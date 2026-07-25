Enigma Wyckoff

Enigma Wyckoff

Enigma Wyckoff is a technical analysis indicator based on the Wyckoff methodology, designed to assist traders in analysing market structure, price behaviour, and potential accumulation and distribution phases.

The indicator analyses price movement and market conditions to help identify potential Wyckoff-based setups and possible changes in market direction. It provides visual signals and analytical information directly on the chart, helping traders interpret the relationship between price action and the broader market structure.

The indicator is non-repaint and can display potential bullish and bearish setups, Wyckoff-related market information, Entry levels, Stop Loss levels, and multiple Take Profit targets. Additional chart information can be used to assess the current market context surrounding a detected setup.

Signal Settings

For GOLD, BTCUSD, US30, EURUSD ETC.... ALL TIMEFRAMES

Enigma Wyckoff includes adjustable input parameters that allow traders to control the sensitivity and selectivity of the analysis.

Parameters related to pattern detection, confirmation, and filtering can influence the number of signals displayed. Increasing the required conditions generally makes the indicator more selective and may result in fewer signals. Reducing these requirements may allow more signals to appear.

The settings can be adapted to different symbols, timeframes, and trading preferences.

How It Works

The indicator applies Wyckoff-based principles to analyse price behaviour and identify potential market phases and setups. It combines this analysis with additional confirmation conditions before displaying signals on the chart.

The exact combination and implementation of these conditions are part of the indicator's internal methodology.

Trade Levels

When a setup is detected, the indicator can provide:

  • Entry level
  • Stop Loss level
  • Take Profit 1
  • Take Profit 2
  • Take Profit 3
  • Visual trade zones

These levels are calculated according to the indicator's internal settings and the conditions detected in the market.

Alerts

The indicator supports configurable alerts when new signals are detected. Depending on the selected settings, alerts can be provided through the MetaTrader terminal and supported notification functions.

Note

Upon purchased you can request Presets for all type on Entry Trades like aggressive or more balanced.

Intended Use

Enigma Wyckoff is intended as a technical analysis tool for traders who use Wyckoff concepts and price action in their market analysis.

It does not execute trades automatically and does not guarantee any particular trading outcome. Trading decisions remain the responsibility of the user.

Past signals and historical performance do not guarantee future results. The indicator should be used together with appropriate risk management and independent analysis.

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指标
Linear Trend Predictor — 结合切入点和方向支撑线的趋势指标。按照突破高/低价通道的原理运作。该指标算法过滤市场噪音，考虑波动性和市场动态。 指示器功能  使用平滑方法，显示市场趋势和开立买入或卖出订单的切入点。  适合通过分析任何时间范围内的图表来确定短期和长期的市场走势。  输入参数可适应任何市场和时间范围，允许交易者独立定制指标。  设定的指示信号不会消失，也不会重新绘制——它是在蜡烛收盘时确定的。  几种类型的通知以箭头组合。  该指标既可以作为独立的交易系统使用，也可以作为其他交易系统的补充。  可供任何经验水平的交易者使用。 主要参数 Volatility Smoothing Level - 指标的主要参数，允许您配置指标以实现舒适的操作。 它的数字范围是 1 到 100，从而增加了您可以获得更长趋势运动的平滑度。 通过少量的数字，您可以获得短期走势并快速退出交易。 使用指标进行交易的时刻：  红线和箭头表示下降趋势和卖出开盘信号。止损应根据前一个上分形来设置。  黄线和箭头表示上升趋势和买入开盘信号。止损应根据前一个下分形来设置。
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
指标
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
指标
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
指标
Miraculous 指标 – 100% 不重绘的外汇和二元期权工具，基于江恩九方图 这个视频介绍的 Miraculous 指标 是一款专为外汇和二元期权交易者开发的高精度、强大交易工具。该指标的独特之处在于它建立在传奇的 江恩九方图 和 江恩振动法则 之上，使其成为现代交易中可用的最精确预测工具之一。 Miraculous 指标 完全不重绘 ，这意味着它的信号在 K 线收盘后不会改变或消失——你看到的就是你得到的。这为交易者提供了可靠且一致的基础，让他们能够自信地进出场交易。 主要特点： 基于江恩九方图和江恩理论构建 100% 不重绘的信号系统 适用于所有时间周期（M1、M5、H1、H4、日线、周线） 适用于外汇和二元期权交易 清晰的买卖信号，准确率高 可用于剥头皮、日内交易或波段交易 兼容大多数 MT4 平台 这款工具旨在帮助初学者和专业交易者做出更好、更明智的决策。无论您是交易货币、指数还是二元期权，Miraculous 指标都将为您在市场中提供所需的优势。
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
指标
做市商工具。 Meravith 将： 分析所有时间周期并显示当前正在运行的趋势。 标注流动性区域（成交量均衡区），即多头与空头成交量相等的位置。 在您的图表上直接显示来自不同时间周期的所有流动性水平。 生成并展示基于文本的市场分析供您参考。 根据当前趋势计算目标位、支撑位和止损位。 计算交易的风险回报比。 根据您的账户余额计算仓位大小，并估算潜在利润。 在市场出现重大变化时，Meravith 还会发出警告。 指标的主要线条： 多头/空头成交量衰竭线 —— 作为目标位使用。 趋势线 —— 指示市场趋势方向。根据市场是多头还是空头而改变颜色，并作为趋势支撑。其颜色主要反映市场情绪。 成交量均衡线（Eq）—— Eq（Volume Equilibrium）是系统的核心。它表示买卖双方成交量的平衡点，即市场流动性所在位置。向上突破 Eq 表示多头倾向，向下突破 Eq 表示空头倾向。突破后，应等待回调——当价格回到相反趋势的偏离线或衰竭线附近时。 使用方法：只需将其添加到图表中。 Meravith 可以分析一切——趋势和回调。 趋势线与某条成交量衰竭线之间的距离越大，说明该方向的成交量越高。 趋
KuKl
IGOR KIRIANEN
指标
The indicator is built on a non-standard Zig Zag, it draws accumulations after which if the price leaves this zone and a test of this zone occurs, then a sound signal is given and an arrow appears - after the test candle closes.The indicator does not redraw its signals, it is very easy to use, there are only three settings 1- this is the zig zag parameter 2- this is the minimum price exit from the zone 3- this is the maximum price exit from the zone. The lower the parameter for Zig Zag, the more
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (2)
指标
“ Dynamic Scalper System ”指标专为在趋势波内进行剥头皮交易而设计。 已在主要货币对和黄金上进行测试，并可与其他交易工具兼容。 提供顺势短线建仓信号，并提供额外的价格变动支持。 指标原理： 大箭头决定趋势方向。 在趋势波内，我们采用一种生成小箭头形式的剥头皮交易信号的算法。 红色箭头代表看涨方向，蓝色箭头代表看跌方向。 敏感的价格变动线会沿着趋势方向绘制，并与小箭头信号协同作用。 信号运作方式如下：当线在适当时刻出现时，将形成入场信号；在出现线时，持仓；线完成后，平仓。 建议的操作时间范围为M1 - H4。 箭头在当前K线上方形成，如果下一根K线已开仓，则不会重新绘制上一根K线上方的箭头。 输入参数 Trend Wave Period - 趋势方向（大箭头）的周期，改变趋势波的时间间隔。值 1 表示趋势方向的最长持续时间，参数值越大，持续时间越短。 Scalper Arrows Period - 信号箭头（小箭头）的计算周期，改变入场信号的生成频率。值 3 表示最频繁的生成频率，参数值越大，箭头频率越低，准确度越高。 这些参数可以根据不同的时间范
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
指标
OrderFlow Absorption – 專業級MT4買賣差與吸收訊號指標 釋放真正訂單流分析的力量，OrderFlow Absorption 是MetaTrader 4上最強大的買賣差（Delta）直方圖與吸收訊號指標。專為想看清每一個價格波動背後真相的交易者設計，這個工具揭示了隱藏的買賣壓力與推動市場的吸收事件。 功能特色 買賣差直方圖視覺化：   以清晰的色彩直方圖即時顯示買方與賣方壓力。 吸收訊號偵測：   先進邏輯自動辨識多空吸收事件，及早預警潛在反轉。 圖表標記：   吸收訊號直接標示於主圖表，方便視覺辨識。 彈出式警報：   新吸收訊號出現時即時通知。 自訂門檻：   過濾弱訊號，專注高勝率機會。 資源管理：   高效運算，適用於大型圖表也能流暢運行。 全品種兼容：   適用於任何商品與週期，包括外匯、指數、商品等。 簡易整合：   參數簡單，快速上手與調整。 OrderFlow Absorption 的邏輯說明 OrderFlow Absorption 採用專利演算法，能在沒有完整Tick數據的情況下，估算每根K棒的買賣壓力（Delta）。它分析成交量、價格行為、K
TrendMaestro
Stefano Frisetti
4 (4)
指标
Attention: beware of SCAMS, TRENDMAESTRO is only ditributed throught MQL5.com market place. note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes a
Volatility Ratio Histogram MTF
Damien Camille Leriche
指标
There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : •           values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) •           values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)
Route Lines Prices
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
Route Lines Prices -  是一款用于寻找价格方向的指标。其简洁的界面包含多种价格行为和未来方向计算算法。这些算法包括基于所用时间周期的波动率计算和价格平滑。 该指标只有一个参数，用于更改“ Calculating price values ”。默认值 1 提供均衡的自动计算， 无需手动配置即可使用。 通过手动更改 2 到 500 之间的值，您可以根据自己的交易系统自定义指标。 建议在 M1 到 H4 的时间周期内使用此指标。适用于任何交易品种。 信号箭头在蜡烛图收盘时生成；不会重绘历史数据。 主图表上提供重复箭头。 提供多种类型的警报。内置的线轨迹计数器基于收盘价工作。这意味着，当出现相反信号时，会确定价格轨迹的数值，并在信号结束后的下一根蜡烛图上显示这些数值。 总计数器将获得的值相加，以便在相应的图表上方便地调整参数。
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
指标
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. Welcome to  the new and updated  IQ Star Lines , the ultimate fusion of ancient planetary harmonic cycles and modern quantitative trading. published for the   first time on Metatrader. This is an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades trading while studying Vedic
Breakout Arrows Mt4
Michael Oko Oboh
5 (1)
指标
Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator The Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator is a momentum-based signal tool designed to identify potential bullish and bearish breakout opportunities. It displays clear arrow signals directly on the price chart, helping traders quickly recognize possible trend changes and continuation setups. Up Arrow (Buy Signal) A magenta up arrow appears below a candle when bullish momentum begins to strengthen. This signal indicates that buying pressure may be overtaking selling press
Smart Order Block Indicator
Aditya Jayswal
5 (7)
指标
Smart4x Institutional Order Blocks v6.0 Advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Indicator with Quality Scoring, Fibonacci Confluence & Multi-Timeframe Analysis The Ultimate Smart Money Trading Tool for Forex, Crypto, Indices, and Commodities Brand:   Smart4x Version:   6.0 Type:   MT4 Indicator Overview Smart4x Institutional Order Blocks v6.0   is a next-generation Smart Money Concepts indicator designed to scout, score, and filter institutional-grade order blocks with unparalleled precision. Bui
Binary Booster
Yaroslav Varankin
5 (1)
指标
Binary Options Trading Indicator: A Reliable Tool for Your Trades This indicator is specifically designed for binary options trading and has proven its high quality, reliability, and adequate accuracy, depending on the dynamics of the chart. Key Points: Signal Interpretation: When a blue cross signal appears, it indicates a potential entry into a trade, though it is considered a weak signal on its own. However, if the blue cross is accompanied by an arrow, it is considered a more reliable buy s
Keypad support resistance logic 1
Olaniyi Ayeku
指标
TRADING STRATEGY GUIDE DELIVERY The full Trading Strategy Guide will be sent directly to you after purchase. Just message me on MQL5 and ask for it — you'll receive it instantly, along with priority support and setup help. Powered Market Scanner for Smart Trading Decisions keypad support resistance logic 1  is a next-generation MT4 trading system built for serious traders who demand precision, reliability, and clarity. It combines advanced smart filters with real-time price structure logic to
CountSig
Yin Zhou Luo
指标
一款信号统计指标(MT4)——实现基于当前图表周期下的单线MA转向和双线MA金叉/死叉统计 . 转向定义：前一K向下或走平，当前K向上，视为转向向上；反之，转向向下。 金死叉定义：前一K快线在慢线下方，当前K快线在慢线上方，为金叉；反之，死叉。 参数及使用说明： 1、可指定统计K线数。 2、可指定4个不同的日内时间段，格式如"03:00-07:59"，4个时间段可交叉任意输入。 3、可配置ABC三个浮盈区间段点值。如：分界区间统计小点值设为500，即当某转向信 号出现后到下一反向信号止浮盈<=此点值，计入A区间； 若大于此点值<大分界点值时，计入B区间；若大于“大分界点值”计入C区间。 4、最大/最小浮盈统计。显示所有统计区间内的最大浮盈点值和最小浮盈点值(亏损点值)。 5、输出完整信号，按信号出现顺序排列，如“ACCBCA”之类。 6、综合预测。使用概率、周期、趋势、马尔可夫链等综合概算输出预测该信号出现的归类概率值。 7、加载指定MA线。在当前图表自动载入相应设置的MA线。 8、自适应列宽。以完整显示统计信号数。 9、用法:点击相应统计按钮即输出相应的统计表格.
Trend Signal Advanced System
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
Trend Signal Advanced System - 款交易系统，可为短期和中期交易提供趋势跟踪入场信号。信号箭头绘制在当前K线图上，在图表顶部和底部生成信号。趋势基于“标准差”指标，并具有灵活可定制的参数，以适应任何交易品种的波动性。 该交易系统包含止盈止损位规划器，允许您选择合适的交易结果水平并进行回测。 潜在交易信号轨迹线 从信号箭头到止损和止盈位的信号计数器基于K线的开盘价计算。 适用于从M1到H4的各种时间框架，适合超短线交易和日内交易。 提供信号箭头、“买入”和“卖出”警报。 大多数信号无需重绘即可正常工作，但在某些情况下，箭头可能会在当前K线图上闪烁。 统计监视器允许您在选定的交易品种和时间框架上为您的交易系统选择最佳输入参数。 信号搜索算法基于快慢移动平均线，并采用一般平均和平滑处理。 主要输入参数 "Standard Deviation Trend Length" ,"Trend Deviation Width Multiplier" 是趋势参数，用于改变趋势方向通道的长度和宽度。 "Fast MA Line" , "Slow MA Line"
Binary Options Channels Signals
Majeed Odubela
指标
SYSTEM INTRODUCTION:   The Binary Options Channels System Is Specifically Designed For Binary Options Trading. Unlike Other Systems And Indicators That Were Adopted From Other Trading Environments For Binary Options. Little Wonder Why Many Of Such Systems Fail To Make Money . Many End Up Loosing Money For Their Users.  A Very Important Fact That Must Be Noted Is The Fact That Application Of Martingale Is not Required. Thus Making It Safer For Traders Usage And Profitability. A Trader Can Use Fi
Fxland Price Reversal Zones
Afshin Dehghanpour
指标
Fxland Price Reversal Zones (MT4) FXLAND Smart Reversal Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify potential price reversal zones and key market turning points with clarity and precision. The best reversal indicator and price return by choosing only one ceiling or floor in each time frame A masterpiece of combining mathematics and Gann, fractal matrix, Fibonacci, movement angle and time. Completely intelligent Key Features Detects potential pr
Quantum Momentum Guard
Ashraful Alam
指标
Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) Advanced Breakout & Momentum Indicator for MetaTrader 4 Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) is a next-generation MetaTrader 4 trading indicator designed to identify high-probability breakout opportunities using a powerful combination of advanced momentum analysis and high-level mathematical calculations . Unlike ordinary indicators that generate signals based on a single condition, QMG confirms every breakout with momentum strength and mathematical validation , ensuring
VTrende Pro mt4
Andrii Diachenko
3 (2)
指标
VTrende Pro MT4 - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro  MT4 is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 wave
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
指标
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Pair Trading Station MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
指标
How to use Pair Trading Station Pair Trading Station is recommended for H1 time frame and you can use it for any currency pairs. To generate buy and sell signal, follow few steps below to apply Pair Trading Station to your MetaTrader terminal. When you load Pair Trading Station on your chart, Pair Trading station will assess available historical data in your MetaTrader platforms for each currency pair. On your chart, the amount of historical data available will be displayed for each currency pai
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line Lines
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
Lineverse Trendlines
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
指标
Automatic, live & interactive picture of all trendlines. Assign push, email and sound alerts to the lines of your choice and be informed about price rollback, breakout, rollback after breakout, number of rollbacks, line expiration by double breakout. Correct, drag or delete the lines and interactively tune the line system. https://youtu.be/EJUo9pYiHFA . Chart examples https: //www.mql5.com/en/users/efficientforex Price Interaction Events All events are effective immediately and only after one
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Harmonic Ratio
Yonny Pascal Ekwa Mezui
指标
Harmonic + Ratio — 多形态反转交易系统 一款高精度反转指标，结合经典谐波形态（ABCD、Gartley、Bat、Butterfly、Crab） 大多数谐波指标会在图表上标出所有几何上成立的形态，导致信号杂乱。 Harmonic + Ratio 只有在形态结构显示出明确的反转失衡，并且满足蜡烛形态确认时才会发出信号——将嘈杂的扫描工具转变为高选择性的交易系统。 核心功能 自动识别5种谐波形态 — ABCD、Gartley、Bat、Butterfly 和 Crab，可单独启用或关闭。 四种容差级别 — 从“非常激进”（15%）用于提前入场，到“非常保守”（4%）仅筛选最标准形态。 K线确认机制 — 可选过滤：刺透形态、乌云盖顶、看涨/看跌吞没、Inside Bar、Pin Bar。 信号锁定逻辑 — 每个完成的形态仅生成一个箭头，确认后不重绘。 自动止损与双目标止盈 （默认1.5R与2.5R，可完全自定义）。 图表信息面板 — 实时显示斐波那契比例（AB/XA、BC/AB、CD/BC、AD/XA）、形态名称、方向、入场、止损与目标。 弹窗与推送通知 — 每个确认信号
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WAD Stoch
Yonny Pascal Ekwa Mezui
指标
WAD 背离 + 随机指标 概述 WAD 背离 + 随机指标是一款技术分析工具，用于帮助交易者识别潜在的市场反转点。它结合价格行为与动量确认，以突出买卖压力可能变化的区域。 该指标直接显示在图表上，并提供清晰的视觉信号，帮助在快速变化的市场中做出决策。 工作原理 该指标分析价格走势与市场内部压力之间的关系，并应用额外的确认过滤条件。当条件满足时，会在图表上用箭头标记潜在交易区域。 蓝色箭头表示可能上涨 红色箭头表示可能下跌 每个信号均在多个条件满足后生成，以减少噪音。 主要特点 收盘后信号不重绘 实时信号生成 内置入场、止损和目标位显示 可选趋势过滤器 适用于多种品种和周期 使用方法 1. 入场信号 等待K线收盘后出现箭头： 蓝色箭头表示可能买入 红色箭头表示可能卖出 建议在下一根K线开盘时入场。 2. 风险管理 止损根据市场波动自动设置 提供多个止盈目标 交易者可以： 分批止盈 或手动管理交易 提高 SDC_Multi 至 3 或启用 EMA 过滤器可提升信号质量 所有参数均可自定义 3. 市场条件 高周期分析 支撑与阻力位 4. 建议使用 适合日内交易 适用于多种市场 结合风
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