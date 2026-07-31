Titan AI Volume Profile Pro

LevelsHunter Pro Dmitrii Kovalevskii Indicators

LevelsHunter Pro – Professional Volume Profile with History Analysis What it is LevelsHunter Pro is a volume profile indicator that not only shows current POC, VAH and VAL levels but also allows you to go back in time and see where these levels were at the moment of any past trade. This is not a tool for guessing on the chart. It is for cold analysis of what has already happened. Why a trader needs this The problem: Most indicators only show "here and now". You close a trade and want t