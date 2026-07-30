JustEnter The Trade

justEnter is a semi-automatic trade management utility for MetaTrader 5. You choose the entry; the utility calculates position size, places the stop loss, and manages the position through breakeven, partial closes and trailing until exit.

For traders following signals

If you take your entries from a signal service, a mentor, or your own alerts, the entry decision is already made by the time you open the terminal. What remains is execution: sizing the position correctly, placing the stop, moving to breakeven, taking partials at the right levels, and trailing the remainder. That work happens in real time, often while you are at your job or asleep, and it is where a good entry is most easily undone.

justEnter handles that part. You place the entry the moment the signal arrives, from the desktop panel or from your phone, and the utility applies your risk rules and management plan identically on every trade. It does not require the signal provider to support anything, integrate with anything, or know the utility exists. It works on any symbol and any MT5 broker, so the same configuration applies whether you follow gold signals, forex pairs, or indices.

Trade Preview

Before an order is sent, the on-chart preview panel displays the calculated values for the trade you are about to place:

  • Lot size, derived from your configured risk percentage and stop distance
  • Monetary risk in account currency
  • Each partial take profit level, with the profit amount at that level
  • Blended risk-to-reward across all configured targets

This lets you check the numbers before execution rather than after.

Functions

  • Stop loss placement: fixed pips, ATR-based, or automatic swing high/low detection
  • Position sizing calculated from a configurable risk percentage of account balance
  • Partial take profits at up to four levels, set by risk-to-reward ratio, and closed by percentage or fixed lot size
  • Breakeven: stop loss moves to entry price when a configurable trigger ratio is reached
  • Trailing stop: ATR or pip-based, activating at a configurable trigger
  • Zone confirmation: draw supply and demand zones on the chart and require a confirmation pattern (change of character, engulfing candle, or inverse fair value gap) before an entry is taken
  • Equity protection: closes open positions and suspends trading when a configured daily drawdown limit is reached
  • Grid mode: places and manages additional layered entries. Grid trading increases exposure and carries a higher risk of loss than single-position trading
  • Chart panel and keyboard hotkeys for buy and sell execution
  • Maximum overall risk limit, checked before any new position is opened

Setup

  1. Attach the utility to any MT5 chart
  2. Configure risk percentage, stop loss method, and take profit levels in the inputs tab
  3. Place your entry using the chart panel or hotkeys

Pip value, lot size and stop loss distances are calculated from the symbol properties of the chart it runs on, so the utility works on any symbol and any MT5 broker. No programming knowledge is required.

Entering from the MT5 mobile app

The MetaTrader 5 mobile app cannot run Expert Advisors, so justEnter reads pending orders as instructions instead. Place a pending order from your phone, and the utility running in your desktop terminal detects it, deletes it, and opens the corresponding managed position. Your configured stop loss, partial take profits, breakeven and trailing stop are then applied as they would be for any other entry. This is the practical way to act on a signal that arrives while you are away from the desk.

Market entry using your configured settings:

Place a Buy Limit or Sell Limit order with a volume of 0.11. The order price is not used and may be any valid level. The utility opens a market position in that direction, sized from your configured risk percentage, with the stop loss placed by your configured method (fixed pips or ATR). This trigger volume can be changed in the inputs.

Market entry with a manual stop loss and specified risk:

Place a Buy Stop Limit or Sell Stop Limit order. Two fields carry the instruction:

  • Stop Limit price: the exact stop loss price for the trade
  • Volume: the risk percentage divided by ten. A volume of 0.10 requests 1 percent risk, 0.20 requests 2 percent, and 0.05 requests 0.5 percent

Lot size is calculated from the distance between the current price and the stop loss price you specified, and the position is opened at market. This lets you take a signal that includes a specific stop loss level without calculating lot size by hand.

Both methods are checked against the maximum overall risk limit before execution. If the account already sits at or above that limit, the pending order is deleted and no position is opened.

Note that a Buy Limit or Sell Limit placed at the trigger volume will always be interpreted as an instruction. If you want to leave a conventional pending order on the account, use a different volume.

Orders placed by other Expert Advisors are ignored. Only orders you place manually are read as instructions.

Mobile notifications

When a risk limit is breached, the utility can briefly place and remove pending orders to generate a push notification in the MT5 mobile app, alerting you while you are away from the desktop terminal. This behaviour is optional and can be disabled in the inputs.

Notes

This is a trade management tool, not a signal generator or automated strategy. It does not decide when to enter and does not produce entry signals. Trading involves risk of loss.

The desktop terminal must be running for mobile entries to be detected and executed.

Documentation and example set files are available on request. Send a private message through the mql5.com messaging system after purchase.

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Crash5 EA ,I s a automatic robot that has the level of professional decision when to take a trade without any emotion. The bot will help in your scalping decision making with its own TP (take profit) and SL (stop loss) with the trail stop when in profit. This is a trend based spike catching ,looking on whats happening in real time charts no repainting of any signals. The robot helps in making decisions on the candle stick pattern opened and closed lat price with the help of RSI ,MACD and the EMA
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Carlito Manaloto Jr
实用工具
Experience a new level of precision and control with the SL Limiter Pro , an enhanced version of the SL Limiter, now available on MetaTrader 5. Built for serious traders, SL Limiter Pro offers sophisticated features that allow you to manage your trades more effectively and with greater flexibility. Take your trading strategy to the next level with this powerful risk management tool! Whether manual trading, EA trading, or using Trade Signals, SL Limiter Pro will help you minimize your risk! Anoth
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InvestSoft
4.98 (670)
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5 (30)
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4.4 (5)
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5 (4)
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5 (1)
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4.93 (43)
实用工具
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Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
实用工具
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Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
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Ho Tuan Thang
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实用工具
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Levi Dane Benjamin
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Trinh Dat
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实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Siarhei Vashchylka
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实用工具
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Shaoping Kuang
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实用工具
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Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
实用工具
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Chioma Obunadike
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实用工具
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
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4.92 (12)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
实用工具
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.73 (22)
实用工具
Grid Manual是一个交易面板，用于处理订单网格。 该实用程序是通用的，具有灵活的设置和直观的界面。 它不仅可以在亏损方向上设置订单网格，还可以在盈利方向上设置订单网格。 交易者不需要创建和维护订单网格，实用程序会这样做。 打开一个订单就足够了，Grid manual会自动为它创建一个订单网格，并伴随它直到非常关闭。 完整说明和演示版 此處 。 该实用程序的主要特性和功能： 伴隨以任何方式打開的訂單，包括從移動終端打開的訂單。 適用於兩種類型的網格：“限制”和“停止”。 使用兩種方法計算網格間距：固定和動態（基於 ATR 指標）。 允許您更改未結訂單網格的設置。 顯示圖表上每個網格的盈虧平衡水平。 顯示每個網格的利潤率。 允許您一鍵關閉網格中的盈利訂單。 讓您一鍵關閉每個訂單網格。 允許您對訂單網格應用追踪止損功能。 允許您在訂單網格上應用將訂單網格的止損轉移到盈虧平衡水平的功能。 相對於訂單網格的盈虧平衡水平自動重新排列止盈（僅在限價網格模式下，距離取決於所選的計算類型：“保守”或“激進”）。 最多可管理 20 個訂單網格，每個網格最多可包含 100 個訂單。 計算初始手數時，
Axiom Trade
Issam Kassas
实用工具
This product was created for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. 50% OFF LAUNCH OFFER:  Axiom Trade is currently available for a $30 monthly rental or a $99 lifetime license. The lifetime price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. Axiom Trade is a complete visual trading, risk-calculation, order-management, recovery, and Grid system designed to help traders prepare and control trades directly from one MetaTrader 5 chart. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom T
AZT Plocker
Ntobeko Zulu
实用工具
The AZT Profit Locker is an advanced automated risk-management utility designed specifically for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) traders who want to remove emotional interference and protect their hard-earned profits. Traders aren't just fighting the Forex market, they're fighting their own biology. Fear, Greed and Anxiety lead to holding losers too long and cutting winners too early. The utility flips the script by removing emotion from risk management. Operating as a dedicated automated risk manager, this
BlueDigitsFx Command Center MT5
Ziggy Janssen
实用工具
Official BlueDigitsFx Ecosystem Access Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem. Telegram Ecosystem Website MT4 Version BlueDigitsFx Command Center — MT5 Trading Dashboard for Execution, Risk Management & Market Analysis BlueDigitsFx Command Center is a professional MT5 execution and workflow dashboard designed to help traders manage entries, risk, market direction, momentum, and session awareness from
Signal Trading View to MT5 Pro
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
4.5 (2)
实用工具
Signal TradingView to MT5 Pro Automator TradingView 与 MetaTrader 5 之间的即时专业执行 使用最强大的桥梁，将 TradingView 警报与 MT5 中的实际执行连接起来，实现交易策略的自动化。这款 Expert Advisor 专为要求速度、灵活性和完美风险管理的交易者设计，可将任何警报消息转化为精确的市价或限价订单。 优势与特点 通用解析引擎（专有）： 先进技术，能够自动识别并提取任何警报格式中的数据。您不再受限于单一的死板格式；系统会自动理解交易品种（Symbol）、操作（Action）、价格（Price）、止损（SL）和止盈（TP）。 实时执行： 极速轮询技术（低于 1 秒），经过优化可将延迟降至最低。接收到信号后，订单将在毫秒内执行。 机构级风险管理： 基于以下方式自动精确计算手数： 净值/余额百分比（% of Equity/Balance）： 每笔交易承担固定账户百分比的风险。 风险金额（Risk Amount）： 设定在触发止损时损失的固定货币金额（例如：100 美元）。 固定手数（Static Lots）
AI Agents Supervisor
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
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