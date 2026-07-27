JMM XauUsd Mt5

JMM XAUUSD MT5

JMM XAUUSD MT5 is a dual-engine automated trading system developed for XAUUSD. It combines a structured multi-timeframe Core Engine with an independent Fast Engine designed for shorter intraday opportunities.

Each engine has its own entry process, position management, lot sizing, magic number and information panel. They can operate together while maintaining clearly separated trade-management logic.

User manuals in 11 languages and custom SET files will be provided in the Comments section. This product is optimized to the current XAUUSD Market Conditions and may not perform well if backtested before year 2024.

Core Engine

The Core Engine analyzes fixed H4, H1, M15 and M5 market data. It identifies the prevailing market regime before selecting from momentum-continuation, trend-pullback and range-reversion entry paths.

Qualified setups require completed-candle confirmation and receive a confidence score. This score can classify the opportunity as LOW, MEDIUM or HIGH and adjust the initial position size when a Variable Lot mode is selected.

The Core Engine manages trades as a basket. If an initial position moves adversely, optional automatic averaging can add positions using configurable distance, confirmation, timing, maximum-position and lot-multiplier controls.

Core exits include:

  • Separate virtual targets for an initial trade and an averaged basket
  • Optional virtual averaged Stop Loss
  • Optional reduced profit target for older profitable baskets
  • Basket-level management based on the calculated average entry price
  • User-controlled PAUSE, RESUME and CLOSE ALL functions

The virtual averaged Stop Loss and other active exit management continue operating when new entries are paused or blocked.

Fast Engine

The Fast Engine operates independently from the Core basket. It evaluates completed M5 candles and can manage several separate positions concurrently, with each position retaining its own identifier and exit conditions.

Its entry process combines directional market structure, momentum, volatility, candle quality, controlled price extension and direction-specific trading sessions. Each qualified entry also receives a quality classification.

Fast positions are not averaged. Every position is managed separately using:

  • Individual virtual ATR-based Stop Loss
  • Individual virtual ATR-based Take Profit
  • Configurable maximum holding time
  • Maximum concurrent-trade control
  • Optional daily trade cap
  • Optional simultaneous BUY and SELL positions
  • Independent BUY and SELL quality filters

This gives the EA a second trading rhythm intended for shorter-duration opportunities without changing the Core Engine’s basket structure.

Important Configurable Inputs

  • Enable or disable the Core and Fast Engines independently
  • Manual, Equity Percent, Variable Low, Variable Medium or Variable High lot sizing
  • Core BUY only, SELL only, or BUY and SELL direction
  • Core confidence filter and MEDIUM/HIGH classification boundaries
  • Momentum, Pullback and Range entry switches
  • Initial-trade TP, averaged-basket TP and averaged virtual SL
  • Averaging distance, lot multiplier, confirmation and maximum positions
  • Fast concurrent-trade limit and daily trade cap
  • Fast ATR-based SL and TP distances
  • Fast maximum holding time and direction sessions
  • Maximum permitted Core and Fast entry spread
  • Broker-server trading-hours filter
  • Native MT5 high-impact USD news filter with configurable before/after windows
  • Independent Core and Fast information-panel display

Trading decisions use fixed H4, H1, M15 and M5 data, with M5 as the execution timeframe. The chart timeframe on which the EA is attached does not alter its trading decisions.

The EA is designed primarily for XAUUSD and broker naming variants. It is designed around hedging-account behaviour. Netting accounts remain permitted, but MetaTrader will aggregate positions and the EA displays a warning when launched on such an account.

Risk Disclosure

Trading leveraged products involves substantial risk. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profit or prevent losses. Historical or Strategy Tester performance does not predict future results.

Automatic averaging and higher-risk lot modes can materially increase exposure and drawdown. Virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit management require MetaTrader 5 to remain running, connected and permitted to trade. A VPS is therefore recommended for continuous operation.

The live news filter allows trading when MetaTrader calendar data is unavailable while continuing to retry the calendar connection. News-filter behaviour is bypassed in the Strategy Tester.

Broker execution, spread, slippage, liquidity, symbol specifications and market conditions can cause results to differ. Test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account, then select lot sizing and risk settings appropriate for your own circumstances.


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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
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5 (4)
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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