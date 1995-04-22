Euro Domain
- 专家
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- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
Overview
The Dollar Domain Multi-Pair EA is an automated trading system for EURUSD, EURCHF, and EURCAD. It utilizes a pattern-based strategy with independent settings per pair and trailing exit mechanisms.
Important notes:
- Euro Domain is optimized for the H1 timeframe.
- It requires an ultra-fast execution broker—like a Fusion Markets Hedging Account—to minimize slippage.
Key Features
1. Multi-Pair Trading
- 3 Currency Pairs: Supports EURUSD, EURCHF, and EURCAD.
- Independent Configuration: Customize parameters and enable/disable each pair based on current market conditions.
- Isolated Management: Each pair tracks its own independent trading history and open positions.
2. Smart Entry Logic
- Limit Order Placement: Enters trades at key price levels.
- Price Distance: Prevents overlapping orders from being placed too closely together.
- Progressive Lot Sizing: Automatically scales up lot sizes as the number of open positions increases.
- Daily Trade Limits: Caps maximum trades per day to control overall account exposure.
3. Intelligent Exit Strategy
- Trailing Exit: Tracks ongoing profits and triggers closing actions at optimal levels.
- Threshold Closing: Closes positions at a specific percentage of the maximum achieved profit.
- H1 Trend Detection: Uses only the H1 timeframe to identify exit signals.
- Drawdown Protection: Activates safety measures during adverse market movements.