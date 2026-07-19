MetaBank bot represents an advanced advanced Expert Advisor ever engineered for professional traders. Built on a multi‑symbol quant architecture, it operates seamlessly across major forex pairs and global assets, including gold, crypto, and high‑volatility instruments.

At its heart lies a core intelligence engine it is called MetaBank due to its core engine — a fusion of volatility mapping, liquidity sweep detection, and adaptive execution logic — enabling MetaBank to identify structural opportunities across markets in real time. This is why it’s called MetaBank: it’s not just another EA, but the central speculator capable of synchronizing strategies between majors and metals.





After and if purchase please let message after to provide python files to increase its performance.