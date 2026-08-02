ExodiaFlow

🚀 ExodiaFlow v1.40 — Institutional Market Structure & Smart Money Engine

🧠 One-Liner
Decode the market like smart money — structure, order blocks, and precision risk management in one powerful system.

📌 Overview
ExodiaFlow is a high-performance Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator engineered to give traders a clear, institutional-level view of the market. Built on advanced structure logic and dynamic order block detection, it transforms raw price action into actionable insights with precision entries, risk management, and real-time analytics.

Designed for XAUUSD, Forex, and indices, ExodiaFlow combines structure mapping, liquidity logic, and adaptive risk tools into a clean, professional trading interface.

Core Features

🏗️ Market Structure Engine
• Automatic detection of HH, HL, LH, LL
• Real-time Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH)
• Customizable confirmation (Close or Wick)
• Trend bias tracking (Bullish / Bearish / Neutral)

📦 Smart Order Blocks
• Auto-detected Bullish & Bearish Order Blocks
• Dynamic mitigation tracking (Wick or Close)
• Optional removal of mitigated zones
• Adjustable lookback and maximum OB control
• Clean visual zones with optional mean line

🎯 Precision Trade Mapping
• Automatic Entry, Stop Loss, and Multi Take Profits (TP1 / TP2 / TP3)
• Built-in Risk Presets (Conservative, Balanced, Aggressive, Scalping)
• ATR-based dynamic stop loss calculation
• Break-even automation after TP1
• Real-time % distance and R:R visualization

📊 Advanced Dashboard System
• Live market trend & signal status
• Trade metrics (SL, TP levels, Risk/Reward)
• Performance stats (Win rate, W/L ratio, trade count)
• Clean, modern UI with theme auto-detection

🔍 Smart Filters
• Optional HTF EMA trend filter for directional bias
• ATR-based volatility tracking
• Noise reduction for cleaner signals

📈 ATR Trend Visualization
• Dynamic volatility trend line
• Smoothed ATR movement for better timing

🔔 Alerts & Automation
• Alerts on TP, SL, Break-even
• Order Block mitigation alerts
• Optional webhook support for automation

🎨 Professional Visuals
• Auto Dark/Light theme detection
• Fully customizable colors
• Clean, non-cluttered chart design
• Integrated watermark & UI system

💡 Why ExodiaFlow?
Unlike basic indicators, ExodiaFlow delivers a complete trading framework — combining structure, liquidity, and risk into one unified system. It eliminates guesswork and helps traders execute with confidence using institutional logic.

🔥 Best For
• Smart Money / ICT traders
• Gold (XAUUSD), Forex/Indices scalpers & intraday/Swing traders
• Traders seeking structured, rule-based entries
• Anyone wanting a clean, professional trading workflow

⚙️ Built by NexusAlgoSystem
Version 1.40 — continuously engineered for precision, clarity, and performance

💬 Final Note
ExodiaFlow is not just an indicator — it’s a complete market reading system designed to align you with smart money and give you the edge most traders lack.

📩 Contact & Support

For any questions, setup assistance, or optimization requests, feel free to contact me directly. I’m always available to help serious traders get the best performance from this system.

✔ Installation & setup guidance
✔ Recommended settings for your broker
✔ Strategy explanation & optimization
✔ VIP updates & future upgrades

💬 Fast response guaranteed. Let’s take your trading to the next level.


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AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
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Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Индикаторы
MERAVITH SCANNER — это профессиональный индикатор финансовых рынков для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет несколько аналитических инструментов в единую интегрированную систему. Он выполняет все расчёты автоматически, используя собственную методологию средневзвешенной цены по объёму (VWAP), полностью исключая субъективную интерпретацию. Индикатор работает на всех классах активов (Forex, акции, индексы, товары, криптовалюты) и на всех таймфреймах от M1 до Monthly. Базовый принцип заключается в том,
Route Lines Prices MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Route Lines Prices MT5  - индикатор разработанный для поиска потенциальных торговых сигналов. Простой интерфейс индикатора содержит в себе множество алгоритмов поведения цены, а также определение окончания сигналов и расчет пройденных траекторий. В алгоритмах содержатся расчеты волатильности и сглаживания цены в соответствии с используемыми тайм-фреймами. Индикатор имеет основной параметр для изменения значений " Calculating price values ". Значение по умолчанию 1 имеет сбалансированную автомат
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Samuel Monga Ilunga
Индикаторы
Увидьте, что рынок делает на самом деле.   Наблюдайте за 3 фазами рынка вживую прямо перед собой (Сжатие, Расширение, Тренд) и открывайте более удачные входы на ранней   стадии фазы Тренда.      Хватит гадать. Начните читать рынок так, как это делают институции и умные деньги.   Apex Market Structure Pro для MT5 — это точный инструмент анализа умных денег, который убирает шум и показывает истинную   структуру под каждой свечой: ликвидность, смены структуры, зоны накопления и уклон тренда — всё
OmniSync Projection
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Индикаторы
Chronos Fractal Engine is an innovative price projection indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to transform your technical analysis by intelligently identifying and projecting historical price patterns. Built upon an advanced correlation algorithm and the fractal principles of the market, this powerful tool visualizes potential future price movements, giving you a unique edge in your trading decisions. What is Chronos Fractal Engine? At its core, the Chronos Fractal Engine employs a sophisticat
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " разработан для скальпингового метода торговли внутри трендовых волн. Тестировался на основных валютных парах и золоте, возможна совместимость с другими торговыми инструментами. Дает сигналы для кратковременного открытия позиций по тренду с дополнительным сопровождением движения цены. Принцип действия индикатора. Большие стрелки определяют направление тренда. Внутри трендовых волн действует алгоритм генерации сигналов для скальпинга в виде маленьких ст
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Индикаторы
VTrende Pro - МТФ индикатор для трендовой торговли с панелью индикации для МТ5 !!! - Подробное описание на русском языке под видео (на Youtube) - !!! Хотя сигналы индикатора VTrende Pro можно использовать, как сигналы полноценной торговой системы, рекомендуется применять их в связке с ТС Билла Вильямса. VTrende Pro - это расширенная версия индикатора VTrende . Отличие Pro версии от VTrende: - Временные зоны - Сигнал V - сигнал 1-2 волн Основная задача индикатора - определить точки изменения н
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Cristofher Robles
Индикаторы
Euro Escalper— Professionalnyi Institutsionalnyi Indikator Skalpinga Euro Escalper — eto vysokoproizvoditelnyi torgovyi indikator, razrabotannyi dlya treiderov, trebuyushchikh institutsionalnoi tochnosti v kazhdoi tochke vkhoda. Rabotaet s Sinteticheskimi Indeksami (Deriv), Forex i lyubym aktivom, dostupnym v MetaTrader 5. Sochetaet zony likvidnosti na osnove Fibonachchi, vstroennyi dvigatel SuperTrend i professionalnuyu panel monitoringa v realnom vremeni. Klyuchevye Preimushchestva Bez Perisov
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Индикаторы
Institutional-Grade Analytics for MT5 The full analytical edge of a professional trading desk, built into your MT5 chart. CGE Trading Suite is an indicator system of 20 integrated modules covering market structure, timing, momentum, volume and capital flow, combined into a single chart-based workspace. Why CGE Trading Suite? The suite empowers traders with structure, confidence, and consistent performance across all markets and time frames. Hover over any signal or tool on the chart to instant
Big Player Range
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5 (3)
Индикаторы
BigPlayerRange — Лучший Индикатор для РТС и USD/RUB | MetaTrader 5 Откройте для себя BigPlayerRange — лучший индикатор для РТС, USD/RUB и других активов в терминале MetaTrader 5. Этот профессиональный инструмент выделяет ключевые зоны активности крупных игроков и предоставляет точный институциональный анализ движения цены. Как Работает Индикатор: BigPlayerRange отображает две горизонтальные области, построенные на основе анализа объема: Зелёная зона — область, где покупатели защищают цен
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Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Premium level - это уникальный индикатор с точностью правильных прогнозов  более 80%!  Данный индикатор тестировался более двух месяцев лучшими Специалистами в области Трейдинга!  Индикатор авторский такого вы больше не где не найдете!  По скриншотах можете сами увидеть точностью данного инструмента!  1 отлично подходит для торговли бинарными опционами со временем экспирации на 1 свечу. 2 работает на всех валютных парах, акциях, сырье, криптовалютах Инструкция: Как только появляется красная стре
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Catur Cipto Nugroho
Индикаторы
SMC Institutional Suite v3.7 Professional Smart Money Concept Indicator for MetaTrader 5 What is New in Version 3.7 - Visual Stability Update This release focuses entirely on one goal: making every zone, label, and line on your chart rock-solid stable. There is no more flickering, no more zones disappearing on a new candle, and no more duplicate drawings. Order Block (OB) zones no longer flicker or disappear. Once drawn, they stay permanently on the chart. Equal Highs and Equal Lows (EQH / EQL)
Gold Xausd Hunter
Metin Erkamoglu
5 (1)
Индикаторы
MATADOR GOLD XAUUSD M5 Scalp Signals for MT5 MATADOR GOLD is a decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who analyze short-term Gold movement on the M5 timeframe. The indicator does not open, close, or manage trades automatically. It provides buy and sell signal guidance so the user can make their own trading decisions according to their risk plan, broker conditions, and trade management rules. Main purpose MATADOR GOLD is built to help traders avoid noisy signal flow and
ZIVA Signal Intelligence
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Индикаторы
ZIVA Signal Intelligence An Adaptive, Modular Market Intelligence System ZIVA Signal Intelligence is not positioned as a conventional trading indicator. It is a fully integrated, proprietary market intelligence system engineered to deliver structured, high-precision interpretation of price behavior within a controlled analytical environment. Developed through an independent architectural approach, ZIVA does not rely on, derive from, or replicate existing indicators. It represents a standalone
MT5 Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Индикаторы
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904?source=Unknown +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Hallo Trader, This is a traditional GANN & FIBONACCI strategy based on detection of an impulsive move in the opposite direction. This is called a Breakout. At the moment of Breakout, the indicator draw
Hidden Trendline Channel Project 17 Tool
Herman Santoso
Индикаторы
Hidden Trend Channel Project 17 Tool SPECIAL NOVEMBER SALE is now finished. Price goes back to normal.  This is an Automated Tool for Multi Timeframe Trend Channel Analysis Visualization with Intelligent Range Market, Trending Market, Reversal, Breakout Detection.  It draws multiple Trend Channels with multiple sub-trendlines levels inside the channel for perfectly give you the trader, the crystal clear Trend channels where price trend direction is moving. This tool is accurately useful for T
Btcusd Pro
Metin Erkamoglu
Индикаторы
BTCUSD PRO Signal Solution for MT5 BTCUSD PRO is a decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who analyze BTCUSD or BTCUSD# with a structured signal workflow. The product is not an automated trading system. It does not open, close, or manage trades automatically. It provides analytical buy and sell signal information and displays a visual trade plan on the chart so the user can make their own trading decisions. Main purpose BTCUSD PRO is designed for traders who prefe
TraderHUD
Justino Porto Neto
5 (1)
Индикаторы
TraderHUD v2 — Полная Панель для Профессионального Трейдера TraderHUD v2 — это эволюция самого полного визуального индикатора для MetaTrader 5. Он объединяет в одном инструменте всё, что трейдеру нужно видеть на графике для принятия более осознанных решений: временной контекст, силу доллара, статистический диапазон, уровни пивота, скорость движения и макро тренд — всё интегрировано, настраиваемо и не загромождает график. Эта версия была создана на основе реального использования в реальной торгов
Triple Crox Strategy
issam rahhal sabour
Индикаторы
Triple Crox v4.10 Triple Crox Strategy v4.10 Паттерны • Фибоначчи • CLUSTER ML • Мульти-фильтр 1. Обзор Triple Crox v4.10 — проф. MT5 индикатор: 13 паттернов , Фибоначчи , CLUSTER ML , мульти-фильтр для точных сигналов. 2. Конфигурация Хейкен-Аши , стрелки Buy / Sell , Entry/TP1/TP2/TP3/SL , 13 фильтров. 3. Визуальные компоненты Buy/Sell стрелки • Облако EMA (3 слоя) • Ribbon лента • DEMA-ATR • Фибоначчи уровни • 13 паттернов с зонами пробоя • Dashboard 4. Риск-менеджмент ATR-стопы • Trailing
Pan PrizMA CD Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
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Робот с видео приложен во вкладке "Обсуждение" , он работает одним ордером и только по сигналам для оценки эффективности индикатора. Pan PrizMA CD Phase является опцией, построенной на базе индикатора Pan PrizMA . Подробнее . Усреднение полиномом второй-четвертой степени повышает гладкость линий, добавляет инерцию и соответственно ритмичность. Экстраполяция функцией синусоиды около константы позволяет регулировать запаздывание или опережение. Значение фазы - параметра состояния волны (близко по
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