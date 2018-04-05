Vivrefin hedge fund ea
- Experts
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Aneyaho TshinavheTshinavhe Aneyaho is a software developer, algorithmic trading systems designer, and Expert Advisor developer with more than 10 years of experience in programming and software development.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The hedge fund EA Consist of two versions.
version 1.0
- this version trades boom pairs. boom1000,boom500 and boom300 only. dont attempt plugging any other instrument/pair with this version
version 2.0
- this version trades crash pairs. crash1000,crash500 and crash300 only. dont attempt plugging any other instrument/pair with this version.
how the robot works.
- on boom markets. after every strong bullish spike/aggressive move. we have certain conditions/strategy for selling after. meaning the robot only take sell trades on boom pairs.
- its opposite for crash pairs. after every strong bearish spike/aggressive move. we have certain conditions which the robot follow in order to buy the market after,.
for more information about this robot.
whatsapp: +27673008534