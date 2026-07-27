JMM XAUUSD MT5

JMM XAUUSD MT5 is a dual-engine automated trading system developed for XAUUSD. It combines a structured multi-timeframe Core Engine with an independent Fast Engine designed for shorter intraday opportunities.

Each engine has its own entry process, position management, lot sizing, magic number and information panel. They can operate together while maintaining clearly separated trade-management logic.

User manuals in 11 languages and custom SET files will be provided in the Comments section. This product is optimized to the current XAUUSD Market Conditions and may not perform well if backtested before year 2024.

Core Engine

The Core Engine analyzes fixed H4, H1, M15 and M5 market data. It identifies the prevailing market regime before selecting from momentum-continuation, trend-pullback and range-reversion entry paths.

Qualified setups require completed-candle confirmation and receive a confidence score. This score can classify the opportunity as LOW, MEDIUM or HIGH and adjust the initial position size when a Variable Lot mode is selected.

The Core Engine manages trades as a basket. If an initial position moves adversely, optional automatic averaging can add positions using configurable distance, confirmation, timing, maximum-position and lot-multiplier controls.

Core exits include:

Separate virtual targets for an initial trade and an averaged basket

Optional virtual averaged Stop Loss

Optional reduced profit target for older profitable baskets

Basket-level management based on the calculated average entry price

User-controlled PAUSE, RESUME and CLOSE ALL functions

The virtual averaged Stop Loss and other active exit management continue operating when new entries are paused or blocked.

Fast Engine

The Fast Engine operates independently from the Core basket. It evaluates completed M5 candles and can manage several separate positions concurrently, with each position retaining its own identifier and exit conditions.

Its entry process combines directional market structure, momentum, volatility, candle quality, controlled price extension and direction-specific trading sessions. Each qualified entry also receives a quality classification.

Fast positions are not averaged. Every position is managed separately using:

Individual virtual ATR-based Stop Loss

Individual virtual ATR-based Take Profit

Configurable maximum holding time

Maximum concurrent-trade control

Optional daily trade cap

Optional simultaneous BUY and SELL positions

Independent BUY and SELL quality filters

This gives the EA a second trading rhythm intended for shorter-duration opportunities without changing the Core Engine’s basket structure.

Important Configurable Inputs

Enable or disable the Core and Fast Engines independently

Manual, Equity Percent, Variable Low, Variable Medium or Variable High lot sizing

Core BUY only, SELL only, or BUY and SELL direction

Core confidence filter and MEDIUM/HIGH classification boundaries

Momentum, Pullback and Range entry switches

Initial-trade TP, averaged-basket TP and averaged virtual SL

Averaging distance, lot multiplier, confirmation and maximum positions

Fast concurrent-trade limit and daily trade cap

Fast ATR-based SL and TP distances

Fast maximum holding time and direction sessions

Maximum permitted Core and Fast entry spread

Broker-server trading-hours filter

Native MT5 high-impact USD news filter with configurable before/after windows

Independent Core and Fast information-panel display

Trading decisions use fixed H4, H1, M15 and M5 data, with M5 as the execution timeframe. The chart timeframe on which the EA is attached does not alter its trading decisions.

The EA is designed primarily for XAUUSD and broker naming variants. It is designed around hedging-account behaviour. Netting accounts remain permitted, but MetaTrader will aggregate positions and the EA displays a warning when launched on such an account.

Risk Disclosure

Trading leveraged products involves substantial risk. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profit or prevent losses. Historical or Strategy Tester performance does not predict future results.

Automatic averaging and higher-risk lot modes can materially increase exposure and drawdown. Virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit management require MetaTrader 5 to remain running, connected and permitted to trade. A VPS is therefore recommended for continuous operation.

The live news filter allows trading when MetaTrader calendar data is unavailable while continuing to retry the calendar connection. News-filter behaviour is bypassed in the Strategy Tester.

Broker execution, spread, slippage, liquidity, symbol specifications and market conditions can cause results to differ. Test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account, then select lot sizing and risk settings appropriate for your own circumstances.