ExodiaFlow is not just an indicator — it’s a complete market reading system designed to align you with smart money and give you the edge most traders lack.

📩 Contact & Support

For any questions, setup assistance, or optimization requests, feel free to contact me directly. I’m always available to help serious traders get the best performance from this system.

✔ Installation & setup guidance
✔ Recommended settings for your broker
✔ Strategy explanation & optimization
✔ VIP updates & future upgrades

💬 Fast response guaranteed. Let’s take your trading to the next level.


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MATADOR GOLD XAUUSD M5 Scalp Signals for MT5 MATADOR GOLD is a decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who analyze short-term Gold movement on the M5 timeframe. The indicator does not open, close, or manage trades automatically. It provides buy and sell signal guidance so the user can make their own trading decisions according to their risk plan, broker conditions, and trade management rules. Main purpose MATADOR GOLD is built to help traders avoid noisy signal flow and
IVISTscalp5
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5 (6)
Indicators
[iVISTscalp5]: A Laboratory for Market Behavior Research Through Time TLV Framework | Liquidity Activation Points ⸻ General Description iVISTscalp5 is a multi-level timing and price structure indicator developed within the VISTmany project. The system forecasts time, direction, and movement range through Liquidity Activation Points (timings). The iVISTscalp5 indicator can be used with default parameters for any financial instrument. ⸻ Practical Value The iVISTscalp5 indicator was
ZIVA Signal Intelligence
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
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ZIVA Signal Intelligence An Adaptive, Modular Market Intelligence System ZIVA Signal Intelligence is not positioned as a conventional trading indicator. It is a fully integrated, proprietary market intelligence system engineered to deliver structured, high-precision interpretation of price behavior within a controlled analytical environment. Developed through an independent architectural approach, ZIVA does not rely on, derive from, or replicate existing indicators. It represents a standalone
MT5 Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Indicators
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904?source=Unknown +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Hallo Trader, This is a traditional GANN & FIBONACCI strategy based on detection of an impulsive move in the opposite direction. This is called a Breakout. At the moment of Breakout, the indicator draw
Hidden Trendline Channel Project 17 Tool
Herman Santoso
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Hidden Trend Channel Project 17 Tool SPECIAL NOVEMBER SALE is now finished. Price goes back to normal.  This is an Automated Tool for Multi Timeframe Trend Channel Analysis Visualization with Intelligent Range Market, Trending Market, Reversal, Breakout Detection.  It draws multiple Trend Channels with multiple sub-trendlines levels inside the channel for perfectly give you the trader, the crystal clear Trend channels where price trend direction is moving. This tool is accurately useful for T
Btcusd Pro
Metin Erkamoglu
Indicators
BTCUSD PRO Signal Solution for MT5 BTCUSD PRO is a decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who analyze BTCUSD or BTCUSD# with a structured signal workflow. The product is not an automated trading system. It does not open, close, or manage trades automatically. It provides analytical buy and sell signal information and displays a visual trade plan on the chart so the user can make their own trading decisions. Main purpose BTCUSD PRO is designed for traders who prefe
TraderHUD
Justino Porto Neto
5 (1)
Indicators
TraderHUD v2 — Complete Dashboard for the Professional Trader TraderHUD v2 is the evolution of the most complete visual indicator for MetaTrader 5. It brings together everything a trader needs to see on the chart to make more informed decisions: temporal context, dollar strength, statistical range, pivot levels, movement speed and macro trend — all integrated, configurable and without cluttering the chart. This version was built based on real use in live trading, incorporating a clear philosophy
Triple Crox Strategy
issam rahhal sabour
Indicators
Triple Crox Strategy v4.10 Triple Crox Strategy v4.10 Professional MetaTrader 5 Indicator 13 Patterns • Fibonacci • CLUSTER ML • Multi-Filter 1. Overview Advanced MT5 indicator combining 13 Pattern Detection , Fibonacci Analysis , CLUSTER Machine Learning and Multi-Filter system for precise signals on Forex, indices, commodities, crypto. 5-step pipeline: indicators → filter → patterns → signals → levels. 2. Trading Setup Heikin-Ashi colored bars. Buy/Sell arrows with Entry, TP1(1x ATR), TP2(2x
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