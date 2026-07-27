Boom Crash Candle Scalper
- 专家
-
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
Boom Crash Candle Scalper is an advanced Expert Advisor engineered specifically to navigate the unique market structure of Boom 500, 1000 and Crash 500, 1000 indices. It combines dynamic price action filtering with strict risk management to scalp small price movements while protecting your account against unexpected market spikes.
Key Features
-
Built Specifically for Synthetics: Uses custom tick-based calculations adapted to Deriv's unique synthetic algorithms.
-
Smart Spike Detection: Features integrated spike filtering to prevent entries during high-volatility tick jumps.
-
Dynamic Risk Management: Every trade is protected with hard Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) options, plus trailing stop logic.
-
No Martingale / No Grid (Optional): Designed with pure price action and momentum logic—no hidden dangerous recovery methods by default
-
Scalp Mode: Captures small, consistent tick movements between spikes.
-
Time & Equity Protection: Built-in daily profit targets, maximum drawdown limits, and customizable trading hours.
Recommended Settings & Setup
-
Recommended Assets: Boom 500, Boom 1000, Crash 500, Crash 1000 (Works on Boom/Crash 300 with adjusted risk).
-
Timeframe: M1 or M5 (depending on your strategy setup).
-
Minimum Deposit: $500 (Recommended: $1000+ for proper position sizing).
-
Account Type: Deriv Financial / Derived MT5 Account.
-
VPS: A Low-latency Virtual Private Server (VPS) is strongly recommended for sub-millisecond execution during fast spikes.
Input Parameters Guide
-
Lot Strategy: Fixed Lot Size
-
Max Open Positions: Limits total simultaneous market exposure.
-
Stop Loss / Take Profit (in Points): Hard price targets for absolute risk control.
-
Trailing Stop / Break Even: Lock in profits as price moves in your favor.
Important Risk Disclaimer: Trading synthetic indices involves significant risk. Past performance in backtests is not a guarantee of future live market results. Always test the EA on a Demo account first to familiarize yourself with its parameters before deploying on live capital.