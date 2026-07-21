CYBERALGO MARKET SCANNER MT5





CyberAlgo Market Scanner is a multi-symbol and multi-timeframe scanning, setup tracking and performance analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5.





It is designed for manual traders who want to analyse several markets from one dashboard instead of checking every symbol and timeframe separately.





The indicator does not open, close or manage trades automatically.





MAIN WORKFLOW





CyberAlgo Market Scanner:





1. Scans selected symbols and timeframes.

2. Analyses several technical evidence groups.

3. Calculates direction and confidence.

4. Displays BUY, SELL, WAIT, BLOCKED or NO DATA.

5. Highlights the strongest current setup.

6. Tracks selected setup categories.

7. Draws Entry, Stop Loss, TP1 and TP2.

8. Saves qualifying setups in the Trade Journal.

9. Updates TP1, TP2 and Stop Loss results.

10. Calculates performance statistics from saved records.





MULTI-SYMBOL SCANNER





The scanner can analyse Forex pairs, metals, indices, crypto CFDs and other instruments provided by the broker.





Symbols can be selected from Market Watch or entered manually.





Manual symbol names must match the broker’s symbol names exactly. For example, brokers may use XAUUSD, XAUUSD.m, XAUUSD+ or GOLD.





MULTI-TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS





Supported timeframes:





M1

M5

M15

M30

H1

H4

D1

W1





Each timeframe can be enabled or disabled independently.





Scanner timeframes and tracked-signal timeframes are controlled separately. This allows users to scan lower timeframes while recording only selected higher-timeframe setups.





MARKET SCANNER MATRIX





The scanner matrix displays symbols against multiple timeframes.





Each cell can show:





BUY

SELL

WAIT

BLOCKED

NO DATA

Confidence percentage





Clicking a matrix cell changes the chart to the selected symbol and timeframe and updates the analysis dashboard.





SIGNAL STATUS





BUY means the enabled evidence engines support a bullish direction and confidence is above the minimum signal threshold.





SELL means the enabled evidence engines support a bearish direction and confidence is above the minimum signal threshold.





WAIT appears when direction is unclear, evidence is mixed or confidence is below the required signal threshold.





BLOCKED means a protection condition has rejected the setup. This is normally caused by an excessive spread or a spread that is too large compared with the timeframe ATR.





NO DATA appears when insufficient market history is available or the broker has not yet supplied the required symbol or timeframe data.





STRONG appears when confidence reaches the configured strong-signal threshold.





The confidence percentage represents agreement between the enabled analysis engines. It is not a guaranteed probability of winning.





BEST SCANNER PICK





The Best Scanner Pick highlights the strongest current BUY or SELL setup found across the scanned symbols and timeframes.





It displays:





Symbol

Timeframe

Direction

Confidence

Setup category

Signal strength





The ranking considers confidence, market quality, trend agreement, multi-timeframe alignment, volume confirmation, session conditions and market noise.





SETUP CATEGORIES





CyberAlgo Market Scanner classifies setups into five internal confidence levels:





Elite Setup: 95 to 100 percent

Institutional: 90 to 94 percent

High Probability: 80 to 89 percent

Good Opportunity: 70 to 79 percent

Monitor: 60 to 69 percent





These are scanner classifications based on technical agreement. They are not guarantees of profitability.





INDEPENDENT SETUP TRACKING





Each setup category can be enabled or disabled independently.





Users can track:





Elite only

Institutional only

Elite and Institutional

Any selected combination

All setup categories





The scanner matrix can continue displaying all results while the tracker records only the enabled categories.





ENTRY, STOP LOSS, TP1 AND TP2





When a qualifying tracked setup appears, the indicator can draw:





Entry

Stop Loss

TP1

TP2

Signal candle marker

Direction

Confidence

Setup category





Stop Loss distance is calculated using ATR.





Users can adjust:





ATR Stop Loss multiplier

TP1 risk-to-reward

TP2 risk-to-reward





Default reference settings are:





Stop Loss: 1.5 ATR

TP1: 1 to 1

TP2: 1 to 2





These levels are analytical references only. The indicator does not place trades.





TRADE JOURNAL





The Trade Journal saves qualifying tracked setups locally.





Saved information can include:





Signal time

Symbol

Timeframe

Direction

Confidence

Setup category

Entry

Stop Loss

TP1

TP2

Result

Result time





Possible results include:





ACTIVE

TP1 HIT

TP2 HIT

STOP LOSS

AMBIGUOUS





AMBIGUOUS is used when a target and Stop Loss are both reached inside the same closed candle and their exact order cannot be confirmed from candle data.





Saved records can be restored after restarting MetaTrader 5.





HISTORICAL SETUP REVIEW





Trade Journal rows are clickable.





A saved setup can be reopened on its original symbol, timeframe and signal candle with its recorded Entry, Stop Loss, TP1 and TP2 levels.





This allows users to review successful, stopped-out and developing setups directly on the chart.





PERFORMANCE ANALYTICS





Performance Analytics uses locally saved Trade Journal records.





It can display:





Total tracked signals

Active setups

TP1 reached

TP2 reached

Stop Loss results

Ambiguous results

TP1 win rate

TP2 win rate

Average scanner score





Results can also be reviewed separately for Elite, Institutional, High Probability, Good Opportunity and Monitor categories.





Statistics are based only on recorded signals and do not predict future performance.





TECHNICAL EVIDENCE





CyberAlgo Market Scanner combines evidence from several technical groups.





Trend and Direction:





Moving averages

MACD

ADX and DMI

Ichimoku Cloud

Parabolic SAR





Momentum and Oscillators:





RSI

Stochastic

CCI

Williams Percent Range

Rate of Change





Volume and Money Flow:





Tick volume

On-Balance Volume

VWAP

Accumulation and Distribution

Chaikin Money Flow





Volatility and Range:





Bollinger Bands

ATR

Keltner Channel

Donchian Range

Standard Deviation





Support and Resistance:





Pivot Points

Fibonacci Retracement

Fibonacci Extension

Camarilla levels

Fractals





Market Quality:





Spread Guard

Volatility State

Session Quality

Liquidity Pulse

Noise Filter





DASHBOARD MODES





Full Mode displays the complete analysis dashboard, evidence groups and scanner matrix.





Standard Mode provides more space for the scanner matrix.





Minimized Mode reduces the dashboard size when more chart space is required.





ALERTS AND CHART ARROWS





Optional features include:





MetaTrader popup alerts

Mobile push notifications

Email alerts

Signal sounds

BUY and SELL chart arrows





Users can configure minimum confidence, trend confirmation and market quality requirements.





MAIN FEATURES





Multi-symbol scanning

Multi-timeframe matrix

M1 to W1 support

Best Scanner Pick

Clickable scanner cells

Confidence scoring

Five setup categories

Independent setup tracking

Entry, Stop Loss, TP1 and TP2

ATR-based level calculation

Persistent Trade Journal

Historical setup review

TP1 and TP2 result tracking

Performance Analytics

Technical evidence panels

Market quality protection

Optional alerts and chart arrows

Market Watch scanning

Manual symbol list

Full, Standard and Minimized modes

No automatic trade execution





IMPORTANT NOTICE





CyberAlgo Market Scanner is intended for market analysis and manual decision support.





Trading involves financial risk.





Historical Trade Journal results do not guarantee future performance.





Confidence scores represent agreement between enabled technical engines and should not be interpreted as guaranteed win probabilities.





Always confirm setups using your own trading plan and appropriate risk management.