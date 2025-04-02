Gold Edge Guardian EA

XAU Edge Guardian

XAU Edge Guardian is an automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5.

The system continuously analyzes market conditions and manages trades according to a structured internal strategy. It is designed to provide disciplined execution, automatic trade management, and controlled exposure without requiring constant manual supervision.

Main Features

Fully automated trading for XAUUSD.

Automatic buy and sell execution.

Integrated Stop Loss and Take Profit management.

Break-even protection.

Dynamic profit protection.

Automatic trade exit under unfavorable market conditions.

Spread control before trade execution.

One-position-per-symbol management.

Adjustable risk and trading parameters.

Compatible with the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.

Suitable for demo and real accounts.

Trade Management

XAU Edge Guardian automatically monitors every open position and applies predefined protection rules.

The Expert Advisor can secure profitable trades, reduce exposure when market conditions change, and close positions according to its internal management logic.

All trade-management functions operate automatically once the Expert Advisor is active.

Input Parameters

The product includes configurable options for:

Trading volume.

Risk management.

Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Break-even protection.

Dynamic trade protection.

Maximum allowed spread.

Trading schedule.

Buy and sell permissions.

Trade identification.

Position control.

The default settings are prepared for initial testing, but users should always evaluate the Expert Advisor under their own broker conditions.

Recommended Use

Platform: MetaTrader 5.

Main instrument: XAUUSD.

Recommended timeframe: M5.

VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation.

Strategy Tester and demo-account testing recommended before live use.

Broker conditions may affect performance, including spread, commission, execution speed, symbol specifications, and slippage.

Risk Warning

Trading involves risk, and no automated system can guarantee profits.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Users are responsible for selecting appropriate settings, testing the product, and applying risk management suitable for their account.