Risk Calculator MT5
- 专家
-
- 版本: 39.60
- 更新: 11 八月 2026
- 激活: 10
This is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that acts as a visual and interactive panel. Its main purpose is to calculate risk/reward, manage open positions, and execute trades precisely directly from the chart.
Key Functions:
-
Interactive Panel: An on-screen graphical interface that can be dragged, minimized, and customized (dark/light themes), with bilingual support (ES/EN).
-
Risk/Reward Calculation: Allows defining position sizing based on fixed risk (Cash), account percentage (%), distance (Points), or exact price levels.
-
Setup Mode (Visual Trading): Generates draggable lines on the chart to visually adjust Entry, Stop Loss (SL), and multiple Take Profit (TP) levels before executing a trade.
-
Advanced Position Management: Includes automated tools such as Trailing Stop, Auto Break Even, partial position closes, and an emergency "Close All" button.
-
Daily Limit (EOD - End of Day): Tracks daily floating drawdown in real-time and automatically closes all trades if the defined loss limit is reached.