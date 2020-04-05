See Rider

See Rider — Professional Algorithmic Trading System

See Rider is an institutional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for MetaTrader 5, designed specifically for high-volatility instruments such as Gold (XAU/USD). Built with rigorous risk management protocols and advanced trend-following architecture, it provides a robust, professional solution for automated traders aiming for consistency on the MQL5 Market.

🌟 Key Features & Advantages

  • Advanced Trend Filtration: Combines fast and slow Exponential Moving Arrows (EMA) with the Average Directional Index (ADX) to filter out false breakouts and trade exclusively during strong market trends.

  • Multi-Stage Partial Profit Taking (TP1 - TP4): Features a dynamic partial closing mechanism that secures profits incrementally across four distinct milestone levels, significantly stabilizing the equity curve.

  • Smart Risk & Money Management: Built-in auto-lot calculator based on a percentage of account balance, coupled with strict Margin Safety Checks to protect against over-leveraging and account drawdowns.

  • Swing-Based Stop Loss with Safety Cap: Automatically detects recent market structure (Swing High/Low) for optimal stop-loss placement, reinforced with a maximum distance safety cap.

  • Real-Time On-Screen Dashboard (HUD): Displays live account statistics, daily drawdown, active bot orders, liquidation distance, and multi-timeframe Support & Resistance levels directly on the chart.

  • Flexible Execution Modes: Supports instant entries or candle-close confirmations, along with optional recovery grid systems (which can be fully disabled for conservative trading).

⚙️ Input Parameters Reference Guide

Parameter Group Input Name Description Default Value
Entry Engine InpUseInstantFirstEntry Execute instantly on signal without waiting for bar close false
InpUseMACrossNextEntry Close and reverse position on opposite MA crossover false
Risk Management UseAutoLot Enable automatic lot sizing based on risk percentage true
RiskPercent Risk percentage per trade relative to account balance 1.0%
Indicators InpFastMAPeriod / InpSlowMAPeriod Fast and slow EMA periods for trend direction 30 / 100
InpADXPeriod / InpADXMinLevel ADX settings to measure trend strength minimum threshold 14 / 20.0
Stop Loss InpSwingLookback / InpSwingBuffer Lookback candles for Swing SL and buffer points 50 / 300.0
InpMaxSLDistancePts Maximum allowed Stop Loss distance as a safety cap 3000.0
Recovery System UseGridSystem Enable grid/recovery compounding orders false
Exit Logic UseRRPartialClose Enable multi-stage partial take-profit system true
PartialCloseLot Lot size volume to close at each partial target 0.01
InpRR_TP1_Pts to InpRR_TP4_Pts Point distances for partial profit milestones (TP1-TP4) 300 - 1200
Profit Targets UseCycleProfitUSD / InpCycleProfitUSD Close all orders once cycle profit target in USD is met true / $15.0

🎯 Recommended Optimization Settings (Gold / XAUUSD)

For optimal performance on XAU/USD across M15 or H1 timeframes, the following configuration balances risk mitigation and steady growth:

  • Timeframe: M15 or H1

  • InpUseInstantFirstEntry = false (Wait for bar close for higher reliability)

  • UseAutoLot = true | RiskPercent = 1.0

  • InpFastMAPeriod = 30 | InpSlowMAPeriod = 100

  • InpADXPeriod = 14 | InpADXMinLevel = 22.0 (Stricter filtering for gold volatility)

  • InpSwingLookback = 30 | InpSwingBuffer = 250.0

  • InpMaxSLDistancePts = 2500.0

  • UseGridSystem = false (Recommended disabled for safe, non-Martingale profile)

  • UseBreakEven = true | BreakEvenTriggerPts = 300.0 | BreakEvenProfitPts = 50.0

  • UseRRPartialClose = true | PartialCloseLot = 0.01

  • InpRR_TP1_Pts = 300.0 | InpRR_TP2_Pts = 600.0 | InpRR_TP3_Pts = 900.0 | InpRR_TP4_Pts = 1200.0

  • UseCycleProfitUSD = true | InpCycleProfitUSD = 15.0

  • UseTrailingStop = true | TrailingStartPts = 800.0 | TrailingStepPts = 400.0

🔒 Risk Disclaimer & Best Practices

  1. Backtesting: Always test the EA on your broker's historical data using real tick data with variable spreads before deploying on a live account.

  2. VPS Deployment: Run the Expert Advisor on a low-latency Virtual Private Server (VPS) to ensure execution speed and prevent downtime during active trading sessions.

  3. News Events: High-impact macroeconomic releases can induce sudden slippage. Exercise caution or pause trading during major central bank announcements.


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Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Эксперты
SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Эксперты
Обратите внимание, что я не продаю этот EA через сторонних продавцов, партнёров или другие каналы распространения. Мониторинг -  Живой сигнал Публичный канал - Здесь Этот EA торгует двумя символами и ищет краткосрочный дисбаланс между ними. Когда символы движутся не так, как обычно в их нормальной связи, EA может открыть сделки и закрыть их, когда дисбаланс становится меньше. Это не grid EA. Это не мартингейл. EA не открывает много восстановительных ордеров. Он использует только 1 позицию на сим
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
Эксперты
AETHERION PRIME EA Точная алгоритмическая торговля на XAUUSD, таймфрейм H1 Публичный живой сигнал для мониторинга в реальном времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Ограниченное стартовое предложение Первые 7 копий доступны всего за $259 . После их продажи цена сразу увеличится на $100 — до $359 . Это стартовое предложение предназначено для трейдеров, которые хотят присоединиться к Aetherion Prime EA на самом раннем этапе и с самого начала наблюдать за развитием системы через публичный
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Эксперты
ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
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Sanusi Malee
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================================================== AI ADAPTIVE GRID PRO (v2.50) - MT5 Smart Dynamic Grid System with Advanced Risk & Equity Controls ================================================== SPECIFICATIONS AT A GLANCE: • Strategy: AI Trend Filter + Dynamic ATR Adaptive Grid • Recommended Symbols: EURGBP, EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD • Timeframe: M5 / M15 / H1 • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) • Account Type: Hedging (Raw Spread / ECN Recommended) --------------------------------------
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Sanusi Malee
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Title: Scalper SEE  Subtitle / Short Description: Advanced high-precision M1 scalping system designed exclusively for gold markets. Built with multi-indicator confirmation, trend filters, and intelligent partial profit-taking to maximize stability. Description: Overview Scalper SEE  is an institutional-grade automated trading system engineered specifically for high-frequency price action dynamics on XAUUSD / XAUUSC (Timeframe M1) . Rather than relying on dangerous grid or martingale strategies,
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