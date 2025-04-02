See Rider

See Rider — Professional Algorithmic Trading System

See Rider is an institutional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for MetaTrader 5, designed specifically for high-volatility instruments such as Gold (XAU/USD). Built with rigorous risk management protocols and advanced trend-following architecture, it provides a robust, professional solution for automated traders aiming for consistency on the MQL5 Market.

🌟 Key Features & Advantages

  • Advanced Trend Filtration: Combines fast and slow Exponential Moving Arrows (EMA) with the Average Directional Index (ADX) to filter out false breakouts and trade exclusively during strong market trends.

  • Multi-Stage Partial Profit Taking (TP1 - TP4): Features a dynamic partial closing mechanism that secures profits incrementally across four distinct milestone levels, significantly stabilizing the equity curve.

  • Smart Risk & Money Management: Built-in auto-lot calculator based on a percentage of account balance, coupled with strict Margin Safety Checks to protect against over-leveraging and account drawdowns.

  • Swing-Based Stop Loss with Safety Cap: Automatically detects recent market structure (Swing High/Low) for optimal stop-loss placement, reinforced with a maximum distance safety cap.

  • Real-Time On-Screen Dashboard (HUD): Displays live account statistics, daily drawdown, active bot orders, liquidation distance, and multi-timeframe Support & Resistance levels directly on the chart.

  • Flexible Execution Modes: Supports instant entries or candle-close confirmations, along with optional recovery grid systems (which can be fully disabled for conservative trading).

⚙️ Input Parameters Reference Guide

Parameter Group Input Name Description Default Value
Entry Engine InpUseInstantFirstEntry Execute instantly on signal without waiting for bar close false
InpUseMACrossNextEntry Close and reverse position on opposite MA crossover false
Risk Management UseAutoLot Enable automatic lot sizing based on risk percentage true
RiskPercent Risk percentage per trade relative to account balance 1.0%
Indicators InpFastMAPeriod / InpSlowMAPeriod Fast and slow EMA periods for trend direction 30 / 100
InpADXPeriod / InpADXMinLevel ADX settings to measure trend strength minimum threshold 14 / 20.0
Stop Loss InpSwingLookback / InpSwingBuffer Lookback candles for Swing SL and buffer points 50 / 300.0
InpMaxSLDistancePts Maximum allowed Stop Loss distance as a safety cap 3000.0
Recovery System UseGridSystem Enable grid/recovery compounding orders false
Exit Logic UseRRPartialClose Enable multi-stage partial take-profit system true
PartialCloseLot Lot size volume to close at each partial target 0.01
InpRR_TP1_Pts to InpRR_TP4_Pts Point distances for partial profit milestones (TP1-TP4) 300 - 1200
Profit Targets UseCycleProfitUSD / InpCycleProfitUSD Close all orders once cycle profit target in USD is met true / $15.0

🎯 Recommended Optimization Settings (Gold / XAUUSD)

For optimal performance on XAU/USD across M15 or H1 timeframes, the following configuration balances risk mitigation and steady growth:

  • Timeframe: M15 or H1

  • InpUseInstantFirstEntry = false (Wait for bar close for higher reliability)

  • UseAutoLot = true | RiskPercent = 1.0

  • InpFastMAPeriod = 30 | InpSlowMAPeriod = 100

  • InpADXPeriod = 14 | InpADXMinLevel = 22.0 (Stricter filtering for gold volatility)

  • InpSwingLookback = 30 | InpSwingBuffer = 250.0

  • InpMaxSLDistancePts = 2500.0

  • UseGridSystem = false (Recommended disabled for safe, non-Martingale profile)

  • UseBreakEven = true | BreakEvenTriggerPts = 300.0 | BreakEvenProfitPts = 50.0

  • UseRRPartialClose = true | PartialCloseLot = 0.01

  • InpRR_TP1_Pts = 300.0 | InpRR_TP2_Pts = 600.0 | InpRR_TP3_Pts = 900.0 | InpRR_TP4_Pts = 1200.0

  • UseCycleProfitUSD = true | InpCycleProfitUSD = 15.0

  • UseTrailingStop = true | TrailingStartPts = 800.0 | TrailingStepPts = 400.0

🔒 Risk Disclaimer & Best Practices

  1. Backtesting: Always test the EA on your broker's historical data using real tick data with variable spreads before deploying on a live account.

  2. VPS Deployment: Run the Expert Advisor on a low-latency Virtual Private Server (VPS) to ensure execution speed and prevent downtime during active trading sessions.

  3. News Events: High-impact macroeconomic releases can induce sudden slippage. Exercise caution or pause trading during major central bank announcements.


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Simple Time range breakout
Catherine Njeri Muriithi
专家
This strategy takes place in the first 20 to 60 minutes of the market opening as the markets are very volatile during this period. The currency pair price’s distance from the high or low price will indicate if you can enter a buy position or a sell position. You are advised to use this tester with caution. All the input variable are fairly simple optimize and try it out with different currency pairs and once comfortable use it in a real account. All the best.
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5 (29)
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Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
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4.52 (25)
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4.96 (214)
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Vladimir Mametov
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4.47 (17)
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
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Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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4.64 (47)
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5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
专家
请注意，我不会通过任何第三方经销商、代理或其他分销渠道销售此 EA。 监控 -  实时信号 公开频道 - 这里 此 EA 交易两个品种，并寻找它们之间的短期失衡。当两个品种的走势偏离它们通常的正常关系时，EA 可以开仓，并在失衡变小时平仓。 这不是网格 EA。这不是马丁格尔。EA 不会打开很多恢复订单。每个品种只使用 1 个持仓。 它不是为了在回撤中持仓很多天而设计的。 EA 在开仓前使用过滤器。如果市场条件不好，它可以跳过交易。 EA 输入参数: 主要交易品种 - 用于交易的第一个品种。 次要品种 - 用于比较和交易的第二个品种。 分析时间周期 - 用于计算的时间周期。 历史数据深度 - EA 检查多少根K线用于计算。 Entry Threshold - EA 开仓前失衡必须有多强。数值越高，交易越少，但信号越强。 Exit Threshold - EA 判断失衡已经变小并且可以平仓的水平。 Close Target - 平仓的利润目标。较小的值可以更快平仓。较大的值可以等待更多利润。 Beta Smoothing - 使信号更稳定，并减少市场噪音。 Min Correlation
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
专家
SomaGold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 打造的多策略突破型智能交易系统（EA），仅适用于黄金（XAUUSD）。一张图表、一个 EA，32 套独立策略并行运行，构成单一、分散化的组合。 实时信号。 这是我在 MQL5 上发布的第一款 EA。为在上线时让更多人能够入手，我采用透明的阶梯定价模式： 首发价：100 USD 每售出 10 份拷贝，价格上涨 100 USD 早期购买者在产品生命周期内锁定最低价格。 理念 与其运行单一、容易过度拟合某一狭窄市况的设置，SomaGold 自带一套精选的 32 套预调策略，全部在同一黄金图表上的单个 EA 中并行运行。 每套策略拥有各自的 magic number、注释、时间周期、摆动识别参数、出场规则、新闻距离与手数步长。它们共享同一执行引擎但独立交易，因此您可在多个时间周期与突破宽度上获得真正的分散化，而无需管理大量图表。 组合构建 我进行了 48 次完全不同的优化： 首先，我在 2 个时间段上运行优化： 2018–2023 2020–2025 时间周期分为 4 组： D1、H12、H8、H4 突破宽度有三种变体： V1 Bro
VolumeHedger
OMG FZE LLC
4.86 (51)
专家
VolumeHedger EA [ 实盘信号 ]  ,  [ 我的频道 ]   ,  [ 参数文件 ]  ,   [ 博客 ]   , [ AI 使用 ]  ,  [ PDF Guide ] 推荐账户类型：高杠杆 Standard、ECN、Raw；Cent；Prop Firm（FTMO 等） 该 EA 的开发者已通过其其他机器人产品的质量证明了自己的专业性。 使用 Volume Hedger EA  借助使用自定义指标定义入场策略的能力，您将不再需要购买额外的 EA！ 该 EA 是一款先进的交易算法，将马丁格尔策略与对冲及智能风险管理相结合，专为高波动市场设计。它并不尝试预测趋势方向，而是分析交易量并通过智能策略进行入场。在合适的参数文件配置下，可在外汇、黄金、股票及加密货币等品种上取得有效结果。它在波动剧烈或趋势稳定的品种上表现尤为出色。交易过程通过在特定成交量阈值触发的双向循环来执行。在合适条件下启动该循环可降低风险并提高潜在收益。 系统性地同时在 Buy 和 Sell 两个方向开仓。 当对冲被激活时，关闭较早的持仓以最小化亏损。 若发生滑点，会自动检测并进行相应调整。 完成第一
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (21)
专家
BYRDI - 如同一个整体进行交易的 AI 网络 大多数 EA 只看到一个终端。 BYRDI 看到整个网络。 在一个账户上开立的交易，可能改变你所拥有的每一个其他账户的风险。 BYRDI 将独立的 MetaTrader 5 终端连接成一个协调统一的 mesh 网络。每个节点都可以保留自己的账户、经纪商、市场、AI 模型、策略和风险设置，同时对更大的系统保持感知。 BYRDI 可以分配机会、控制敞口，并在整个 mesh 网络中提供合格节点的故障转移。 单个节点可以独立交易。 多个节点可以作为一个网络协同运作。 超越入场。超越账户。 一位交易者。多个市场。一个智能网络。 BYRDI 投资组合搭建活动 在接下来的 72 小时内或接下来的 15 笔 BYRDI 购买内有效，以先到者为准。 以当前 $997 的价格购买 BYRDI，即可获得： 1 个 Mean Machine GPT 激活额度 1 个 AiQ 激活额度 私享投资组合部署研讨会 国际在线问答参与权限 完整研讨会录像 投资组合入门蓝图 前 10 位符合条件的购买者还可以提交自己拟定的投资组合结构，获得一次简短的私下点评。 无需现
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
专家
ArtQuant Gold — 面向 XAUUSD 的多模块智能交易系统 ArtQuant Gold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金交易而开发的自动交易系统。 该 EA 将多个相互独立的交易模块与集中式投资组合管理、风险敞口限制、执行过滤器、虚拟交易管理以及账户保护工具整合在一起。它适合希望使用专用 XAUUSD 自动交易系统，同时又不需要自行配置指标或内部策略参数的交易者。 ArtQuant Gold 支持标准 XAUUSD 交易品种，也兼容常见的经纪商黄金品种命名方式，包括带前缀、后缀或其他替代名称的黄金品种。 重要提示： ArtQuant Gold 仅适用于 Gold / XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的等效黄金交易品种。如果加载到无关的金融品种上，EA 将不会进行交易。 EA 不依赖图表时间周期。它可以加载到任意时间周期，因为所需的市场数据和交易结构均由内部逻辑独立处理。 实盘参考账户 查看 ArtQuant Gold 实盘参考信号 该信号仅用于提供透明的实盘参考，并不构成使用相同经纪商、入金金额、杠杆、手数、风险水平或交易条件的建议。 点差、佣金、隔夜利息、订单执行、
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！--> 下载所有套装文件 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 全新优惠（仅需 399 美元起） ：免费选择 1 款 EA！（限 2 个交易账户，除 UBS EA 外，可选择我的任何一款 EA） 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 实时信号 2 ！！黄金幻影来了！！ 继黄金收割者取得巨大成功之后，我非常自豪地推出它的强大兄弟： 黄金幻影 ，这是一个纯粹、毫不花哨的突破系统，基于同样的久经考验的引擎……但拥有全新的策略。 在The Gold Reaper 取得巨大成功的基础上 ， The Gold Phantom 让自动黄金交易变得轻松顺畅。 这款EA交易系统旨在同时在多个时间框架内运行，并让您完全掌控交易频率。 从极其保守的设置到非常激进、波动性最大化的模式，应有尽有。 该系统采用多层确认算法来确定最佳入场价格，同时在内部运行多种互补策略，以有效地分散和分散交易风险。 每个仓位都包含固定的 止损 和 止盈 ，并辅以动态 追踪止损 和 追踪止盈 逻辑，旨在尽早保护资金，并让盈利尽可能地持续下去。 Go
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.5 (8)
专家
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA 精准 · 结构 · 执行 金融市场不会奖励情绪化的交易。 市场奖励的是纪律、稳定性，以及基于客观数据做出决策的能力。 Obsidian Flow Atlas EA 正是基于这一理念而开发。 这是一套面向 MetaTrader 5 的全自动交易系统，专为以下两种全球最受欢迎的交易品种而设计： • XAUUSD（黄金） • EURUSD（欧元兑美元） 系统能够自主分析市场环境、开仓并管理仓位，依靠其内部交易逻辑和内置风险管理模型独立运行。 您无需长时间盯盘、寻找入场机会或手动做出交易决策。 只需安装 EA，选择适合您的风险等级，然后让系统完成其余工作。 经验证的真实交易表现 为了确保最大程度的透明度，系统的实际交易表现可通过以下公开信号进行查看。 XAUUSD（黄金） https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378564 超过 3 个月的真实账户实盘交易记录。 EURUSD（欧元兑美元） https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378563 超过 3 个月的真实账户实盘交易记录。 这些公开信号
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AI Adaptive Grid Pro
Sanusi Malee
专家
================================================== AI ADAPTIVE GRID PRO (v2.50) - MT5 Smart Dynamic Grid System with Advanced Risk & Equity Controls ================================================== SPECIFICATIONS AT A GLANCE: • Strategy: AI Trend Filter + Dynamic ATR Adaptive Grid • Recommended Symbols: EURGBP, EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD • Timeframe: M5 / M15 / H1 • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) • Account Type: Hedging (Raw Spread / ECN Recommended) --------------------------------------
Scalper See
Sanusi Malee
专家
Title: Scalper SEE  Subtitle / Short Description: Advanced high-precision M1 scalping system designed exclusively for gold markets. Built with multi-indicator confirmation, trend filters, and intelligent partial profit-taking to maximize stability. Description: Overview Scalper SEE  is an institutional-grade automated trading system engineered specifically for high-frequency price action dynamics on XAUUSD / XAUUSC (Timeframe M1) . Rather than relying on dangerous grid or martingale strategies,
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