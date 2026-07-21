CyberAlgo Market Scanner
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.53
- Activations: 5
CYBERALGO MARKET SCANNER MT5
CyberAlgo Market Scanner is a multi-symbol and multi-timeframe scanning, setup tracking and performance analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5.
It is designed for manual traders who want to analyse several markets from one dashboard instead of checking every symbol and timeframe separately.
The indicator does not open, close or manage trades automatically.
MAIN WORKFLOW
CyberAlgo Market Scanner:
1. Scans selected symbols and timeframes.
2. Analyses several technical evidence groups.
3. Calculates direction and confidence.
4. Displays BUY, SELL, WAIT, BLOCKED or NO DATA.
5. Highlights the strongest current setup.
6. Tracks selected setup categories.
7. Draws Entry, Stop Loss, TP1 and TP2.
8. Saves qualifying setups in the Trade Journal.
9. Updates TP1, TP2 and Stop Loss results.
10. Calculates performance statistics from saved records.
MULTI-SYMBOL SCANNER
The scanner can analyse Forex pairs, metals, indices, crypto CFDs and other instruments provided by the broker.
Symbols can be selected from Market Watch or entered manually.
Manual symbol names must match the broker’s symbol names exactly. For example, brokers may use XAUUSD, XAUUSD.m, XAUUSD+ or GOLD.
MULTI-TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS
Supported timeframes:
M1
M5
M15
M30
H1
H4
D1
W1
Each timeframe can be enabled or disabled independently.
Scanner timeframes and tracked-signal timeframes are controlled separately. This allows users to scan lower timeframes while recording only selected higher-timeframe setups.
MARKET SCANNER MATRIX
The scanner matrix displays symbols against multiple timeframes.
Each cell can show:
BUY
SELL
WAIT
BLOCKED
NO DATA
Confidence percentage
Clicking a matrix cell changes the chart to the selected symbol and timeframe and updates the analysis dashboard.
SIGNAL STATUS
BUY means the enabled evidence engines support a bullish direction and confidence is above the minimum signal threshold.
SELL means the enabled evidence engines support a bearish direction and confidence is above the minimum signal threshold.
WAIT appears when direction is unclear, evidence is mixed or confidence is below the required signal threshold.
BLOCKED means a protection condition has rejected the setup. This is normally caused by an excessive spread or a spread that is too large compared with the timeframe ATR.
NO DATA appears when insufficient market history is available or the broker has not yet supplied the required symbol or timeframe data.
STRONG appears when confidence reaches the configured strong-signal threshold.
The confidence percentage represents agreement between the enabled analysis engines. It is not a guaranteed probability of winning.
BEST SCANNER PICK
The Best Scanner Pick highlights the strongest current BUY or SELL setup found across the scanned symbols and timeframes.
It displays:
Symbol
Timeframe
Direction
Confidence
Setup category
Signal strength
The ranking considers confidence, market quality, trend agreement, multi-timeframe alignment, volume confirmation, session conditions and market noise.
SETUP CATEGORIES
CyberAlgo Market Scanner classifies setups into five internal confidence levels:
Elite Setup: 95 to 100 percent
Institutional: 90 to 94 percent
High Probability: 80 to 89 percent
Good Opportunity: 70 to 79 percent
Monitor: 60 to 69 percent
These are scanner classifications based on technical agreement. They are not guarantees of profitability.
INDEPENDENT SETUP TRACKING
Each setup category can be enabled or disabled independently.
Users can track:
Elite only
Institutional only
Elite and Institutional
Any selected combination
All setup categories
The scanner matrix can continue displaying all results while the tracker records only the enabled categories.
ENTRY, STOP LOSS, TP1 AND TP2
When a qualifying tracked setup appears, the indicator can draw:
Entry
Stop Loss
TP1
TP2
Signal candle marker
Direction
Confidence
Setup category
Stop Loss distance is calculated using ATR.
Users can adjust:
ATR Stop Loss multiplier
TP1 risk-to-reward
TP2 risk-to-reward
Default reference settings are:
Stop Loss: 1.5 ATR
TP1: 1 to 1
TP2: 1 to 2
These levels are analytical references only. The indicator does not place trades.
TRADE JOURNAL
The Trade Journal saves qualifying tracked setups locally.
Saved information can include:
Signal time
Symbol
Timeframe
Direction
Confidence
Setup category
Entry
Stop Loss
TP1
TP2
Result
Result time
Possible results include:
ACTIVE
TP1 HIT
TP2 HIT
STOP LOSS
AMBIGUOUS
AMBIGUOUS is used when a target and Stop Loss are both reached inside the same closed candle and their exact order cannot be confirmed from candle data.
Saved records can be restored after restarting MetaTrader 5.
HISTORICAL SETUP REVIEW
Trade Journal rows are clickable.
A saved setup can be reopened on its original symbol, timeframe and signal candle with its recorded Entry, Stop Loss, TP1 and TP2 levels.
This allows users to review successful, stopped-out and developing setups directly on the chart.
PERFORMANCE ANALYTICS
Performance Analytics uses locally saved Trade Journal records.
It can display:
Total tracked signals
Active setups
TP1 reached
TP2 reached
Stop Loss results
Ambiguous results
TP1 win rate
TP2 win rate
Average scanner score
Results can also be reviewed separately for Elite, Institutional, High Probability, Good Opportunity and Monitor categories.
Statistics are based only on recorded signals and do not predict future performance.
TECHNICAL EVIDENCE
CyberAlgo Market Scanner combines evidence from several technical groups.
Trend and Direction:
Moving averages
MACD
ADX and DMI
Ichimoku Cloud
Parabolic SAR
Momentum and Oscillators:
RSI
Stochastic
CCI
Williams Percent Range
Rate of Change
Volume and Money Flow:
Tick volume
On-Balance Volume
VWAP
Accumulation and Distribution
Chaikin Money Flow
Volatility and Range:
Bollinger Bands
ATR
Keltner Channel
Donchian Range
Standard Deviation
Support and Resistance:
Pivot Points
Fibonacci Retracement
Fibonacci Extension
Camarilla levels
Fractals
Market Quality:
Spread Guard
Volatility State
Session Quality
Liquidity Pulse
Noise Filter
DASHBOARD MODES
Full Mode displays the complete analysis dashboard, evidence groups and scanner matrix.
Standard Mode provides more space for the scanner matrix.
Minimized Mode reduces the dashboard size when more chart space is required.
ALERTS AND CHART ARROWS
Optional features include:
MetaTrader popup alerts
Mobile push notifications
Email alerts
Signal sounds
BUY and SELL chart arrows
Users can configure minimum confidence, trend confirmation and market quality requirements.
MAIN FEATURES
Multi-symbol scanning
Multi-timeframe matrix
M1 to W1 support
Best Scanner Pick
Clickable scanner cells
Confidence scoring
Five setup categories
Independent setup tracking
Entry, Stop Loss, TP1 and TP2
ATR-based level calculation
Persistent Trade Journal
Historical setup review
TP1 and TP2 result tracking
Performance Analytics
Technical evidence panels
Market quality protection
Optional alerts and chart arrows
Market Watch scanning
Manual symbol list
Full, Standard and Minimized modes
No automatic trade execution
IMPORTANT NOTICE
CyberAlgo Market Scanner is intended for market analysis and manual decision support.
Trading involves financial risk.
Historical Trade Journal results do not guarantee future performance.
Confidence scores represent agreement between enabled technical engines and should not be interpreted as guaranteed win probabilities.
Always confirm setups using your own trading plan and appropriate risk management.