🚀 ExodiaFlow v1.40 — Institutional Market Structure & Smart Money Engine

🧠 One-Liner

Decode the market like smart money — structure, order blocks, and precision risk management in one powerful system.

📌 Overview

ExodiaFlow is a high-performance Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator engineered to give traders a clear, institutional-level view of the market. Built on advanced structure logic and dynamic order block detection, it transforms raw price action into actionable insights with precision entries, risk management, and real-time analytics.

Designed for XAUUSD, Forex, and indices, ExodiaFlow combines structure mapping, liquidity logic, and adaptive risk tools into a clean, professional trading interface.

⚡ Core Features

🏗️ Market Structure Engine

• Automatic detection of HH, HL, LH, LL

• Real-time Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH)

• Customizable confirmation (Close or Wick)

• Trend bias tracking (Bullish / Bearish / Neutral)

📦 Smart Order Blocks

• Auto-detected Bullish & Bearish Order Blocks

• Dynamic mitigation tracking (Wick or Close)

• Optional removal of mitigated zones

• Adjustable lookback and maximum OB control

• Clean visual zones with optional mean line

🎯 Precision Trade Mapping

• Automatic Entry, Stop Loss, and Multi Take Profits (TP1 / TP2 / TP3)

• Built-in Risk Presets (Conservative, Balanced, Aggressive, Scalping)

• ATR-based dynamic stop loss calculation

• Break-even automation after TP1

• Real-time % distance and R:R visualization

📊 Advanced Dashboard System

• Live market trend & signal status

• Trade metrics (SL, TP levels, Risk/Reward)

• Performance stats (Win rate, W/L ratio, trade count)

• Clean, modern UI with theme auto-detection

🔍 Smart Filters

• Optional HTF EMA trend filter for directional bias

• ATR-based volatility tracking

• Noise reduction for cleaner signals

📈 ATR Trend Visualization

• Dynamic volatility trend line

• Smoothed ATR movement for better timing

🔔 Alerts & Automation

• Alerts on TP, SL, Break-even

• Order Block mitigation alerts

• Optional webhook support for automation

🎨 Professional Visuals

• Auto Dark/Light theme detection

• Fully customizable colors

• Clean, non-cluttered chart design

• Integrated watermark & UI system

💡 Why ExodiaFlow?

Unlike basic indicators, ExodiaFlow delivers a complete trading framework — combining structure, liquidity, and risk into one unified system. It eliminates guesswork and helps traders execute with confidence using institutional logic.

🔥 Best For

• Smart Money / ICT traders

• Gold (XAUUSD), Forex/Indices scalpers & intraday/Swing traders

• Traders seeking structured, rule-based entries

• Anyone wanting a clean, professional trading workflow

⚙️ Built by NexusAlgoSystem

Version 1.40 — continuously engineered for precision, clarity, and performance

💬 Final Note

ExodiaFlow is not just an indicator — it’s a complete market reading system designed to align you with smart money and give you the edge most traders lack.

📩 Contact & Support

For any questions, setup assistance, or optimization requests, feel free to contact me directly. I’m always available to help serious traders get the best performance from this system.

✔ Installation & setup guidance

✔ Recommended settings for your broker

✔ Strategy explanation & optimization

✔ VIP updates & future upgrades

💬 Fast response guaranteed. Let’s take your trading to the next level.