Titan AI Volume Profile Pro

TITAN AI Volume Profile PRO (MT5) is an advanced technical indicator designed for professional market analysis, volume profile distribution, and graphical data visualization.

Key Features:
- Dynamic Volume Profile calculation based on price action and tick volume.
- Automatic High Value Area (VAH), Low Value Area (VAL), and Point of Control (POC) detection.
- High Volume Nodes (HVN) and Low Volume Nodes (LVN) highlighting.
- Integrated Economic Calendar with GMT-synced news alerts.
- Built-in Traffic Light Signal Engine & Multi-timeframe trend filter.
- Candlestick pattern recognition (Hammer, Shooting Star, Engulfing).
- Fully customizable Glassmorphism HUD Dashboard.

Input Parameters:
- Bars For Analysis: Set custom historical calculation range.
- Price Steps & Width: Customize profile density and visual bar width.
- Value Area Percent: Default 70% value area calculation.
- Colors & Themes: Full control over panel colors, fonts, and LED indicators.

Optimized for high performance on Forex, Stocks, Indices, Crypto, and Commodities.
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A2SR for MT5 Automated Actual Support & Resistance + Trading Instruments. --   Guidance   : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog    Powerful, Genuine, and Time-Saving For Smarter Trading Decision     +  EA-Compatible Objects . Key Advantages Leading Actual SR Levels (Not Lagging, Not Repainting) After years of proven reliability on MT4 since 2014 , - A2SR is now available for MetaTrader 5. It gives trader
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
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Titan AI Volume Profile Pro MT4
Artur Martirosian
Indicators
TITAN AI Volume Profile PRO MT4 is an advanced technical indicator designed for professional market analysis, volume profile distribution, and graphical data visualization in MetaTrader 4. Key Features: - Dynamic Volume Profile calculation based on price action and tick volume. - Automatic High Value Area (VAH), Low Value Area (VAL), and Point of Control (POC) detection. - High Volume Nodes (HVN) and Low Volume Nodes (LVN) highlighting. - Integrated Economic Calendar with news alerts. - Built-
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