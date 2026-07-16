TrendSync Assistant Prop Firm Guardian Trade Panel

TrendSync Assistant — Prop Firm Guardian + Trade Panel
========================================================

Most prop firm challenges do not die from a bad strategy. They die from ONE bad day — a losing streak, a news spike, a moment of revenge trading that crosses the daily loss line. Once equity touches the limit, the account is gone, no matter how good the previous weeks were.

TrendSync Assistant is an on-chart trade panel with an account-level risk guardian built specifically around prop firm rules. It combines fast, precise manual execution with a protection layer that watches your entire account in real time — and steps in BEFORE the breach, not after.


WHY THE GUARDIAN IS DIFFERENT: THE PREVENTIVE CUTOFF
-----------------------------------------------------
Closing everything exactly AT the daily limit is closing after the account is already violated: the breach is evaluated on equity tick by tick, and the closing orders themselves pay spread and slippage.

TrendSync Assistant cuts BEFORE the line. The preventive cutoff (default: 90% of the daily limit) flattens all positions and locks new orders while there is still room left — the buffer absorbs the slippage of the flatten itself. On a 5% rule it acts at -4.5%. A lost day instead of a lost account.

Set it lower (50–70%) and it becomes a discipline stop: when half your daily budget is gone, the market is telling you today is not your day.


PROP FIRM GUARDIAN — ACCOUNT-LEVEL PROTECTION
----------------------------------------------
• Daily loss guard with configurable anchor: Balance at reset (FTMO-style), Equity at reset, or max(Balance, Equity) — conservative mode
• Maximum drawdown guard: static (% of initial balance) or trailing (% of equity high-water mark)
• Preventive daily cutoff: flatten + lock at a configurable % of the daily limit (default 90%)
• Room-aware order blocking: an order whose risk does not fit in the remaining daily room is rejected before it is sent
• Per-trade risk cap injected directly into position sizing
• Early warning state when a configurable share of the daily limit is consumed (default 80%)
• Daily reset at the PROP FIRM's hour, not the broker's: reset hour + minute-level timezone fine-tune
• Scheduled auto-flat (close everything at a fixed time) and Friday weekend flat
• PANIC button: one click flattens the whole account and locks new orders until you unlock it
• Guard scope is the ACCOUNT, not the chart: one Guardian protects everything, and running the panel on several charts is safe (single-master design)

16 PRESETS — LOAD YOUR FIRM'S RULES IN ONE CLICK
• FTMO 2-Step and 1-Step
• FundedNext Stellar 2-Step, 1-Step and Lite
• The5ers High Stakes
• FundingPips 2-Step and 1-Step
• E8 One
• Alpha Capital Pro 10% and Alpha One
• Blue Guardian 2-Step
• Goat Funded
• BrightFunded 2-Step
• Hola Prime 2-Step
• Manual mode with full custom rules
Preset override only TIGHTENS limits — you can make a preset stricter, never accidentally looser. Presets are maintained as convenient starting points; always confirm your firm's current rules, as prop firms change them without notice.


BUILT TO SURVIVE RESTARTS
--------------------------
Most panel EAs keep their risk state in memory. A VPS reconnection, a recompile or a timeframe change — and the "daily loss" counter silently resets to zero, exactly when you need it most.

TrendSync Assistant treats your ACCOUNT HISTORY as the single source of truth. On every initialization the daily anchor is rebuilt from the trade history itself, so the day's P/L and drawdown are correct even after any number of restarts. Locks persist. A heartbeat line at the bottom of the panel shows the Guardian's last check time and the day anchor — you can verify at a glance that the protection is alive.


PRECISION RISK ENGINE
----------------------
• Risk modes: % of Balance / Equity / Free Margin, fixed money, or fixed lots
• Position sizing via the platform's own profit calculation — exact for any symbol, any contract specification (no fragile tick-value formulas)
• Margin check and broker stops-level validation before any order is sent
• Minimum-lot handling: use the minimum lot when the requested risk is too small for it, or reject the trade — your choice


TRADE PANEL + CHART LINE TOOL
------------------------------
• One-click BUY / SELL with live prices
• Draggable Entry / SL / TP lines with live labels: lot size, money at risk, risk %, RR and target profit update as you drag
• Market and pending orders: place the entry line above or below price and the correct order type (stop / limit) is detected automatically
• RR lock: keep your reward ratio fixed while you adjust the stop
• Default SL distance from ATR — one click arms a complete, correctly sized setup
• Spread quality indicator (OK / Mid / High), classified against current ATR
• "Day:" line — your running daily result (including floating P/L) measured against the same anchor the Guardian uses
• Guard status line with a color progress bar of the daily limit consumed
• Optional confirmation dialogs for orders, flatten, panic and position actions


ON-CHART POSITION CONTROL BAR
------------------------------
Every open position gets a compact control bar on the chart:
• Live P/L badge
• BE — move stop to breakeven (with configurable offset)
• 25% / 50% / 75% — partial close of what is currently open
• REV — close and reverse the position
• X — close 100%


AUTOMATED POSITION MANAGEMENT
------------------------------
• Auto breakeven at a configurable R multiple
• ATR trailing stop with start level and minimum modification step
• Two partial take-profits at configurable R levels and volume percentages
• Optionally manages your MANUAL trades too (magic 0) — place a trade from the phone, the desktop EA manages it


GOOD TO KNOW
-------------
• Works on any symbol and timeframe (Forex, metals, indices, crypto CFDs)
• Tested on hedging accounts (the standard for MT5 prop challenges)
• All panel actions are logged in the Experts tab with clear English messages — including the reason for every Guardian block
• Multi-chart safe: attach it to as many charts as you like; one instance is elected master for account-level actions

IMPORTANT — PLEASE READ BEFORE DOWNLOADING THE DEMO
This is an interactive utility. The MQL5 Market demo runs only in the Strategy Tester, where chart buttons and manual trading cannot work. To evaluate the product, please watch the screenshots and description carefully — the free demo cannot demonstrate the panel.

RISK NOTICE
The Guardian is a protection layer, not a guarantee. Extreme gaps or execution conditions can exceed any software's ability to close positions in time. No tool can make trading profitable by itself; this utility does not provide signals and makes no performance promises. Always test on a demo account first.
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Утилиты
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Утилиты
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
AI Agents Supervisor
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (11)
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Unlimited Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными удаленно друг от друга, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на неограниченное количество счетов-получателей, а один получатель также может копировать сделки неограниченного количества провайдеров. Пост
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
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Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
HINN Lazy Trader
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5 (1)
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ВРЕМЕННАЯ СКИДКА  -40% ! Всего  $470 вместо $790!  Максимальный реальный дисконт! ТОЛЬКО ДО 22.08 Суть: используя юзер-интерфейс вы настраиваете параметры, которым должен соответствовать график до входа в позицию(позиции), настраиваете какие входные модели использовать, настраиваете правила по которым надо завершать торговлю и планирование. А всю рутину по наблюдению за графиком и исполнению Lazy Trader берет на себя. полное описание  :: 3 ключевых видео [1] -> [2] -> [3]  :: [ ДЕМО-ВЕРСИЯ ] Чт
MT5 Trading Deck
Manuel Michiels
5 (2)
Утилиты
One button. One trade. MT5 Trading Deck is a hotkey trading panel for MetaTrader 5 that turns the platform into a keyboard-driven execution cockpit. Stop loss, take profit and lot size are pre-calculated for every key; the moment you press, a market order is live on the broker. A complete technical user manual is attached in the product Comments section. It documents every input parameter, the full hotkey map, the recommended Stream Deck XL layout, and the advanced workflows for Pre-Limit orders
QCML Assistant
Maxime Turcotte-lafreniere
Утилиты
QCML Assistant MT5 Your Trading. Our Assistant. Your Edge. Looking for a tool that completely transforms your experience on MetaTrader 5? QCML Assistant is the all-in-one solution built by traders, for traders. Just one tool installed on your chart, and you get access to an ultra-complete, ultra-fast, and ultra-simple trading platform. No more hours wasted setting up your workspace. No more complicated trade entries. With QCML Assistant, everything becomes simple, smooth, and efficient right fro
Gamma Edge Pro MT5
Xuan Nam Diep
1 (1)
Утилиты
Gamma Edge Pro MT5 — GexBot Classic API Integration Gamma Edge Pro   brings institutional-grade   Gamma Exposure (GEX) data   directly onto your MetaTrader 5 chart — the same data used by professional options traders to anticipate price magnets, hedging flows, and dealer positioning. Powered by the   GexBot Classic API , this indicator automatically maps options market data from US-listed instruments onto any   MT5 CFD instrument   — Forex pairs, Gold, indices, and more — with intelligent price
Flash Trade MT5
Bai Jiang Zhou
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# If you have any other requirements or are interested in collaboration, please contact  dev.quantech.london@gmail.com . Flash Trade (FT) Most friendly manual trading tool. Easy operation to secure your funds. Features of FT Click the chart to trade fast FT supports market orders and pending orders Click twice to complete the order and set SL and TP Click trice to complete the pending order and set SL and TP Automatically set the stop-loss amount of each order to a fixed percentage of the bala
Hedge Trimmer EA
Michael Sipho Bhiya
Утилиты
Hedge Trimmer & Roll-Over EA Managing a hedged position means carrying two opposing trades simultaneously. Over time, the losing side grows while the profitable side offsets it. The standard problem is that closing the loser costs money you may not have sitting in cash — it has to come from somewhere. Hedge Trimmer EA solves this by using the floating profit on your winning trades as the funding source to progressively close down the losing side. It identifies which trades are in profit, uses a
Tick Chart Service
Semyon Isakov
Утилиты
TICK CHART SERVICE - Профессиональный сервис тиковых графиков для MT5 tg @eeevleee КРАТКОЕ ОПИСАНИЕ Tick Chart Service - это инновационный сервис для MetaTrader 5, который создает полноценные тиковые графики из любого инструмента в режиме реального времени. Система преобразует поток тиков в кастомный символ, позволяя торговать и ана
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
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Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (11)
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Этот программный продукт не имеет аналогов в мире, поскольку он является универсальным "пультом управления" торговых операций, начиная от получения торговых сигналов, автоматизации входа в позиции, установки стоп-лоссов и тейк-профитов, а также трейлинга прибыли одновременно по множеству сделок в одном открытом окне. Интуитивно понятное управление экспертом в "три клика" на экране монитора позволяет полноценно использовать все его функции на разного рода компьютерах, включая планшетные. Взаимоде
News Trader Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
Утилиты
News Trader Pro - уникальный робот, позволяющий торговать на новостях по вашей стратегии. Он загружает все новости с нескольких популярных Forex-сайтов. Вы можете выбрать любую новость и настроить стратегию на торговлю по ней, а затем советник News Trader Pro будет торговать автоматически по выбранной стратегии на этой новости. Выход новости позволяет выиграть пипсы, так как в это время, как правило, происходит большое значение цены. Благодаря этому инструменту торговля на новостях стала проще,
Personal Assistant Tool MT5
Omar Alkassar
Утилиты
Если вы хотите рисовать линии Поддержки и Сопротивления, просматривать: дневные уровни открытия рынка, классические уровни разворота, уровни разворота Фибоначчи, трендовые линии, уровни Фибоначчи, время до закрытия свечи, а также текущий спред. Если вы хотите выставлять ваши ордера с точным лотом, который отвечает вашему желаемому риску стоп-лосса. Если вы хотите делать все это и много другое всего одним кликом, тогда это идеальный инструмент для вас. Этот инструмент позволит вам чувствовать себ
Mirror EA for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
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The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
ClusterSecond
Rafil Nurmukhametov
4.78 (32)
Утилиты
Утилита позволяет строить различные виды графиков: Секундный график от 1 секунды до 86400 секунд Тиковый график от 1 тика и выше Объемный график Дельтовый график Ренко график Рендж график Демоверсия утилиты https://www.mql5.com/ru/channels/clustersecond Встроенные индикаторы для объемного анализа:  дневной профиль рынка и профиль рынка выбираемого таймфрейма, Cluster Search, Imbalance, VWAP, Dynamic POC, VAH, VAL профиль стакана цен вертикальный объем с различными вариантами отображения, дельта
Corporate Report MT5
Pavel Verveyko
5 (1)
Утилиты
Программа (скрипт) выводит на монитор информацию о корпоративных отчетах и дивидендах акций; информация скачивается с сайта   investing.com: Дата отчета Прибыль на акцию (EPS) Доход (Revenue) Рыночная капитализация Размер дивидендов Дата выплаты дивидендов Дивидендный доход Продукт нельзя протестировать в тестере   (так как там нет возможности получать информацию из интернета). Перед использованием :   н еобходимо добавить   2   URL  https://ru.investing.com/earnings-calendar/Service/getCalend
Telegram Notify MT5
Kin Hang Tan
Утилиты
Telegram Notify MT5 Telegram Notify MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/channel. It is useful for monitoring your MetaTrader 5 account by sending a notification to your particular Telegram chat/channel when someone/EA is placing trades, modifying order's TP/SL, closing trades and etc. This EA does not place any trade for your account. This EA also could be a convenient tool for monitoring other's EA trading activities or a tool for publishing your
Telegram ChartSnap MT5
Kin Hang Tan
5 (1)
Утилиты
Telegram ChartSnap MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/group/channel. It will screen shot your MetaTrader 5 chart and send it to your dedicated Telegram chat/group/channel through a Telegram bot. The whole process will keep repeating based on a time cycle that predetermined by the user. It is a convenient tool for those who like to get access to their favorite system/dashboard that only available at MetaTrader Desktop. Beside that, trader can easi
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
Утилиты
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Fast operation
Yong Tan
Утилиты
Quick operation, quick purchase, sale, empty operation. Provide three buttons: Buy, Sell, empty. Buy: Quickly place more orders after clicking, default 1 hand, profit point and stop-loss point are 110 points, after successful order can be manually modified. Sell: Quickly place an empty order after clicking, default 1 hand, profit point and stop-loss point are 110 points, can be manually modified after the order is successful. Empty: Quickly clear all orders, including purchase and s
Price Data Record into EXCEL per Tick
Hao Zhang
Утилиты
1. Фиксирую данные о ценах на каждую транзакцию. Контент файла данных: "время Tick", "цена ASK", "цена BID", "цена SPREAD", "количество предложений Tick". 2. В то же время, создается файл с цитируемыми данными на Один минутный цикл. Содержимое файла данных: "ASK time", "ASK OPEN цен", "ASK HIGH цен", "ASK CLOSE", "ASK CLOSE", "ASK CLOSE", "ASK CLOSE", "ASK CLOSE", "ASK CLOSE", "BID lose цен", "BID lose цен", "BID lose цен", "BID lose цен", "BID CLOSE цен", "BID CLOSE цен", "BID CLOSE цен", "BID
Mt5BridgeBinary
Leandro Sanchez Marino
Утилиты
Я автоматизировал их бизнес-стратегии для использования бинарных MT5 в Интернете и Mt5BridgeBinary наши заказы на ваш счет в Binary, и вы готовы начать работать так просто! Опытные консультанты просты в настройке, оптимизации и тестировании на прочность; Кроме того, в тесте мы можем прогнозировать долгосрочную рентабельность, поэтому мы создали механизмы для Mt5BridgeBinary своих лучших стратегий к Binary. Характеристики: -Вы можете использовать как можно больше стратегий. (Expert Advisor). -
AnaliTick
Aleksandr Prozorov
Утилиты
AnaliTIck – программа анализа и тестирования финансовых инструментов на платформе Metatrader 5. Объектом анализа является последовательность изменения цен Bid и Ask – тиков. Программа может быть полезна разработчикам скальперских советников и стратегий, тем, кто работает на новостях.   При загрузке программы заполняется массив тиков по финансовому инструменту,   на график которого установлена программа, за текущий период. Анализируемый период – 4 торговых дня. На этом периоде определяются и
FiboPlusWaves MT5
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
Утилиты
Серия продуктов под маркой  FiboPlusWave Готовая торговая система на основе  волн Эллиотта и уровней Фибоначчи . Просто и доступно. Отображение разметки волн Эллиотта (основной или альтернативный вариант) на графике. Построение горизонтальных уровней, линий поддержек и сопротивления, канала. Наложение уровней Фибоначчи на волны 1, 3, 5, A Система алертов (на экран, E-Mail, Push уведомления).    Особенности: не вникая в волновую теорию Эллиотта, можно сразу открыть один из возможных вариантов вхо
Xrade EA
Yao Maxime Kayi
Утилиты
Xrade EA is an expert advisor as technical indicator. For short period trade it's the best for next previsions of the trend of the market. +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Very Important Our robot(data anylizer) does'nt take a trade procedure. If using only our robot you must take positions by yoursels +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The technical indiator provide for a given sma
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