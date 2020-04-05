MetaBank

MetaBank bot represents an advanced advanced Expert Advisor ever engineered for professional traders. Built on a multi‑symbol quant architecture, it operates seamlessly across major forex pairs and global assets, including gold, crypto, and high‑volatility instruments.

At its heart lies a core intelligence engine it is called MetaBank due to its core engine — a fusion of volatility mapping, liquidity sweep detection, and adaptive execution logic — enabling MetaBank to identify structural opportunities across markets in real time. This is why it’s called MetaBank: it’s not just another EA, but the central speculator capable of synchronizing strategies between majors and metals.


After and if purchase please let message after to provide python files to increase its performance.


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4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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