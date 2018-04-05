Vivrefin hedge fund ea

The hedge fund EA Consist of two versions.





version 1.0





- this version trades boom pairs. boom1000,boom500 and boom300 only. dont attempt plugging any other instrument/pair with this version





version 2.0





- this version trades crash pairs. crash1000,crash500 and crash300 only. dont attempt plugging any other instrument/pair with this version.





how the robot works .





- on boom markets. after every strong bullish spike/aggressive move. we have certain conditions/strategy for selling after. meaning the robot only take sell trades on boom pairs.





- its opposite for crash pairs. after every strong bearish spike/aggressive move. we have certain conditions which the robot follow in order to buy the market after,.





for more information about this robot.





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