Vivrefin hedge fund ea

The hedge fund EA Consist of two versions.

version 1.0

- this version trades boom pairs. boom1000,boom500 and boom300 only. dont attempt plugging any other instrument/pair with  this version 

version 2.0 

- this version trades crash pairs. crash1000,crash500 and crash300 only. dont attempt plugging any other instrument/pair with this version.

how the robot works.

- on boom markets. after every strong bullish spike/aggressive move. we have certain conditions/strategy for selling after. meaning the robot only take sell trades on boom pairs.

- its opposite for crash pairs. after every strong bearish spike/aggressive move. we have certain conditions which the robot follow in order to buy the market after,.

for more information about this robot.

whatsapp: +27673008534
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