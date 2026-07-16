TrendSync Assistant — Prop Firm Guardian + Trade Panel

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Most prop firm challenges do not die from a bad strategy. They die from ONE bad day — a losing streak, a news spike, a moment of revenge trading that crosses the daily loss line. Once equity touches the limit, the account is gone, no matter how good the previous weeks were.





TrendSync Assistant is an on-chart trade panel with an account-level risk guardian built specifically around prop firm rules. It combines fast, precise manual execution with a protection layer that watches your entire account in real time — and steps in BEFORE the breach, not after.









WHY THE GUARDIAN IS DIFFERENT: THE PREVENTIVE CUTOFF

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Closing everything exactly AT the daily limit is closing after the account is already violated: the breach is evaluated on equity tick by tick, and the closing orders themselves pay spread and slippage.





TrendSync Assistant cuts BEFORE the line. The preventive cutoff (default: 90% of the daily limit) flattens all positions and locks new orders while there is still room left — the buffer absorbs the slippage of the flatten itself. On a 5% rule it acts at -4.5%. A lost day instead of a lost account.





Set it lower (50–70%) and it becomes a discipline stop: when half your daily budget is gone, the market is telling you today is not your day.









PROP FIRM GUARDIAN — ACCOUNT-LEVEL PROTECTION

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• Daily loss guard with configurable anchor: Balance at reset (FTMO-style), Equity at reset, or max(Balance, Equity) — conservative mode

• Maximum drawdown guard: static (% of initial balance) or trailing (% of equity high-water mark)

• Preventive daily cutoff: flatten + lock at a configurable % of the daily limit (default 90%)

• Room-aware order blocking: an order whose risk does not fit in the remaining daily room is rejected before it is sent

• Per-trade risk cap injected directly into position sizing

• Early warning state when a configurable share of the daily limit is consumed (default 80%)

• Daily reset at the PROP FIRM's hour, not the broker's: reset hour + minute-level timezone fine-tune

• Scheduled auto-flat (close everything at a fixed time) and Friday weekend flat

• PANIC button: one click flattens the whole account and locks new orders until you unlock it

• Guard scope is the ACCOUNT, not the chart: one Guardian protects everything, and running the panel on several charts is safe (single-master design)





16 PRESETS — LOAD YOUR FIRM'S RULES IN ONE CLICK

• FTMO 2-Step and 1-Step

• FundedNext Stellar 2-Step, 1-Step and Lite

• The5ers High Stakes

• FundingPips 2-Step and 1-Step

• E8 One

• Alpha Capital Pro 10% and Alpha One

• Blue Guardian 2-Step

• Goat Funded

• BrightFunded 2-Step

• Hola Prime 2-Step

• Manual mode with full custom rules

Preset override only TIGHTENS limits — you can make a preset stricter, never accidentally looser. Presets are maintained as convenient starting points; always confirm your firm's current rules, as prop firms change them without notice.









BUILT TO SURVIVE RESTARTS

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Most panel EAs keep their risk state in memory. A VPS reconnection, a recompile or a timeframe change — and the "daily loss" counter silently resets to zero, exactly when you need it most.





TrendSync Assistant treats your ACCOUNT HISTORY as the single source of truth. On every initialization the daily anchor is rebuilt from the trade history itself, so the day's P/L and drawdown are correct even after any number of restarts. Locks persist. A heartbeat line at the bottom of the panel shows the Guardian's last check time and the day anchor — you can verify at a glance that the protection is alive.









PRECISION RISK ENGINE

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• Risk modes: % of Balance / Equity / Free Margin, fixed money, or fixed lots

• Position sizing via the platform's own profit calculation — exact for any symbol, any contract specification (no fragile tick-value formulas)

• Margin check and broker stops-level validation before any order is sent

• Minimum-lot handling: use the minimum lot when the requested risk is too small for it, or reject the trade — your choice









TRADE PANEL + CHART LINE TOOL

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• One-click BUY / SELL with live prices

• Draggable Entry / SL / TP lines with live labels: lot size, money at risk, risk %, RR and target profit update as you drag

• Market and pending orders: place the entry line above or below price and the correct order type (stop / limit) is detected automatically

• RR lock: keep your reward ratio fixed while you adjust the stop

• Default SL distance from ATR — one click arms a complete, correctly sized setup

• Spread quality indicator (OK / Mid / High), classified against current ATR

• "Day:" line — your running daily result (including floating P/L) measured against the same anchor the Guardian uses

• Guard status line with a color progress bar of the daily limit consumed

• Optional confirmation dialogs for orders, flatten, panic and position actions









ON-CHART POSITION CONTROL BAR

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Every open position gets a compact control bar on the chart:

• Live P/L badge

• BE — move stop to breakeven (with configurable offset)

• 25% / 50% / 75% — partial close of what is currently open

• REV — close and reverse the position

• X — close 100%









AUTOMATED POSITION MANAGEMENT

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• Auto breakeven at a configurable R multiple

• ATR trailing stop with start level and minimum modification step

• Two partial take-profits at configurable R levels and volume percentages

• Optionally manages your MANUAL trades too (magic 0) — place a trade from the phone, the desktop EA manages it









GOOD TO KNOW

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• Works on any symbol and timeframe (Forex, metals, indices, crypto CFDs)

• Tested on hedging accounts (the standard for MT5 prop challenges)

• All panel actions are logged in the Experts tab with clear English messages — including the reason for every Guardian block

• Multi-chart safe: attach it to as many charts as you like; one instance is elected master for account-level actions





IMPORTANT — PLEASE READ BEFORE DOWNLOADING THE DEMO

This is an interactive utility. The MQL5 Market demo runs only in the Strategy Tester, where chart buttons and manual trading cannot work. To evaluate the product, please watch the screenshots and description carefully — the free demo cannot demonstrate the panel.





RISK NOTICE

The Guardian is a protection layer, not a guarantee. Extreme gaps or execution conditions can exceed any software's ability to close positions in time. No tool can make trading profitable by itself; this utility does not provide signals and makes no performance promises. Always test on a demo account first.