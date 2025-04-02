See Rider
- 专家
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- 版本: 6.10
- 激活: 7
See Rider is an institutional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for MetaTrader 5, designed specifically for high-volatility instruments such as Gold (XAU/USD). Built with rigorous risk management protocols and advanced trend-following architecture, it provides a robust, professional solution for automated traders aiming for consistency on the MQL5 Market.
🌟 Key Features & Advantages
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Advanced Trend Filtration: Combines fast and slow Exponential Moving Arrows (EMA) with the Average Directional Index (ADX) to filter out false breakouts and trade exclusively during strong market trends.
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Multi-Stage Partial Profit Taking (TP1 - TP4): Features a dynamic partial closing mechanism that secures profits incrementally across four distinct milestone levels, significantly stabilizing the equity curve.
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Smart Risk & Money Management: Built-in auto-lot calculator based on a percentage of account balance, coupled with strict Margin Safety Checks to protect against over-leveraging and account drawdowns.
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Swing-Based Stop Loss with Safety Cap: Automatically detects recent market structure (Swing High/Low) for optimal stop-loss placement, reinforced with a maximum distance safety cap.
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Real-Time On-Screen Dashboard (HUD): Displays live account statistics, daily drawdown, active bot orders, liquidation distance, and multi-timeframe Support & Resistance levels directly on the chart.
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Flexible Execution Modes: Supports instant entries or candle-close confirmations, along with optional recovery grid systems (which can be fully disabled for conservative trading).
⚙️ Input Parameters Reference Guide
|Parameter Group
|Input Name
|Description
|Default Value
|Entry Engine
|InpUseInstantFirstEntry
|Execute instantly on signal without waiting for bar close
|false
|InpUseMACrossNextEntry
|Close and reverse position on opposite MA crossover
|false
|Risk Management
|UseAutoLot
|Enable automatic lot sizing based on risk percentage
|true
|RiskPercent
|Risk percentage per trade relative to account balance
|1.0%
|Indicators
|InpFastMAPeriod / InpSlowMAPeriod
|Fast and slow EMA periods for trend direction
|30 / 100
|InpADXPeriod / InpADXMinLevel
|ADX settings to measure trend strength minimum threshold
|14 / 20.0
|Stop Loss
|InpSwingLookback / InpSwingBuffer
|Lookback candles for Swing SL and buffer points
|50 / 300.0
|InpMaxSLDistancePts
|Maximum allowed Stop Loss distance as a safety cap
|3000.0
|Recovery System
|UseGridSystem
|Enable grid/recovery compounding orders
|false
|Exit Logic
|UseRRPartialClose
|Enable multi-stage partial take-profit system
|true
|PartialCloseLot
|Lot size volume to close at each partial target
|0.01
|InpRR_TP1_Pts to InpRR_TP4_Pts
|Point distances for partial profit milestones (TP1-TP4)
|300 - 1200
|Profit Targets
|UseCycleProfitUSD / InpCycleProfitUSD
|Close all orders once cycle profit target in USD is met
|true / $15.0
🎯 Recommended Optimization Settings (Gold / XAUUSD)
For optimal performance on XAU/USD across M15 or H1 timeframes, the following configuration balances risk mitigation and steady growth:
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Timeframe: M15 or H1
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InpUseInstantFirstEntry = false (Wait for bar close for higher reliability)
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UseAutoLot = true | RiskPercent = 1.0
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InpFastMAPeriod = 30 | InpSlowMAPeriod = 100
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InpADXPeriod = 14 | InpADXMinLevel = 22.0 (Stricter filtering for gold volatility)
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InpSwingLookback = 30 | InpSwingBuffer = 250.0
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InpMaxSLDistancePts = 2500.0
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UseGridSystem = false (Recommended disabled for safe, non-Martingale profile)
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UseBreakEven = true | BreakEvenTriggerPts = 300.0 | BreakEvenProfitPts = 50.0
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UseRRPartialClose = true | PartialCloseLot = 0.01
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InpRR_TP1_Pts = 300.0 | InpRR_TP2_Pts = 600.0 | InpRR_TP3_Pts = 900.0 | InpRR_TP4_Pts = 1200.0
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UseCycleProfitUSD = true | InpCycleProfitUSD = 15.0
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UseTrailingStop = true | TrailingStartPts = 800.0 | TrailingStepPts = 400.0
🔒 Risk Disclaimer & Best Practices
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Backtesting: Always test the EA on your broker's historical data using real tick data with variable spreads before deploying on a live account.
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VPS Deployment: Run the Expert Advisor on a low-latency Virtual Private Server (VPS) to ensure execution speed and prevent downtime during active trading sessions.
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News Events: High-impact macroeconomic releases can induce sudden slippage. Exercise caution or pause trading during major central bank announcements.