Eyeoneoffuture

🚀 Trading Future Visualizer: High Win-Rate Predictive Indicator

Tired of getting caught in fakeouts or entering trades too late? It’s time to see where the market is headed before the next candlestick even forms!

Trading Future Visualizer is a premium technical indicator engineered to detect momentum, market structure, and visually map out future price movements in real-time. Moving beyond traditional lagging indicators, this tool utilizes an advanced predictive algorithm to project high-probability confirmation zones directly onto your chart.

🔥 Why Is This Indicator a Must-Have for Your Trading?

🎯 Future Visual Projection

This indicator doesn't just show you what is happening now—it visualizes the highest-probability path the price will take next. Instantly identify future supply/demand zones and price targets.

⚡ High Win-Rate Tailored for Scalping

Built with strict volatility filters to weed out market noise (false signals) on lower timeframes. It delivers precise entry and exit signals, ensuring you maintain a highly favorable Risk-to-Reward ratio.

⏱️ Optimized for M1 & M5 Timeframes

If you are a dedicated scalper who thrives on speed, this indicator is your perfect match. Its calculations are lightning-fast and highly responsive on the 1-Minute (M1) and 5-Minute (M5) charts.

📊 Recommended Markets:

  • XAU/USD (Gold): Conquer the aggressive swings of the Gold market. This indicator helps you ride the high volatility of XAU with clear visual confirmations, protecting you from common stop-loss hunts.

  • Synthetic Indices: Perfect for synthetic markets (such as Volatility Indices, Crash/Boom). Because synthetic indices move based on mathematical algorithms, this predictive visualization tool syncs perfectly, delivering exceptional precision.

✨ Key Features:

  • Visual Directional Map: Projects the future trend path directly onto your trading screen.

  • No-Repaint Signals: Once a confirmation signal appears, it stays locked in place, giving you total confidence when executing trades.

  • Early Trend Detection: Spot potential market reversals ahead of the crowd.

  • Lightweight Performance: Zero lag. It runs smoothly on your platform even during high-impact market volatility


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3.8 (5)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
A2SR MT5 for Smarter Trading Decision
Yohana Parmi
5 (2)
Indicators
A2SR for MT5 Automated Actual Support & Resistance + Trading Instruments. --   Guidance   : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog    Powerful, Genuine, and Time-Saving For Smarter Trading Decision     +  EA-Compatible Objects . Key Advantages Leading Actual SR Levels (Not Lagging, Not Repainting) After years of proven reliability on MT4 since 2014 , - A2SR is now available for MetaTrader 5. It gives trader
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
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