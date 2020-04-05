Overview

Nasdaq 100 Hybrid is a multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed exclusively for the US Nasdaq-100 index (US100, NAS100, USTEC, etc.). It combines trend-following, mean-reversion, and breakout systems with an index-parity supplement and a separate overnight anomaly module that adapts entries to changing market conditions.

The EA does not use martingale or grid logic. Risk is managed as a percentage of account equity, and pyramiding is applied only under controlled profit and cluster-risk limits.

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BACKTEST RESULTS (OANDA Japan — for reference only)

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Broker: OANDA Japan Corporation

Symbol: US100

Timeframe: M5

Account: Hedging | USD

Initial deposit: $10,000

Leverage: 1:25

Test period: 2020.01.01 – 2026.07.14

Modeling: Every tick based on real ticks

History quality: 96%





Total net profit: $45,988.64 (+460%)

Final balance: $55,988.64

Max balance DD: 24.05% ($15,611.97)

Max equity DD: 25.12% ($16,469.26)

Profit factor: 1.38

Sharpe ratio: 1.55

Recovery factor: 2.79

Total trades: 2,269

Win rate: 60.11%

Expected payoff: $20.27 per trade

Average holding time: 17:28:29





Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results. Results may differ

on other brokers due to spread, server time, symbol specifications, and account

currency.





Built-in Strategies

1. Turtle Breakout

Donchian channel breakout with H4 directional filter.

2. Connors RSI-2 (Range)

Short-term RSI mean-reversion entries for range-bound conditions.

3. Murphy / Wilder Trend

EMA and ADX trend-following with H4 bias and H1 entries.

4. Bull Core (Index Parity Supplement)

Long-side supplement entries in bullish macro conditions.

5. Overnight Anomaly (Independent Module)

A separate logic that buys near the US session close and exits near the next session open. It runs on its own magic number with equity-linked lot sizing. US Daylight Saving Time can be handled automatically.

Key Features

Regime detection (ADX) for automatic strategy selection

Conviction-based lot scaling (macro, momentum, efficiency ratio)

Optional H1 scout + M5 execution trigger

Controlled pyramiding with cluster risk caps

Partial take-profit, runner mode, and trailing stop logic

Per-strategy merit management (temporary pause after losses)

Requirements

Item Details Platform MetaTrader 5 Account type Hedging only (not compatible with netting) Symbol US100 / NAS100 / NASDAQ100 index CFD Timeframe M5 chart required (overnight module needs M5) VPS Recommended for 24/7 operation Short selling May be restricted depending on broker

Server Time Notice

Overnight and session filters depend on your broker's server time. Default parameters assume common European server offsets (EET/EEST). Adjust session open/close hours if your broker uses a different timezone.

Risk Disclaimer

Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results

Index CFDs are volatile and may produce larger drawdowns than expected

Lot sizing and P/L conversion vary by account currency (USD, JPY, etc.)

Spread, slippage, and execution quality depend on your broker

Short rental periods may not provide enough time for proper evaluation (3+ months recommended)

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