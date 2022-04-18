Multi Time Frame Moving Averages
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 4.12
- Updated: 18 April 2022
- Activations: 5
In finance, a moving average (MA) is a stock indicator that is commonly used in technical analysis. The reason for calculating the moving average of a stock is to help smooth out the price data by creating a constantly updated average price.
This Indicator determines the current time frame and calculates 3 moving averages from the next 3 available time frames.
You can put this indicator on M1, M5, M15, M30, H1 and H4 TF.
Blue and Magenta Arrows show the moment to go Long or Short accordingly.