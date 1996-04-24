Fisher SNIPER

🎯 Quantum Pro Fisher Sniper v3.01 — Precision Reversal & Momentum Sniper

Catch market turning points with surgical accuracy.

Quantum Pro Fisher Sniper v3.01 is a high-performance MetaTrader 5 indicator engineered to identify extreme reversal zones, momentum shifts, and sniper-grade entries using an advanced Fisher Transform engine combined with Smart Money Concepts and a powerful scoring system.

Designed for traders who want clean, high-confidence signals, this indicator filters out noise and delivers only the strongest setups backed by multi-layer confluence.

🧠 Core Engine

🔹 Advanced Fisher Transform System

  • Detects overbought/oversold extremes with precision

  • Histogram + signal line for clear momentum visualization

  • Identifies early reversals and continuation shifts

🔹 Sniper Entry Logic

  • Entries triggered at extreme zones with slope + crossover confirmation

  • Designed for high R:R opportunities and minimal drawdown

💎 Smart Confluence Filters

🔸 Trend Filter (EMA 200)

  • Align trades with higher timeframe direction

  • Optional counter-trend blocking for safer execution

🔸 Regime Detection (ADX)

  • Automatically detects trending vs ranging markets

  • Avoids low-quality signals during unstable conditions

🔸 Liquidity Sweep Detection (SMC)

  • Identifies stop hunts and fake breakouts

  • Confirms reversals after liquidity grabs

🔸 Session Filter (London & New York)

  • Trade only during high-volume sessions

  • Eliminates low-liquidity noise

⚡ Price Action Confirmation

  • Strong candle body validation

  • Wick rejection detection (institutional rejection zones)

  • Filters weak and indecisive price action

🧮 Intelligent Score Engine

Each signal is validated through a multi-factor scoring system:

✔ Fisher extreme zones
✔ Momentum slope & crossover
✔ Trend alignment
✔ Liquidity sweep confirmation
✔ Price action strength

➡ Only signals above the defined score threshold are executed
➡ Optional: require liquidity sweep for ultra-precision entries

📊 Visual Output

  • 🟦 Cyan Histogram → Bullish momentum

  • 🔴 Red Histogram → Bearish momentum

  • 🟡 Signal Line → Trend shift confirmation

  • 🟢 Green Arrow → BUY Sniper Entry

  • 🟣 Magenta Arrow → SELL Sniper Entry

🔔 Smart Alert System

  • Real-time alerts only (no historical spam)

  • Detailed signal breakdown:

    • Score

    • Sweep confirmation

    • Candle strength

    • Market regime

  • Sound, push notification supported

⚡ Why Choose This Indicator?

✔ Ultra-precise reversal detection
✔ Multi-layer confirmation = fewer false signals
✔ Built for Gold (XAUUSD), Forex, Indices, Crypto
✔ Perfect for scalping & intraday trading
✔ Clean, non-repainting logic

🎯 Best Timeframes

  • M1 – M15 → Scalping

  • M15 – H1 → Intraday sniper setups

🔥 Quantum Pro Fisher Sniper is built for traders who don’t chase the market — they strike at the exact turning point.

Trade smarter. Enter sharper. Snipe the market.


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PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
Индикаторы
RelicusRoad Pro: Квантовая Рыночная Операционная Система СКИДКА 70% ПОЖИЗНЕННЫЙ ДОСТУП (ОГРАНИЧЕНО) - ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К 2000+ ТРЕЙДЕРАМ Почему большинство трейдеров теряют деньги даже с «идеальными» индикаторами? Потому что они торгуют Единичными Концепциями в вакууме. Сигнал без контекста — это лотерея. Чтобы выигрывать стабильно, вам нужна КОНФЛЮЭНЦИЯ . RelicusRoad Pro — это не простой стрелочный индикатор. Это полная Количественная Рыночная Экосистема . Она отображает «Дорогу Справедливой Сто
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Индикаторы
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
SmartScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
SmartScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
ScalpPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ScalpPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or emai
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
Большинство стрелочных индикаторов дают сигнал и оставляют вас самостоятельно разбираться со всем остальным. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows дает вам полный торговый план. Каждая сигнальная стрелка появляется вместе с уже готовым планом: линия входа, стоп-лосс, четыре уровня тейк-профита и живой вердикт по преимуществу, который показывает, стоит ли сейчас торговать данный символ и таймфрейм. В комплект входит Trade Manager EA, который берет на себя сопровождение сделки после вашего входа, помогая сохраня
TrendProMaster
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Индикатор выделяет зоны, в которых проявляется интерес, а затем показывает зону накопления ордеров. Он работает как биржевой стакан, но в крупном масштабе. Это индикатор для самых крупных денег. Его эффективность исключительна. Какой бы интерес ни возник на рынке — вы его увидите. (Это полностью переписанная и автоматизированная версия — ручной анализ больше не требуется.) Скорость транзакций — это концептуально новый индикатор, который показывает, где и когда накапливаются крупные ордера и как
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Инструмент маркет-мейкеров. Meravith будет: Анализировать все таймфреймы и отображать текущий действующий тренд. Выделять зоны ликвидности (объёмное равновесие), где бычий и медвежий объём равны. Показывать все уровни ликвидности с разных таймфреймов прямо на вашем графике. Генерировать и отображать текстовый анализ рынка для вашего ориентирования. Рассчитывать цели, уровни поддержки и стоп-лосс в соответствии с текущим трендом. Вычислять соотношение риск/прибыль для ваших сделок. Определять раз
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Индикаторы
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Break Pullback
Arief
Индикаторы
Умный многослойный детектор пробоя и отката для MetaTrader 5 «Умно. Просто. Быстро!» Устали упускать точки входа с высокой вероятностью пробоя? Тратите часы на просмотр нескольких графиков, пытаясь совместить пробои с направлением тренда и динамикой валют — и всё равно упускаете движение? Break Pullback решает всё это с помощью одного индикатора. Что такое Break Pullback? Break Pullback — это профессиональный индикатор MetaTrader 5, созданный специально для трейдеров, торгующих по структуре ры
Meravith Scanner
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Индикаторы
MERAVITH SCANNER — это профессиональный индикатор финансовых рынков для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет несколько аналитических инструментов в единую интегрированную систему. Он выполняет все расчёты автоматически, используя собственную методологию средневзвешенной цены по объёму (VWAP), полностью исключая субъективную интерпретацию. Индикатор работает на всех классах активов (Forex, акции, индексы, товары, криптовалюты) и на всех таймфреймах от M1 до Monthly. Базовый принцип заключается в том,
Route Lines Prices MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Route Lines Prices MT5  - индикатор разработанный для поиска потенциальных торговых сигналов. Простой интерфейс индикатора содержит в себе множество алгоритмов поведения цены, а также определение окончания сигналов и расчет пройденных траекторий. В алгоритмах содержатся расчеты волатильности и сглаживания цены в соответствии с используемыми тайм-фреймами. Индикатор имеет основной параметр для изменения значений " Calculating price values ". Значение по умолчанию 1 имеет сбалансированную автомат
Apex Market Structure Pro
Samuel Monga Ilunga
Индикаторы
Увидьте, что рынок делает на самом деле.   Наблюдайте за 3 фазами рынка вживую прямо перед собой (Сжатие, Расширение, Тренд) и открывайте более удачные входы на ранней   стадии фазы Тренда.      Хватит гадать. Начните читать рынок так, как это делают институции и умные деньги.   Apex Market Structure Pro для MT5 — это точный инструмент анализа умных денег, который убирает шум и показывает истинную   структуру под каждой свечой: ликвидность, смены структуры, зоны накопления и уклон тренда — всё
Tradable Zones Pro
Mathew Odong
Индикаторы
The Zone Trading Indicator is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and displays tradable price zones across multiple timeframes to assist with structured market analysis. The indicator plots Monthly, Weekly, Daily, and H4 tradable zones , allowing traders to view higher- and lower-timeframe price areas simultaneously. These zones are designed to support one-candle–based entry approaches by highlighting predefined areas where price interaction may be monitored.
OmniSync Projection
Antonio-alin Teculescu
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Chronos Fractal Engine is an innovative price projection indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to transform your technical analysis by intelligently identifying and projecting historical price patterns. Built upon an advanced correlation algorithm and the fractal principles of the market, this powerful tool visualizes potential future price movements, giving you a unique edge in your trading decisions. What is Chronos Fractal Engine? At its core, the Chronos Fractal Engine employs a sophisticat
Orderflow Absorption MT5
Chi Sum Poon
5 (1)
Индикаторы
OrderFlow Absorption – Профессиональный индикатор дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MT5 Откройте для себя настоящую силу анализа потока ордеров с OrderFlow Absorption – лучшим индикатором дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MetaTrader 5. Этот инструмент создан для трейдеров, которые хотят видеть, что действительно происходит за каждым движением цены, выявляя скрытое давление покупателей/продавцов и события абсорбции, которые двигают рынок. Возможности Визуализация дельты:   Мгновенно определяйте давле
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " разработан для скальпингового метода торговли внутри трендовых волн. Тестировался на основных валютных парах и золоте, возможна совместимость с другими торговыми инструментами. Дает сигналы для кратковременного открытия позиций по тренду с дополнительным сопровождением движения цены. Принцип действия индикатора. Большие стрелки определяют направление тренда. Внутри трендовых волн действует алгоритм генерации сигналов для скальпинга в виде маленьких ст
Astro Ai Intelligence
Abdul Hamas
Индикаторы
Привет, трейдер! Большинство розничных трейдеров полагаются на запаздывающие веб-скрипты. Для торговли с истинным преимуществом необходима институциональная архитектура. Индикатор Astro AI — это не стандартное наложение графика. Это скомпилированная нейронная сеть с двумя агентами, работающая непосредственно на вашем терминале. Вот точная технология, лежащая в основе системы: 1. Агент 1: Аналитик (Графовые нейронные сети — GNN) Рынки — это не просто изолированные ценовые бары; это взаимосвяз
SMC Pro AI Indicator MT5
Daniel Grigerek
Индикаторы
==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI — XAUUSD Gold Empire Индикатор для MetaTrader 5 · Smart Money Concepts · Движок предиктивного интеллекта ==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI — это профессиональная индикаторная система на основе Smart Money Concepts, созданная исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на платформе MetaTrader 5. Она объединяет полный набор SMC — Order Blocks, снятие ликвидност
Flag Pattern Angelo
Brighton Mufaro Mudzingwa
Индикаторы
Brandon Angelo Flag Pattern — how it works This indicator automatically detects classic bull and bear flag chart patterns in real time. The detection happens in three stages for each bar. First it looks for a flagpole — a sharp, strong directional move over a configurable number of bars ( FlagpoleBars , default 5) that must exceed a minimum percentage size ( FlagpoleMinPct ). For a bullish flag the pole must close net higher than it opened; for a bearish flag, net lower. Second it identifies th
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Индикаторы
VTrende Pro - МТФ индикатор для трендовой торговли с панелью индикации для МТ5 !!! - Подробное описание на русском языке под видео (на Youtube) - !!! Хотя сигналы индикатора VTrende Pro можно использовать, как сигналы полноценной торговой системы, рекомендуется применять их в связке с ТС Билла Вильямса. VTrende Pro - это расширенная версия индикатора VTrende . Отличие Pro версии от VTrende: - Временные зоны - Сигнал V - сигнал 1-2 волн Основная задача индикатора - определить точки изменения н
SMC Fibo Levels Pack
Jing Bo Wu
Индикаторы
This indicator automatically detects internal & swing market structure, Fibonacci Retracement and Fibo Levels. Features Full internal & swing market structure labeling in real-time Fibonacci Retracement Fibonacci Levels After purchasing the indicator, the full source code is provided, and via indicator buffers it can be easily integrated into your Expert Advisors (EAs) for automated trading strategies.
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