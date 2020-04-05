See Rider

See Rider — Professional Algorithmic Trading System

See Rider is an institutional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for MetaTrader 5, designed specifically for high-volatility instruments such as Gold (XAU/USD). Built with rigorous risk management protocols and advanced trend-following architecture, it provides a robust, professional solution for automated traders aiming for consistency on the MQL5 Market.

🌟 Key Features & Advantages

  • Advanced Trend Filtration: Combines fast and slow Exponential Moving Arrows (EMA) with the Average Directional Index (ADX) to filter out false breakouts and trade exclusively during strong market trends.

  • Multi-Stage Partial Profit Taking (TP1 - TP4): Features a dynamic partial closing mechanism that secures profits incrementally across four distinct milestone levels, significantly stabilizing the equity curve.

  • Smart Risk & Money Management: Built-in auto-lot calculator based on a percentage of account balance, coupled with strict Margin Safety Checks to protect against over-leveraging and account drawdowns.

  • Swing-Based Stop Loss with Safety Cap: Automatically detects recent market structure (Swing High/Low) for optimal stop-loss placement, reinforced with a maximum distance safety cap.

  • Real-Time On-Screen Dashboard (HUD): Displays live account statistics, daily drawdown, active bot orders, liquidation distance, and multi-timeframe Support & Resistance levels directly on the chart.

  • Flexible Execution Modes: Supports instant entries or candle-close confirmations, along with optional recovery grid systems (which can be fully disabled for conservative trading).

⚙️ Input Parameters Reference Guide

Parameter Group Input Name Description Default Value
Entry Engine InpUseInstantFirstEntry Execute instantly on signal without waiting for bar close false
InpUseMACrossNextEntry Close and reverse position on opposite MA crossover false
Risk Management UseAutoLot Enable automatic lot sizing based on risk percentage true
RiskPercent Risk percentage per trade relative to account balance 1.0%
Indicators InpFastMAPeriod / InpSlowMAPeriod Fast and slow EMA periods for trend direction 30 / 100
InpADXPeriod / InpADXMinLevel ADX settings to measure trend strength minimum threshold 14 / 20.0
Stop Loss InpSwingLookback / InpSwingBuffer Lookback candles for Swing SL and buffer points 50 / 300.0
InpMaxSLDistancePts Maximum allowed Stop Loss distance as a safety cap 3000.0
Recovery System UseGridSystem Enable grid/recovery compounding orders false
Exit Logic UseRRPartialClose Enable multi-stage partial take-profit system true
PartialCloseLot Lot size volume to close at each partial target 0.01
InpRR_TP1_Pts to InpRR_TP4_Pts Point distances for partial profit milestones (TP1-TP4) 300 - 1200
Profit Targets UseCycleProfitUSD / InpCycleProfitUSD Close all orders once cycle profit target in USD is met true / $15.0

🎯 Recommended Optimization Settings (Gold / XAUUSD)

For optimal performance on XAU/USD across M15 or H1 timeframes, the following configuration balances risk mitigation and steady growth:

  • Timeframe: M15 or H1

  • InpUseInstantFirstEntry = false (Wait for bar close for higher reliability)

  • UseAutoLot = true | RiskPercent = 1.0

  • InpFastMAPeriod = 30 | InpSlowMAPeriod = 100

  • InpADXPeriod = 14 | InpADXMinLevel = 22.0 (Stricter filtering for gold volatility)

  • InpSwingLookback = 30 | InpSwingBuffer = 250.0

  • InpMaxSLDistancePts = 2500.0

  • UseGridSystem = false (Recommended disabled for safe, non-Martingale profile)

  • UseBreakEven = true | BreakEvenTriggerPts = 300.0 | BreakEvenProfitPts = 50.0

  • UseRRPartialClose = true | PartialCloseLot = 0.01

  • InpRR_TP1_Pts = 300.0 | InpRR_TP2_Pts = 600.0 | InpRR_TP3_Pts = 900.0 | InpRR_TP4_Pts = 1200.0

  • UseCycleProfitUSD = true | InpCycleProfitUSD = 15.0

  • UseTrailingStop = true | TrailingStartPts = 800.0 | TrailingStepPts = 400.0

🔒 Risk Disclaimer & Best Practices

  1. Backtesting: Always test the EA on your broker's historical data using real tick data with variable spreads before deploying on a live account.

  2. VPS Deployment: Run the Expert Advisor on a low-latency Virtual Private Server (VPS) to ensure execution speed and prevent downtime during active trading sessions.

  3. News Events: High-impact macroeconomic releases can induce sudden slippage. Exercise caution or pause trading during major central bank announcements.


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