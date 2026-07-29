Combo ROMBO
- Indicators
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Youssef EsseghaiarNexus Systems Developer
I am a professional algorithmic trader and MQL5 developer specialized in building institutional-grade Expert Advisors and indicators for Forex, Crypto, Indices, and Commodities.
- Version: 2.1
- Activations: 5
🚀 Quantum Pro Combo ELITE v2.01 — Institutional Multi-Strategy Signal Engine
Trade with precision, confluence, and institutional logic.
Quantum Pro Combo ELITE v2.01 is a next-generation MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for serious traders who demand high-probability setups powered by advanced Smart Money Concepts, multi-layer confirmations, and adaptive market intelligence.
Built as a complete trading decision engine, this indicator combines trend analysis, volatility regime detection, momentum validation, and liquidity sweep logic into a single powerful system — eliminating guesswork and delivering clean, actionable BUY/SELL signals directly on your chart.
🧠 Core Features
🔹 Adaptive Channel + ATR Bands
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Dynamic volatility-based price channels
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Identifies premium/discount zones for precision entries
🔹 HTF Trend Filter (Institutional Bias)
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Uses higher timeframe EMA alignment
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Trade only in the direction of dominant market structure
🔹 Regime Detection Engine
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Automatically detects TREND vs RANGE vs HIGH VOLATILITY
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Switches logic dynamically for optimal performance
🔹 Real Momentum Engine
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Combines RSI slope + candle strength + impulse detection
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Filters weak signals and confirms real market participation
🔹 Liquidity Sweep (Smart Money Concept)
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Detects stop hunts and liquidity grabs
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Confirms reversals after institutional manipulation
🔹 Fisher Transform Confirmation
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Advanced oscillator for precise entry timing
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Identifies exhaustion and reversal zones
🔹 Session Filter (London & New York)
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Trade only during high-liquidity sessions
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Avoid low-volume, noisy market conditions
💎 Visual Signals
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🔷 Blue Diamond → BUY Signal
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🔴 Red Diamond → SELL Signal
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⭐ Swing Stars → Key liquidity highs/lows
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🔶 ATR Bands → Dynamic support/resistance zones
🔔 Smart Alert System (No Spam)
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Real-time alerts only (no historical spam)
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Includes signal type, regime (TREND/RANGE), and volatility state
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Push, email, sound, and popup notifications supported
⚡ Why This Indicator?
✔ Multi-strategy confluence in ONE tool
✔ Eliminates false signals with layered confirmation
✔ Works on Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Crypto
✔ Optimized for scalping, intraday, and swing trading
✔ Clean, non-repainting signal logic
🎯 Best Use Case
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Perfect for traders using:
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Smart Money Concepts (SMC)
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Liquidity sweeps & stop hunts
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Momentum-based entries
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Highly effective on M5 – H1 timeframes
🧩 Technical Overview
This indicator integrates:
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EMA + ATR channel modeling
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ADX-based trend strength detection
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RSI momentum slope analysis
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Fisher Transform normalization
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Liquidity sweep pattern recognition
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Session-based filtering logic
All components work together to generate high-probability, institutionally aligned trading signals.
🔥 Quantum Pro Combo ELITE is not just an indicator — it’s a complete trading intelligence system.
Upgrade your edge. Trade like smart money.