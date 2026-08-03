Cora AI

Cora AI Ultra – AI-Powered Multi-Timeframe Trend & Scalping Indicator

Trade Smarter. Trade with Confidence.

Cora AI Ultra is a next-generation trading indicator that combines AI-inspired market intelligence, multi-timeframe analysis, and breakout confirmation to deliver high-quality trading signals for both trend traders and scalpers.

Designed for traders who value precision over prediction, Cora AI Ultra doesn't simply trade every breakout. Instead, it waits for price to confirm strength beyond key market levels before generating a Buy or Sell signal, helping to filter out false breakouts and low-probability trades.

Whether you're a beginner looking for clear guidance or an experienced trader seeking an edge, Cora AI Ultra provides the tools needed to trade with confidence.

Why Choose Cora AI Ultra?

Unlike traditional indicators that rely on a single strategy, Cora AI Ultra combines multiple trading techniques into one intelligent system.

It continuously analyzes market structure, trend strength, momentum, and higher-timeframe direction to identify the best trading opportunities while reducing unnecessary signals.

The result is a cleaner, smarter, and more disciplined approach to trading.

AI-Inspired Trend Detection

Cora AI Ultra continuously scans the market to identify the dominant trend before generating trading opportunities.

The indicator automatically adapts to changing market conditions, helping traders stay aligned with the strongest market direction instead of trading against momentum.

Intelligent Multi-Timeframe Analysis

Professional traders know that the higher timeframe controls the market. Cora AI Ultra combines higher and lower timeframe analysis to improve trade accuracy.

Trend Following

Use the higher timeframes to identify the dominant market direction:

  • M15
  • M30
  • H1

Scalping

Use the lower timeframes for precise entries:

  • M1
  • M5

By aligning lower timeframe entries with the higher timeframe trend, traders can reduce false signals and improve trade quality.

Smart Breakout Confirmation

Most breakout indicators generate signals the moment price touches support or resistance.

Cora AI Ultra is different.

It waits for confirmation before issuing a signal.

  • Buy signals are generated above confirmed resistance breakouts.
  • Sell signals are generated below confirmed support breakouts.

This confirmation-based approach helps reduce false entries while increasing confidence in every trade.

Dynamic Trend Color System

Instantly recognize market conditions without additional indicators.

🟢 Green Market

The chart automatically turns Green when a confirmed bullish trend is detected, allowing traders to focus on buying opportunities.

🔴 Red Market

The chart changes to Red during confirmed bearish trends, making it easy to identify selling opportunities.

⚪ Grey Market

When the market enters consolidation or moves sideways, the chart switches to Grey, helping traders recognize ranging conditions and avoid unnecessary trades.

This intelligent visual system allows traders to understand the market at a glance.

Multiple Trading Strategies in One Indicator

Cora AI Ultra combines several professional trading techniques, including:

  • Trend Following
  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis
  • Breakout Confirmation
  • Scalping
  • Trend Continuation
  • Momentum Trading
  • Market Structure Analysis

No need to overload your charts with multiple indicators—everything is built into one powerful solution.

Advanced Performance Results Box

Track your trading performance directly from your chart.

The integrated Status Results Panel displays:

  • Total Trades
  • Winning Trades
  • Losing Trades
  • Win Rate
  • Overall Performance Statistics

Monitor your results in real time and evaluate the effectiveness of your trading strategy.

Built-in Account Simulation Dashboard

Practice and evaluate strategies without risking capital.

The simulation panel provides real-time information including:

  • Simulated Account Balance
  • Equity
  • Profit & Loss
  • Drawdown
  • Spread
  • Slippage
  • Risk Statistics
  • Trade Performance

This powerful feature helps traders understand how different market conditions can affect account performance.

Clean & Professional Trading Signals

Cora AI Ultra delivers clear Buy and Sell signals on a clean, uncluttered chart.

Every signal is generated only after multiple confirmation checks, giving traders greater confidence before entering the market.

Recommended Timeframes

Scalping

  • M1
  • M5

Intraday Trading

  • M15
  • M30

Trend Following

  • H1
Suitable Markets

Cora AI Ultra is suitable for:

  • Forex
  • Gold (XAUUSD)
  • Silver
  • Indices
  • Commodities
  • CFDs
  • Synthetic Indices (broker dependent)
Key Features

✅ AI-inspired trend analysis

✅ Intelligent Multi-Timeframe confirmation

✅ Trend following & scalping in one indicator

✅ Confirmation-based breakout entries

✅ Automatic Green, Red & Grey trend visualization

✅ Built-in Results Box with win/loss tracking

✅ Integrated Account Simulation Panel

✅ Spread, slippage and drawdown monitoring

✅ Clean professional interface

✅ Designed to reduce false signals

Trade with Precision. Trade with Confirmation. Trade with Cora AI Ultra.

Cora AI Ultra is more than an indicator—it's a complete trading companion that combines intelligent market analysis, trend recognition, breakout confirmation, performance tracking, and account simulation into one professional solution. Whether you're capturing long-term trends or taking quick scalping opportunities, Cora AI Ultra helps you trade with greater confidence, clarity, and discipline.

Disclaimer: Trading financial markets involves risk. Cora AI Ultra is a decision-support tool designed to assist traders and does not guarantee profits or eliminate the risk of loss. Always use sound risk management and test any strategy on a demo account before trading with real funds.


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Индикаторы
Индикатор Miraculous – 100% ненарисовывающийся инструмент для Форекс и бинарных опционов, основанный на Квадрате Девяти Ганна Это видео представляет индикатор Miraculous – высокоточный и мощный торговый инструмент, специально разработанный для трейдеров Форекс и бинарных опционов. Что делает этот индикатор уникальным, так это его основа на легендарном Квадрате Девяти Ганна и Законе вибрации Ганна , что делает его одним из самых точных инструментов прогнозирования, доступных в современном трейдин
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Инструмент маркет-мейкеров. Meravith будет: Анализировать все таймфреймы и отображать текущий действующий тренд. Выделять зоны ликвидности (объёмное равновесие), где бычий и медвежий объём равны. Показывать все уровни ликвидности с разных таймфреймов прямо на вашем графике. Генерировать и отображать текстовый анализ рынка для вашего ориентирования. Рассчитывать цели, уровни поддержки и стоп-лосс в соответствии с текущим трендом. Вычислять соотношение риск/прибыль для ваших сделок. Определять раз
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Индикатор " Dynamic Scalper System " разработан для скальпингового метода торговли внутри трендовых волн. Тестировался на основных валютных парах и золоте, возможна совместимость с другими торговыми инструментами. Дает сигналы для кратковременного открытия позиций по тренду с дополнительным сопровождением движения цены. Принцип действия индикатора. Большие стрелки определяют направление тренда. Внутри трендовых волн действует алгоритм генерации сигналов для скальпинга в виде маленьких стрело
KuKl
IGOR KIRIANEN
Индикаторы
Индикатор построен на не стандартном Zig Zag ,он отрисовывает накопления  после чего если цена выходит с этой зоны и происходит тест этой зоны,то подаётся звуковой сигнал и появляется стрелка- после закрытия тестовой свечи.Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы,очень прост в использовании,всего три настройки 1- это параметр zig zag 2- это  минимальный выход цены из зоны 3- это максимальный выход цены из зоны.Чем ниже параметр для Zig Zag,тем больше ложного сигнала,но и также чаще точек входа(р
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
Индикаторы
OrderFlow Absorption – Профессиональный индикатор дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MT4 Откройте для себя настоящую силу анализа потока ордеров с OrderFlow Absorption – лучшим индикатором дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MetaTrader 4. Этот инструмент создан для трейдеров, которые хотят видеть, что действительно происходит за каждым движением цены, выявляя скрытое давление покупателей/продавцов и события абсорбции, которые двигают рынок. Возможности Визуализация дельты:   Мгновенно определяйте давле
TrendMaestro
Stefano Frisetti
4 (4)
Индикаторы
Attention: beware of SCAMS, TRENDMAESTRO is only ditributed throught MQL5.com market place. note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes a
Volatility Ratio Histogram MTF
Damien Camille Leriche
Индикаторы
There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : •           values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) •           values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)
Route Lines Prices
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Route Lines Prices - индикатор разработанный для поиска направлений цены. Простой интерфейс индикатора содержит в себе множество алгоритмов поведения цены и расчет будущих направлений. В алгоритмах содержатся расчеты волатильности и сглаживание цены в соответствии с используемыми тайм-фреймами. Индикатор имеет единственный параметр для изменения значений " Calculating price values ". Значение по умолчанию 1 имеет сбалансированную автоматическую форму расчетов, которой можно пользоваться без с
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Индикаторы
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. Welcome to  the new and updated  IQ Star Lines , the ultimate fusion of ancient planetary harmonic cycles and modern quantitative trading. published for the   first time on Metatrader. This is an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades trading while studying Vedic
Breakout Arrows Mt4
Michael Oko Oboh
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator The Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator is a momentum-based signal tool designed to identify potential bullish and bearish breakout opportunities. It displays clear arrow signals directly on the price chart, helping traders quickly recognize possible trend changes and continuation setups. Up Arrow (Buy Signal) A magenta up arrow appears below a candle when bullish momentum begins to strengthen. This signal indicates that buying pressure may be overtaking selling press
Smart Order Block Indicator
Aditya Jayswal
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Smart4x Institutional Order Blocks v6.0 Advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Indicator with Quality Scoring, Fibonacci Confluence & Multi-Timeframe Analysis The Ultimate Smart Money Trading Tool for Forex, Crypto, Indices, and Commodities Brand:   Smart4x Version:   6.0 Type:   MT4 Indicator Overview Smart4x Institutional Order Blocks v6.0   is a next-generation Smart Money Concepts indicator designed to scout, score, and filter institutional-grade order blocks with unparalleled precision. Bui
Binary Booster
Yaroslav Varankin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор торговли бинарными опционами: Надежный инструмент для ваших сделок Этот индикатор специально разработан для торговли бинарными опционами и доказал свою высокое качество, надежность и достаточную точность, в зависимости от динамики графика. Основные моменты: Интерпретация сигналов: Когда появляется синий крестовый сигнал, это указывает на потенциальный вход в сделку, хотя сам по себе он считается слабым сигналом. Однако, если синий крест сопровождается стрелкой, это считается более наде
Keypad support resistance logic 1
Olaniyi Ayeku
Индикаторы
TRADING STRATEGY GUIDE DELIVERY The full Trading Strategy Guide will be sent directly to you after purchase. Just message me on MQL5 and ask for it — you'll receive it instantly, along with priority support and setup help. Powered Market Scanner for Smart Trading Decisions keypad support resistance logic 1  is a next-generation MT4 trading system built for serious traders who demand precision, reliability, and clarity. It combines advanced smart filters with real-time price structure logic to
CountSig
Yin Zhou Luo
Индикаторы
一款信号统计指标(MT4)——实现基于当前图表周期下的单线MA转向和双线MA金叉/死叉统计 . 转向定义：前一K向下或走平，当前K向上，视为转向向上；反之，转向向下。 金死叉定义：前一K快线在慢线下方，当前K快线在慢线上方，为金叉；反之，死叉。 参数及使用说明： 1、可指定统计K线数。 2、可指定4个不同的日内时间段，格式如"03:00-07:59"，4个时间段可交叉任意输入。 3、可配置ABC三个浮盈区间段点值。如：分界区间统计小点值设为500，即当某转向信 号出现后到下一反向信号止浮盈<=此点值，计入A区间； 若大于此点值<大分界点值时，计入B区间；若大于“大分界点值”计入C区间。 4、最大/最小浮盈统计。显示所有统计区间内的最大浮盈点值和最小浮盈点值(亏损点值)。 5、输出完整信号，按信号出现顺序排列，如“ACCBCA”之类。 6、综合预测。使用概率、周期、趋势、马尔可夫链等综合概算输出预测该信号出现的归类概率值。 7、加载指定MA线。在当前图表自动载入相应设置的MA线。 8、自适应列宽。以完整显示统计信号数。 9、用法:点击相应统计按钮即输出相应的统计表格.
Trend Signal Advanced System
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Trend Signal Advanced System - представляет из себя торговую систему дающую входные сигналы по тренду для краткосрочных и среднесрочных сделок. Сигнальные стрелки строятся на текущей свече, формируя сигналы на верхних и нижних точках графика. Тренд основан на базе индикатора "standard deviation" с гибкими настраиваемыми параметрами для любой волатильности торгового инструмента. Торговая система включает Планировщик уровней Take Profit и Stop Loss, позволяющий подобрать подходящие уровни торго
Binary Options Channels Signals
Majeed Odubela
Индикаторы
SYSTEM INTRODUCTION:   The Binary Options Channels System Is Specifically Designed For Binary Options Trading. Unlike Other Systems And Indicators That Were Adopted From Other Trading Environments For Binary Options. Little Wonder Why Many Of Such Systems Fail To Make Money . Many End Up Loosing Money For Their Users.  A Very Important Fact That Must Be Noted Is The Fact That Application Of Martingale Is not Required. Thus Making It Safer For Traders Usage And Profitability. A Trader Can Use Fi
Fxland Price Reversal Zones
Afshin Dehghanpour
Индикаторы
Fxland Price Reversal Zones (MT4) FXLAND Smart Reversal Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify potential price reversal zones and key market turning points with clarity and precision. The best reversal indicator and price return by choosing only one ceiling or floor in each time frame A masterpiece of combining mathematics and Gann, fractal matrix, Fibonacci, movement angle and time. Completely intelligent Key Features Detects potential pr
Quantum Momentum Guard
Ashraful Alam
Индикаторы
Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) Advanced Breakout & Momentum Indicator for MetaTrader 4 Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) is a next-generation MetaTrader 4 trading indicator designed to identify high-probability breakout opportunities using a powerful combination of advanced momentum analysis and high-level mathematical calculations . Unlike ordinary indicators that generate signals based on a single condition, QMG confirms every breakout with momentum strength and mathematical validation , ensuring
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
VTrende Pro mt4
Andrii Diachenko
3 (2)
Индикаторы
VTrende Pro MT4 - МТФ индикатор для трендовой торговли с панелью индикации для МТ5 !!! - Подробное описание на русском языке под видео (на Youtube) - !!! Хотя сигналы индикатора VTrende Pro можно использовать, как сигналы полноценной торговой системы, рекомендуется применять их в связке с ТС Билла Вильямса. VTrende Pro MT4 - это расширенная версия индикатора VTrende . Отличие Pro версии от VTrende: - Временные зоны - Сигнал V - сигнал 1-2 волн Основная задача индикатора - определить точки изм
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Индикаторы
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Pair Trading Station MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Индикаторы
Способ применения Pair Trading Station Рекомендуется использовать Pair Trading Station на таймфрейме H1 с любой валютной парой. Чтобы получить сигналы на покупку и продажу, следуйте указанным ниже инструкциям по применению Pair Trading Station в терминале MetaTrader. При загрузке Pair Trading Station на график индикатор оценит доступные исторические данные на вашей платформе MetaTrader для каждой валютной пары. В самой начале на графике отобразятся исторические данные, доступные для каждой валют
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, TP 1, TP 2 и SL. Предлагаются следующие варианты: Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после перелома для входа в рынок 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по модели High/Low. 3 различных варианта расчета двух TP - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или соотношения Риск/Прибыль Смещение панели - любое положение на графике Рекомендации
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, TP 1, TP 2 и SL. Предлагаются следующие варианты: Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после перелома для входа в рынок Минимальный размер свечи - чтобы избежать предложения слишком близких точек входа на рынок для buy/sell 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по модели High/Low 3 различных варианта расчета двух TP - по пипсам, с использовани
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, TP 1, TP 2 и SL. Предлагаются следующие варианты: Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после перелома для входа в рынок. 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по модели High/Low. 3 различных варианта расчета двух TP - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или соотношения Риск/Прибыль. Смещение панели - любое положение на графике. Рекоменд
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx PinBar Setup Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, TP 1, TP 2 и SL. Предлагаются следующие варианты: Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после перелома для входа в рынок Минимальный размер свечи - во избежание слишком маленьких свечей 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по модели High/Low 3 различных варианта расчета двух TP - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или соотношения Риск/Приб
Lineverse Trendlines
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Автоматические линии тренда, с push, email и звуковыми оповещениями. Вид линий (цвет, толщина, тип) отражает историю их взаимодействия с ценой: отскок, пробой, отскок после пробоя, количество отскоков, двойной пробой. Оповещения информируют пользователя об этих событиях. Пользователь может редактировать линии (корректировать, перетаскивать, удалять) и настраивать систему линий, не выгружая индикатор. Для полноценного использования индикатора рекомендуется ознакомиться с руководством в 5-минутном
Adaptive Stochastic
Rasoul Mojtahedzadeh
Индикаторы
Stochastic Oscillator - один из самых популярных и точных осцилляторов, широко используемых трейдерами для определения зон перекупленности и перепроданности. Хотя индикатор Stochastic отлично работает в определенные периоды рынка, он не может генерировать прибыльные сигналы, когда состояние рынка меняется, и, следовательно, выдает неправильные сигналы, которые могут привести к большим потерям. Вы когда-нибудь задумывались об адаптивном индикаторе Stochastic, который адаптирует период расчета в с
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