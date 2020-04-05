The Gold Buster EA

The Gold Buster EA

The Gold Buster EA is an automated trading system designed for Gold (XAUUSD), combining Bear Candle Signal analysis with Moving Average filters to identify potential market opportunities.

The EA analyses price action and market direction through a structured combination of candle signals and Moving Average conditions before evaluating potential trade entries.

Key Features:

  • Bear Candle Signal-based strategy

  • Moving Average trend filters

  • Automated market analysis

  • Rule-based trade execution

  • Adjustable trading parameters

  • Designed for MetaTrader 5

  • Suitable for strategy testing and automated trading

The Gold Buster EA is designed for traders who prefer a systematic approach to Gold trading without emotional decision-making.

Important: Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance and backtest results do not guarantee future results. Always test the EA on a demo account and use appropriate risk management.


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AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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