Combo ROMBO

  • Indicators
  • Youssef Esseghaiar
    Youssef Esseghaiar

    Youssef Esseghaiar

    Nexus Systems Developer
    I am a professional algorithmic trader and MQL5 developer specialized in building institutional-grade Expert Advisors and indicators for Forex, Crypto, Indices, and Commodities.
  • Version: 2.1
  • Activations: 5

🚀 Quantum Pro Combo ELITE v2.01 — Institutional Multi-Strategy Signal Engine

Trade with precision, confluence, and institutional logic.

Quantum Pro Combo ELITE v2.01 is a next-generation MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for serious traders who demand high-probability setups powered by advanced Smart Money Concepts, multi-layer confirmations, and adaptive market intelligence.

Built as a complete trading decision engine, this indicator combines trend analysis, volatility regime detection, momentum validation, and liquidity sweep logic into a single powerful system — eliminating guesswork and delivering clean, actionable BUY/SELL signals directly on your chart.

🧠 Core Features

🔹 Adaptive Channel + ATR Bands

  • Dynamic volatility-based price channels

  • Identifies premium/discount zones for precision entries

🔹 HTF Trend Filter (Institutional Bias)

  • Uses higher timeframe EMA alignment

  • Trade only in the direction of dominant market structure

🔹 Regime Detection Engine

  • Automatically detects TREND vs RANGE vs HIGH VOLATILITY

  • Switches logic dynamically for optimal performance

🔹 Real Momentum Engine

  • Combines RSI slope + candle strength + impulse detection

  • Filters weak signals and confirms real market participation

🔹 Liquidity Sweep (Smart Money Concept)

  • Detects stop hunts and liquidity grabs

  • Confirms reversals after institutional manipulation

🔹 Fisher Transform Confirmation

  • Advanced oscillator for precise entry timing

  • Identifies exhaustion and reversal zones

🔹 Session Filter (London & New York)

  • Trade only during high-liquidity sessions

  • Avoid low-volume, noisy market conditions

💎 Visual Signals

  • 🔷 Blue Diamond → BUY Signal

  • 🔴 Red Diamond → SELL Signal

  • Swing Stars → Key liquidity highs/lows

  • 🔶 ATR Bands → Dynamic support/resistance zones

🔔 Smart Alert System (No Spam)

  • Real-time alerts only (no historical spam)

  • Includes signal type, regime (TREND/RANGE), and volatility state

  • Push, email, sound, and popup notifications supported

⚡ Why This Indicator?

✔ Multi-strategy confluence in ONE tool
✔ Eliminates false signals with layered confirmation
✔ Works on Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Crypto
✔ Optimized for scalping, intraday, and swing trading
✔ Clean, non-repainting signal logic

🎯 Best Use Case

  • Perfect for traders using:

    • Smart Money Concepts (SMC)

    • Liquidity sweeps & stop hunts

    • Momentum-based entries

  • Highly effective on M5 – H1 timeframes

🧩 Technical Overview

This indicator integrates:

  • EMA + ATR channel modeling

  • ADX-based trend strength detection

  • RSI momentum slope analysis

  • Fisher Transform normalization

  • Liquidity sweep pattern recognition

  • Session-based filtering logic

All components work together to generate high-probability, institutionally aligned trading signals.

🔥 Quantum Pro Combo ELITE is not just an indicator — it’s a complete trading intelligence system.

Upgrade your edge. Trade like smart money.


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Institutional-Grade Analytics for MT5 The full analytical edge of a professional trading desk, built into your MT5 chart. CGE Trading Suite is an indicator system of 20 integrated modules covering market structure, timing, momentum, volume and capital flow, combined into a single chart-based workspace. Why CGE Trading Suite? The suite empowers traders with structure, confidence, and consistent performance across all markets and time frames. Hover over any signal or tool on the chart to instant
Big Player Range
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
5 (3)
Indicators
BigPlayerRange — Best Indicator for Micro Index and Micro Dollar | MT5 Unlock the power of BigPlayerRange , widely recognized as the best institutional indicator for the micro index and micro dollar on MetaTrader 5. This powerful tool highlights strategic zones of institutional activity, providing ultra-precise market structure insights. How It Works: BigPlayerRange draws two horizontal zones based on institutional volume action: Green Zone — Where institutional buyers defend the price.
SMC Institutional Suite
Catur Cipto Nugroho
Indicators
SMC Institutional Suite v3.7 Professional Smart Money Concept Indicator for MetaTrader 5 What is New in Version 3.7 - Visual Stability Update This release focuses entirely on one goal: making every zone, label, and line on your chart rock-solid stable. There is no more flickering, no more zones disappearing on a new candle, and no more duplicate drawings. Order Block (OB) zones no longer flicker or disappear. Once drawn, they stay permanently on the chart. Equal Highs and Equal Lows (EQH / EQL)
Gold Xausd Hunter
Metin Erkamoglu
5 (1)
Indicators
MATADOR GOLD XAUUSD M5 Scalp Signals for MT5 MATADOR GOLD is a decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who analyze short-term Gold movement on the M5 timeframe. The indicator does not open, close, or manage trades automatically. It provides buy and sell signal guidance so the user can make their own trading decisions according to their risk plan, broker conditions, and trade management rules. Main purpose MATADOR GOLD is built to help traders avoid noisy signal flow and
IVISTscalp5
Vadym Zhukovskyi
5 (6)
Indicators
[iVISTscalp5]: A Laboratory for Market Behavior Research Through Time TLV Framework | Liquidity Activation Points ⸻ General Description iVISTscalp5 is a multi-level timing and price structure indicator developed within the VISTmany project. The system forecasts time, direction, and movement range through Liquidity Activation Points (timings). The iVISTscalp5 indicator can be used with default parameters for any financial instrument. ⸻ Practical Value The iVISTscalp5 indicator was
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