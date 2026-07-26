Enigma Wyckoff

Enigma Wyckoff

Enigma Wyckoff is a technical analysis indicator based on the Wyckoff methodology, designed to assist traders in analysing market structure, price behaviour, and potential accumulation and distribution phases.

The indicator analyses price movement and market conditions to help identify potential Wyckoff-based setups and possible changes in market direction. It provides visual signals and analytical information directly on the chart, helping traders interpret the relationship between price action and the broader market structure.

The indicator is non-repaint and can display potential bullish and bearish setups, Wyckoff-related market information, Entry levels, Stop Loss levels, and multiple Take Profit targets. Additional chart information can be used to assess the current market context surrounding a detected setup.

Signal Settings

For GOLD, BTCUSD, US30, EURUSD ETC.... ALL TIMEFRAMES

Enigma Wyckoff includes adjustable input parameters that allow traders to control the sensitivity and selectivity of the analysis.

Parameters related to pattern detection, confirmation, and filtering can influence the number of signals displayed. Increasing the required conditions generally makes the indicator more selective and may result in fewer signals. Reducing these requirements may allow more signals to appear.

The settings can be adapted to different symbols, timeframes, and trading preferences.

How It Works

The indicator applies Wyckoff-based principles to analyse price behaviour and identify potential market phases and setups. It combines this analysis with additional confirmation conditions before displaying signals on the chart.

The exact combination and implementation of these conditions are part of the indicator's internal methodology.

Trade Levels

When a setup is detected, the indicator can provide:

  • Entry level
  • Stop Loss level
  • Take Profit 1
  • Take Profit 2
  • Take Profit 3
  • Visual trade zones

These levels are calculated according to the indicator's internal settings and the conditions detected in the market.

Alerts

The indicator supports configurable alerts when new signals are detected. Depending on the selected settings, alerts can be provided through the MetaTrader terminal and supported notification functions.

Note

Upon purchased you can request Presets for all type on Entry Trades like aggressive or more balanced.

Intended Use

Enigma Wyckoff is intended as a technical analysis tool for traders who use Wyckoff concepts and price action in their market analysis.

It does not execute trades automatically and does not guarantee any particular trading outcome. Trading decisions remain the responsibility of the user.

Past signals and historical performance do not guarantee future results. The indicator should be used together with appropriate risk management and independent analysis.

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How to use Pair Trading Station Pair Trading Station is recommended for H1 time frame and you can use it for any currency pairs. To generate buy and sell signal, follow few steps below to apply Pair Trading Station to your MetaTrader terminal. When you load Pair Trading Station on your chart, Pair Trading station will assess available historical data in your MetaTrader platforms for each currency pair. On your chart, the amount of historical data available will be displayed for each currency pai
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line Lines
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
Lineverse Trendlines
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
Indicators
Automatic, live & interactive picture of all trendlines. Assign push, email and sound alerts to the lines of your choice and be informed about price rollback, breakout, rollback after breakout, number of rollbacks, line expiration by double breakout. Correct, drag or delete the lines and interactively tune the line system. https://youtu.be/EJUo9pYiHFA . Chart examples https: //www.mql5.com/en/users/efficientforex Price Interaction Events All events are effective immediately and only after one
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