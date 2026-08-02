ExodiaFlow
- Индикаторы
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Youssef EsseghaiarNexus Systems Developer
I am a professional algorithmic trader and MQL5 developer specialized in building institutional-grade Expert Advisors and indicators for Forex, Crypto, Indices, and Commodities.
- Версия: 1.40
- Активации: 5
🚀 ExodiaFlow v1.40 — Institutional Market Structure & Smart Money Engine
🧠 One-Liner
Decode the market like smart money — structure, order blocks, and precision risk management in one powerful system.
📌 Overview
ExodiaFlow is a high-performance Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator engineered to give traders a clear, institutional-level view of the market. Built on advanced structure logic and dynamic order block detection, it transforms raw price action into actionable insights with precision entries, risk management, and real-time analytics.
Designed for XAUUSD, Forex, and indices, ExodiaFlow combines structure mapping, liquidity logic, and adaptive risk tools into a clean, professional trading interface.
⚡ Core Features
🏗️ Market Structure Engine
• Automatic detection of HH, HL, LH, LL
• Real-time Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH)
• Customizable confirmation (Close or Wick)
• Trend bias tracking (Bullish / Bearish / Neutral)
📦 Smart Order Blocks
• Auto-detected Bullish & Bearish Order Blocks
• Dynamic mitigation tracking (Wick or Close)
• Optional removal of mitigated zones
• Adjustable lookback and maximum OB control
• Clean visual zones with optional mean line
🎯 Precision Trade Mapping
• Automatic Entry, Stop Loss, and Multi Take Profits (TP1 / TP2 / TP3)
• Built-in Risk Presets (Conservative, Balanced, Aggressive, Scalping)
• ATR-based dynamic stop loss calculation
• Break-even automation after TP1
• Real-time % distance and R:R visualization
📊 Advanced Dashboard System
• Live market trend & signal status
• Trade metrics (SL, TP levels, Risk/Reward)
• Performance stats (Win rate, W/L ratio, trade count)
• Clean, modern UI with theme auto-detection
🔍 Smart Filters
• Optional HTF EMA trend filter for directional bias
• ATR-based volatility tracking
• Noise reduction for cleaner signals
📈 ATR Trend Visualization
• Dynamic volatility trend line
• Smoothed ATR movement for better timing
🔔 Alerts & Automation
• Alerts on TP, SL, Break-even
• Order Block mitigation alerts
• Optional webhook support for automation
🎨 Professional Visuals
• Auto Dark/Light theme detection
• Fully customizable colors
• Clean, non-cluttered chart design
• Integrated watermark & UI system
💡 Why ExodiaFlow?
Unlike basic indicators, ExodiaFlow delivers a complete trading framework — combining structure, liquidity, and risk into one unified system. It eliminates guesswork and helps traders execute with confidence using institutional logic.
🔥 Best For
• Smart Money / ICT traders
• Gold (XAUUSD), Forex/Indices scalpers & intraday/Swing traders
• Traders seeking structured, rule-based entries
• Anyone wanting a clean, professional trading workflow
⚙️ Built by NexusAlgoSystem
Version 1.40 — continuously engineered for precision, clarity, and performance
💬 Final Note
ExodiaFlow is not just an indicator — it’s a complete market reading system designed to align you with smart money and give you the edge most traders lack.
📩 Contact & Support
For any questions, setup assistance, or optimization requests, feel free to contact me directly. I’m always available to help serious traders get the best performance from this system.
✔ Installation & setup guidance
✔ Recommended settings for your broker
✔ Strategy explanation & optimization
✔ VIP updates & future upgrades
💬 Fast response guaranteed. Let’s take your trading to the next level.