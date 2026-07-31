Titan AI Volume Profile Pro
- 指标
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- 版本: 1.10
- 激活: 5
TITAN AI Volume Profile PRO (MT5) is an advanced technical indicator designed for professional market analysis, volume profile distribution, and graphical data visualization.
Key Features:
- Dynamic Volume Profile calculation based on price action and tick volume.
- Automatic High Value Area (VAH), Low Value Area (VAL), and Point of Control (POC) detection.
- High Volume Nodes (HVN) and Low Volume Nodes (LVN) highlighting.
- Integrated Economic Calendar with GMT-synced news alerts.
- Built-in Traffic Light Signal Engine & Multi-timeframe trend filter.
- Candlestick pattern recognition (Hammer, Shooting Star, Engulfing).
- Fully customizable Glassmorphism HUD Dashboard.
Input Parameters:
- Bars For Analysis: Set custom historical calculation range.
- Price Steps & Width: Customize profile density and visual bar width.
- Value Area Percent: Default 70% value area calculation.
- Colors & Themes: Full control over panel colors, fonts, and LED indicators.
Optimized for high performance on Forex, Stocks, Indices, Crypto, and Commodities.