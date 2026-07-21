CyberAlgo Market Scanner

CYBERALGO MARKET SCANNER MT5

CyberAlgo Market Scanner is a multi-symbol and multi-timeframe scanning, setup tracking and performance analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5.

It is designed for manual traders who want to analyse several markets from one dashboard instead of checking every symbol and timeframe separately.

The indicator does not open, close or manage trades automatically.

MAIN WORKFLOW

CyberAlgo Market Scanner:

1. Scans selected symbols and timeframes.
2. Analyses several technical evidence groups.
3. Calculates direction and confidence.
4. Displays BUY, SELL, WAIT, BLOCKED or NO DATA.
5. Highlights the strongest current setup.
6. Tracks selected setup categories.
7. Draws Entry, Stop Loss, TP1 and TP2.
8. Saves qualifying setups in the Trade Journal.
9. Updates TP1, TP2 and Stop Loss results.
10. Calculates performance statistics from saved records.

MULTI-SYMBOL SCANNER

The scanner can analyse Forex pairs, metals, indices, crypto CFDs and other instruments provided by the broker.

Symbols can be selected from Market Watch or entered manually.

Manual symbol names must match the broker’s symbol names exactly. For example, brokers may use XAUUSD, XAUUSD.m, XAUUSD+ or GOLD.

MULTI-TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS

Supported timeframes:

M1
M5
M15
M30
H1
H4
D1
W1

Each timeframe can be enabled or disabled independently.

Scanner timeframes and tracked-signal timeframes are controlled separately. This allows users to scan lower timeframes while recording only selected higher-timeframe setups.

MARKET SCANNER MATRIX

The scanner matrix displays symbols against multiple timeframes.

Each cell can show:

BUY
SELL
WAIT
BLOCKED
NO DATA
Confidence percentage

Clicking a matrix cell changes the chart to the selected symbol and timeframe and updates the analysis dashboard.

SIGNAL STATUS

BUY means the enabled evidence engines support a bullish direction and confidence is above the minimum signal threshold.

SELL means the enabled evidence engines support a bearish direction and confidence is above the minimum signal threshold.

WAIT appears when direction is unclear, evidence is mixed or confidence is below the required signal threshold.

BLOCKED means a protection condition has rejected the setup. This is normally caused by an excessive spread or a spread that is too large compared with the timeframe ATR.

NO DATA appears when insufficient market history is available or the broker has not yet supplied the required symbol or timeframe data.

STRONG appears when confidence reaches the configured strong-signal threshold.

The confidence percentage represents agreement between the enabled analysis engines. It is not a guaranteed probability of winning.

BEST SCANNER PICK

The Best Scanner Pick highlights the strongest current BUY or SELL setup found across the scanned symbols and timeframes.

It displays:

Symbol
Timeframe
Direction
Confidence
Setup category
Signal strength

The ranking considers confidence, market quality, trend agreement, multi-timeframe alignment, volume confirmation, session conditions and market noise.

SETUP CATEGORIES

CyberAlgo Market Scanner classifies setups into five internal confidence levels:

Elite Setup: 95 to 100 percent
Institutional: 90 to 94 percent
High Probability: 80 to 89 percent
Good Opportunity: 70 to 79 percent
Monitor: 60 to 69 percent

These are scanner classifications based on technical agreement. They are not guarantees of profitability.

INDEPENDENT SETUP TRACKING

Each setup category can be enabled or disabled independently.

Users can track:

Elite only
Institutional only
Elite and Institutional
Any selected combination
All setup categories

The scanner matrix can continue displaying all results while the tracker records only the enabled categories.

ENTRY, STOP LOSS, TP1 AND TP2

When a qualifying tracked setup appears, the indicator can draw:

Entry
Stop Loss
TP1
TP2
Signal candle marker
Direction
Confidence
Setup category

Stop Loss distance is calculated using ATR.

Users can adjust:

ATR Stop Loss multiplier
TP1 risk-to-reward
TP2 risk-to-reward

Default reference settings are:

Stop Loss: 1.5 ATR
TP1: 1 to 1
TP2: 1 to 2

These levels are analytical references only. The indicator does not place trades.

TRADE JOURNAL

The Trade Journal saves qualifying tracked setups locally.

Saved information can include:

Signal time
Symbol
Timeframe
Direction
Confidence
Setup category
Entry
Stop Loss
TP1
TP2
Result
Result time

Possible results include:

ACTIVE
TP1 HIT
TP2 HIT
STOP LOSS
AMBIGUOUS

AMBIGUOUS is used when a target and Stop Loss are both reached inside the same closed candle and their exact order cannot be confirmed from candle data.

Saved records can be restored after restarting MetaTrader 5.

HISTORICAL SETUP REVIEW

Trade Journal rows are clickable.

A saved setup can be reopened on its original symbol, timeframe and signal candle with its recorded Entry, Stop Loss, TP1 and TP2 levels.

This allows users to review successful, stopped-out and developing setups directly on the chart.

PERFORMANCE ANALYTICS

Performance Analytics uses locally saved Trade Journal records.

It can display:

Total tracked signals
Active setups
TP1 reached
TP2 reached
Stop Loss results
Ambiguous results
TP1 win rate
TP2 win rate
Average scanner score

Results can also be reviewed separately for Elite, Institutional, High Probability, Good Opportunity and Monitor categories.

Statistics are based only on recorded signals and do not predict future performance.

TECHNICAL EVIDENCE

CyberAlgo Market Scanner combines evidence from several technical groups.

Trend and Direction:

Moving averages
MACD
ADX and DMI
Ichimoku Cloud
Parabolic SAR

Momentum and Oscillators:

RSI
Stochastic
CCI
Williams Percent Range
Rate of Change

Volume and Money Flow:

Tick volume
On-Balance Volume
VWAP
Accumulation and Distribution
Chaikin Money Flow

Volatility and Range:

Bollinger Bands
ATR
Keltner Channel
Donchian Range
Standard Deviation

Support and Resistance:

Pivot Points
Fibonacci Retracement
Fibonacci Extension
Camarilla levels
Fractals

Market Quality:

Spread Guard
Volatility State
Session Quality
Liquidity Pulse
Noise Filter

DASHBOARD MODES

Full Mode displays the complete analysis dashboard, evidence groups and scanner matrix.

Standard Mode provides more space for the scanner matrix.

Minimized Mode reduces the dashboard size when more chart space is required.

ALERTS AND CHART ARROWS

Optional features include:

MetaTrader popup alerts
Mobile push notifications
Email alerts
Signal sounds
BUY and SELL chart arrows

Users can configure minimum confidence, trend confirmation and market quality requirements.

MAIN FEATURES

Multi-symbol scanning
Multi-timeframe matrix
M1 to W1 support
Best Scanner Pick
Clickable scanner cells
Confidence scoring
Five setup categories
Independent setup tracking
Entry, Stop Loss, TP1 and TP2
ATR-based level calculation
Persistent Trade Journal
Historical setup review
TP1 and TP2 result tracking
Performance Analytics
Technical evidence panels
Market quality protection
Optional alerts and chart arrows
Market Watch scanning
Manual symbol list
Full, Standard and Minimized modes
No automatic trade execution

IMPORTANT NOTICE

CyberAlgo Market Scanner is intended for market analysis and manual decision support.

Trading involves financial risk.

Historical Trade Journal results do not guarantee future performance.

Confidence scores represent agreement between enabled technical engines and should not be interpreted as guaranteed win probabilities.

Always confirm setups using your own trading plan and appropriate risk management.
Рекомендуем также
Checklist for Professionals MT5
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
Индикаторы
Checklist Indicator for MT5 Streamline your trading process with the Checklist Indicator —a powerful tool designed to keep you disciplined and organized. This indicator allows you to create and manage a personalized checklist directly on your chart, ensuring you follow your trading rules before entering a position. ️ Customize your own trading checklist ️ Stay consistent and avoid impulsive trades ️ Improve decision-making with structured analysis ️ Seamlessly integrates into your MT5 workfl
Smart DCA Pro
Mohamed Refaat Attia Abdelhamid
Эксперты
Smart DCA Pro | Institutional EURUSD Trend Algorithmic System important NOTE before test :  talk to me on telegram to get the best setting file for the EA, my telegram :  https://t.me/SmartDCApro   Why Choose Smart DCA Pro? Smart DCA Pro is a high-performance, fully automated trading algorithm engineered exclusively for (  EURUSD  ) on the H1 timeframe. Built for stability and consistent capital growth, this EA filters macro-trends to execute high-probability entries, completely avoiding risky,
MTF MultiMeter5
GRANTLEY LAURENCE CAUSE
Индикаторы
Benefits: A new and innovative way of looking across multiple timeframes and multiple indicators on any chart. Provides instant multi-timeframe analysis of any market. i.e. forex currency pairs, cryptocurrency pairs, commodities, etc. It offers precise indications across multiple timeframes of volatility as measured by RSI, ADX and STOCH within one chart. Helps you determine high probability trading setups. See example strategy in comments. Can see bullish/bearish volatility building across mult
TcT Vote Signal Dashboard
Alexandro Matos
Индикаторы
MULTIPLE VOTING INDICATOR - The Power of 7 Indicators in ONE Trade with Consensus, Not Guesses Stop relying on individual indicators that generate false signals. The MULTIPLE VOTING INDICATOR combines 7 professional indicators into one powerful system that generates a signal only when the MAJORITY agrees. WHAT YOU GET 1. VISUAL ARROWS ON THE CHART GREEN ARROW UP = BUY Signal (majority voted BUY) RED ARROW DOWN = SELL Signal (majority voted SELL) Appears directly on your chart, on
Cool iExposure MT5 II
Zbynek Liska
Индикаторы
iExposure Fox Wave – Comprehensive Position Monitoring Indicator iExposure Fox Wave is an advanced MetaTrader indicator designed to provide detailed monitoring of all open trading positions in a clear, tabular format. This tool is perfect for traders who want all essential trade information in one place. Key Features: Symbol: Displays the instruments (currency pairs or other symbols) with open positions. Deals: Number of open trades (transactions) for each symbol. Buy lots & Buy price: Total vol
PathFinder Trend
Sveinn FRIDFINNSSON
5 (1)
Индикаторы
For support, visit cc.inni.cc where you will also find our Knowledge library and FAQ. PATHFINDER TREND is a complex, yet easy to manage trend indicator. It has various features that can aid in your decision making and boost your performance accuracy. Patfhinder Trend is a visually comfortable and user friendly tool that you should keep on your trading desk. Key features Signal Detection & Trend Analysis Visually clear and decisive Early indication of signal direction with arrows Confirmed si
FREE
DTFX Algo Zones for MT5
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
DTFX Algo Zones are auto-generated Fibonacci Retracements based on market structure shifts. These retracement levels are intended to be used as support and resistance levels to look for price to bounce off of to confirm direction.   USAGE Figure 1 Due to the retracement levels only being generated from identified market structure shifts, the retracements are confined to only draw from areas considered more important due to the technical Break of Structure (BOS) or Change of Character (CHo
Trillion Pips Pro MT5
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Индикаторы
TRILLION PIPS ELITE PRO INDICATOR Advanced Wave-Based Auto Trend System Built with 12+ Years of Real Market Experience, this is not just an indicator — it is a complete market intelligence system designed to help traders identify key levels, understand auto trend direction, and read market movement with confidence. UNIQUE POWER OF THIS INDICATOR Proprietary Strategy – Only from Trillion Pips Advanced Wave-Based Market Structure Engine Auto Trend Detection System Built-in Trend Decider Log
Break Retest
Ongkysetiawan
Индикаторы
BREAK RETEST NON-REPAINT. WORKS BEST AT M15 AND ABOVE.  Benefits Fewer false breakouts . Combining close confirmation + retest + previous-close filter greatly reduces noise vs. raw high/low breaks. Tighter execution plans . The drawn level line gives an objective spot for entries, stop placement (just beyond the level), and partial-take-profit structure. Non-repainting confidence . Signals are placed on current bar. Flexible across markets . Works on FX, indices, metals, crypto; scalping on M15
G Channel Indicator
Dinh Hoan Luu
Индикаторы
G Channels – Efficient Adaptive Channel Indicator Introduction Channel indicators are widely used in technical analysis, offering valuable insights into price movements, trend identification, and volatility. Most channel-based indicators, such as Bollinger Bands and Keltner Channels, rely on a central tendency estimator (e.g., a moving average) combined with a volatility component to define upper and lower bands. The G Channels indicator takes this concept further by leveraging a highly efficie
QuantNas100
Thiago Levi Azevedo Valente
Эксперты
Start the Year 2024 in the perfect way by taking advantage of the Quantitative EA that performed wonderful results in previous years (including 2023) on the NASDAQ Index (NAS100)! It is not a high frequency EA. There are few operations. But they are very precise operations, where the EA analyzes the previous price/volume to understand the current movement and moment. Monthly TP/SL Video = 10% https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dwgEMMEIIPc Monthly TP/SL Video = 20% https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=
ATC AlgoZone MT5 Indic
Ameur Boudenne
Индикаторы
Algo Trading Indicaor MT5 The ATC ALGO indicator has been developed to work on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It has the same specifications and zones as the MetaTrader 4 version. There may be slight lag, which we believe is due to differences in MetaTrader 5 programming. We will work on improving it, God willing. MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 With this indicator , you’ll have
Bohemia Gold MT5
Vladislav Taska
4.75 (4)
Эксперты
Bohemia Gold MT5 is  Trend & Volatility EA trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . It combines higher-timeframe trend filtering , trend detection , volatility-based SL management , and advanced trade management to adapt market conditions. It uses style logic focused on trend strength, volatility, and capital protection. NOTE:   Based on backtests, I found better trading results with the following setup: D1/H4/H2 (Trend/ADX/ATR & trade). The SET file can be downloaded here … bohe
FREE
Msx Plug And Play Scalper
Som Prakash Gehlot
Эксперты
MSX Plug & Play Scalper v1.50 Overview MSX Plug & Play Scalper v1.50 is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD trading using a trend-following methodology based on Exponential Moving Average alignment and volatility-based trade management. The EA combines trend analysis, trade management and configurable protection mechanisms within a single automated trading system. Trading Logic The trading engine uses three Exponential Moving Averages to evaluate market direction. Trend Conditions
Signal Sunrise
Maryna Shulzhenko
Индикаторы
Индикатор канала Signal Sunrise в автоматическом режиме строит канал сопровождения трендового движения. Цена находится в своем трендовом движении в определенном диапазоне, а не хаотический разнос цены непонятно в каком направлении. А если цена отклоняется в определенном диапазоне, то это значит, что границы этих диапазонов являются линиями поддержки и сопротивления и формируют канал.  Не секрет что волновая теория, как и многие другие, построены именно на наблюдениях, однако одной из самых гла
Zephir Breakout
Bernardo Rippe Di Dio Castagna
Индикаторы
Zephir Power Indicator v1.30 — Breakout Signal & Statistics Tool for MetaTrader 5 Full strategy Guide on purchase - Trader with track record and 8 years of experience  EXTRA COPY FOR TRADING VIEW FOR THIS INDICATOR Zephir Power Indicator v1.30 is a high-performance breakout detection tool for MT5 that identifies precise bullish and bearish entry points based on candle body breakouts, ATR filters, and optional trend confirmation. Designed for professional traders, this indicator visuall
Price Alerts Advanced Price Target Notifications
Elsayed Mohamed Kamal Elsayed Abdelwadod
Индикаторы
Price Alerts - Advanced Price Target Notifications Never miss important price levels again! Price Alert Pro lets traders: • Set unlimited price target alerts • Receive instant desktop and mobile notifications • Visually track progress to each target • Customize alert sounds and frequencies • Manage all alerts from an intuitive panel Perfect for: - Breakout traders waiting for key levels - News traders monitoring reaction points - Position traders managing multiple targets - All traders who c
Smart FVG Stats
- Md Rashidul Hasan
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The  Smart FVG Statistics Indicator  is a powerful MetaTrader 5 tool designed to automatically identify, track, and analyze Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on your charts. Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The AUDCAD Trader": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151841 Key Features Advanced  Fair Value Gap  Detection Automatic Identification : Automatically scans for both bullish and bearish FVGs across specified histo
FREE
Prime Vortex Pro Mt5
Ashraful Alam
Индикаторы
Prime Vortex Pro (MT5) — Multi-Layer Confluence Trend & Reversal Signal Indicator Built natively for MetaTrader 5. Fewer signals. Stronger confluence. Why Prime Vortex Pro Exists Most signal indicators fire on nearly every candle — dozens of arrows a day, most of them noise that pulls traders into weak, low-probability setups. Prime Vortex Pro flips that approach: silence is the default. A signal only appears when multiple, independent layers of market evidence — trend, trend strength, market st
Gann Box MT5
Frederic Jacques Collomb
Индикаторы
aИндикатор Gann Box — это мощный и многофункциональный инструмент, разработанный для помощи трейдерам в выявлении и использовании ключевых уровней на рынке. Этот индикатор позволяет нарисовать на графике прямоугольник, который автоматически разделяется на несколько зон со стратегическими уровнями 0, 0.25, 0.50, 0.75, 1 . Когда цена касается одного из этих уровней, срабатывают предупреждения, что является ценным помощником в принятии торговых решений. Вы мгновенно видите, как развивается рынок п
NTL HLines
Northen Trading Labs
Индикаторы
HLines User Guide Overview and Features The NTL HLines Indicator is designed to elevate your trading with precise support and resistance analysis. Utilizing a sophisticated algorithm, this MQL5 indicator scans for high-probability price levels across multiple timeframes, helping traders pinpoint strategic entry and exit zones. With fully customizable pivot scanning and multi-timeframe support, HLines provides a powerful, adaptable toolset for traders of all experience levels. Key features includ
Trend speed vector oscillator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Trend speed vector - is the oscillator for manual trading. System measures trend direction and it's speed. Histogram shows 4 colors: Lime --> Strong up movement with good gain speed; Green --> Up movement with low gain speed Red --> Strong down movement with good gain speed; Orange --> Down movement with low gain speed Green and Orange histograms show weak market's movements and thуese places excluded from signal points. Buy arrow is plotted during strong down movement when bearish gain speed i
Multi Time Frame Moving Averages
Leonid Basis
Индикаторы
В финансах скользящая средняя (MA) - это индикатор акций, который обычно используется в техническом анализе. Причина расчета скользящей средней акции - помочь сгладить данные о цене путем создания постоянно обновляемой средней цены. Данный индикатор определяет текущий таймфрейм и строит три скользящие средних на трех более старших таймфреймах. Индикатор можно запустить на таймфреймах M1, M5, M15, M30, H1 и H4. Синие и пурпурные стрелки показывают точки открытия длинных и коротких позиций соответ
Trading Sessions Visualizer
Rocco Schulz
Индикаторы
Trading Sessions Visualizer — это удобный индикатор торговых сессий для MetaTrader 5. Он отображает основные мировые торговые сессии в виде цветных полос в отдельном окне индикатора. Индикатор создан для трейдеров, которые хотят быстро видеть, какая торговая сессия активна в данный момент и какая сессия начнется следующей. Поддерживаются сессии Sydney, Tokyo, Frankfurt, London и New York. Отображение сделано простым, понятным и компактным. Каждую сессию можно включать или отключать отдельно.
EasyTrend Pro for MT5
Denis Glaz
3 (1)
Индикаторы
Мощный трендовый индикатор, снабженный всем необходимым для торговли и при этом очень прост в использовании. Могу поспорить, что вы сталкивались с индикатором или советником, содержащим множество входных параметров и сложных инструкций. Индикатор полностью оправдывает свое название: входные параметры интуитивно просты и подбирать ничего не нужно — за вас все сделает нейронная сеть. Отличия от классической версии Добавлена мультитаймфреймовая панель, чтобы вы могли проверять тренд на других тайм
ApexTrend
Oluwaseun James Okewoye
Эксперты
Built for Momentum. Engineered for Discipline. Designed for Growth. ApexTrend EA is a powerful trend-following Expert Advisor created to capture explosive moves in the market — while protecting your capital with structured, rule-based risk management.  ApexTrend v2.61 , a high-performance trend-following powerhouse engineered for traders who prioritize capital preservation as much as profit. Built on over 3 years of algorithmic refinement, ApexTrend combines institutional-grade execution with a
Stable growth for USDJPY
Zhi Zheng Zhang
Эксперты
Эта торговая стратегия подходит только для пары USDJPY со средней годовой доходностью 20%~25% . Напоминание об условиях торговли: Выберите валютную пару USDJPY; Начальный депозит:> = 1000USD; Кредитное плечо:> 1: 100; Рекомендуется режим 1: 500; Эта стратегия представляет собой полностью автоматизированный торговый скрипт, не требующий вручную открывать и закрывать позиции; конечно, он также поддерживает ручное открытие и закрытие; Если вы стремитесь к стабильному и стабильному росту, выберите
Adjustable Fractals MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
"Adjustable Fractals" - это расширенная версия индикатора фракталов, очень полезный инструмент для торговли! - Как мы знаем, стандартный индикатор fractals MT5 вообще не имеет настроек - это очень неудобно для трейдеров. - Adjustable Fractals решил эту проблему - в нем есть все необходимые настройки: - Настраиваемый период индикатора (рекомендуемые значения - выше 7). - Настраиваемое расстояние от максимумов/минимумов цены. - Настраиваемый дизайн фрактальных стрелок. - Индикатор имеет встроенны
Nova SuperTrend Follower
Joseph Chege Githuku
Индикаторы
Nova SuperTrend Follower See the market clearly. Trade with precision. Follow the trend with confidence. The Nova SuperTrend Follower is a powerful, multi-layered indicator combining institutional VWAP with a fully customizable dual EMA system. It cuts through the noise to give you crystal-clear market visibility, perfect entry timing, and early reversal detection. The Core Components VWAP — The Volume Anchor Tracks institutional money flow. Unlike standard averages, VWAP filters out low-volum
FFXMV Forex Dashboard Indicator MT5
Opengates Success International
Индикаторы
FULL FOREX MARKET VIEW Dashboard Indicator MT5 Это настраиваемый индикатор, созданный для платформы MT5, чтобы предоставить трейдерам полный обзор происходящего на рынке. Он использует данные в реальном времени для анализа рынка и отображения всей необходимой информации для успешной торговли. УСТАНОВКА: Перед тем как прикрепить индикатор к графику, откройте панель «Обзор рынка» в MT5 и СКРОЙТЕ все валютные пары, которые вам не нужны или которыми вы не торгуете, оставив только необходимые. Причин
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Индикаторы
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 СТАРТОВАЯ ЦЕНА: $99 Axiom Matrix доступен по стартовой цене $99. Цена увеличится до $199 после первых 30 покупок. После покупки напишите мне в личные сообщения, чтобы получить инструкции и забрать свой эксклюзивный подарочный бонус. Axiom Matrix — это профессиональный мультисимвольный и мультитаймфреймный рыночный сканер и панель принятия решений для MetaTrader 5. Он сканирует ваш Market Watch, анализирует несколько таймфреймов, считывает несколько движков подтверждений, сравнив
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Forecaster - это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет сигналы пробоя, анализ возможных зон разворота, данные о рыночном диапазоне и визуальную панель статистики в одном рабочем пространстве на графике. Индикатор показывает сигналы Buy и Sell, отслеживает Average Range и Current Range, а также может автоматически настраивать Sensitivity для текущего символа и таймфрейма. Ручная настройка Sensitivity тоже доступна. Индикатор можно использовать на валютных парах Forex, металлах, акц
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
Spike detector Rider
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Индикаторы
Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Индикаторы
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
Power of Three AMD Protocol
Ravi Gurung
5 (1)
Индикаторы
ICT PO3 (Power of 3) AMD Protocol Framework Indicator True Time & Structure Integration   |  Non-Repainting | Real-Time  | Multi-Asset  | MT4 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768683 MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171742 Indicator Overview The ICT PO3 AMD Protocol Framework is a complete structural overlay for MetaTrader 5 that maps the True Daily Cycle directly onto your lower-timeframe execution chart. It projects
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Квантовый прорыв PRO       разработан, чтобы поднять ваше торговое путешествие к новым высотам с его инновационной и динамичной стратегией зоны прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса на основе поля
PZ Lopez Trend MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор отслеживает рыночную тенденцию с непревзойденной надежностью, игнорируя внезапные колебания и рыночный шум. Он был спроектирован для трендовых внутридневных графиков и небольших таймфреймов. Коэффициент выигрыша составляет около 85%. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Удивительно легко торговать Найти ситуации перепроданности / перекупленности Наслаждайтесь бесшумной торговлей в любое время Избегайте провалов на вн
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Wizard   — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв