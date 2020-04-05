Euro Domain

Overview

The Dollar Domain Multi-Pair EA is an automated trading system for EURUSD, EURCHF, and EURCAD. It utilizes a pattern-based strategy with independent settings per pair and trailing exit mechanisms.

Important notes:

  • Euro Domain is optimized for the H1 timeframe.
  • It requires an ultra-fast execution broker—like a Fusion Markets Hedging Account—to minimize slippage. 

Key Features

1. Multi-Pair Trading
  • 3 Currency Pairs: Supports EURUSD, EURCHF, and EURCAD.
  • Independent Configuration: Customize parameters and enable/disable each pair based on current market conditions.
  • Isolated Management: Each pair tracks its own independent trading history and open positions.

2. Smart Entry Logic
  • Limit Order Placement: Enters trades at key price levels.
  • Price Distance: Prevents overlapping orders from being placed too closely together.
  • Progressive Lot Sizing: Automatically scales up lot sizes as the number of open positions increases.
  • Daily Trade Limits: Caps maximum trades per day to control overall account exposure.

3. Intelligent Exit Strategy
  • Trailing Exit: Tracks ongoing profits and triggers closing actions at optimal levels.
  • Threshold Closing: Closes positions at a specific percentage of the maximum achieved profit.
  • H1 Trend Detection: Uses only the H1 timeframe to identify exit signals.
  • Drawdown Protection: Activates safety measures during adverse market movements.
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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Dollar Domain
Behzad Babaei
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Overview The  Dollar Domain  Multi-Pair EA   is a sophisticated automated trading system designed specifically for the AUDCAD, AUDUSD, and USDCAD currency pairs. This Expert Advisor employs a unique pattern-based strategy with precise entry and exit logic. With independent settings for each pair and intelligent trailing exit mechanisms, this EA offers a complete trading solution for Forex traders. Important note This Expert Advisor (EA) relies heavily on your broker’s order execution speed, as
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