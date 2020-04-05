Euro Domain

Smart System V1 Fabian Fernando Yonathan Emod Experts

The EA uses large volume orders to partially close other orders, with this approach, the breakeven and profit price is much closer to the current price than if you use all orders in the terminal or their full volumes. As a result, the probability of closing orders or reducing lots in the market increases by several times. The EA's strategy is simple: If the last candle was bullish, it buys. If the last candle was bearish, it sells. This applies to all orders, not just the first one. It doesn't