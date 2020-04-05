Nasdaq 100 Hybrid
- Эксперты
-
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 10
Overview
Nasdaq 100 Hybrid is a multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed exclusively for the US Nasdaq-100 index (US100, NAS100, USTEC, etc.). It combines trend-following, mean-reversion, and breakout systems with an index-parity supplement and a separate overnight anomaly module that adapts entries to changing market conditions.
The EA does not use martingale or grid logic. Risk is managed as a percentage of account equity, and pyramiding is applied only under controlled profit and cluster-risk limits.
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BACKTEST RESULTS (OANDA Japan — for reference only)
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Broker: OANDA Japan Corporation
Symbol: US100
Timeframe: M5
Account: Hedging | USD
Initial deposit: $10,000
Leverage: 1:25
Test period: 2020.01.01 – 2026.07.14
Modeling: Every tick based on real ticks
History quality: 96%
Total net profit: $45,988.64 (+460%)
Final balance: $55,988.64
Max balance DD: 24.05% ($15,611.97)
Max equity DD: 25.12% ($16,469.26)
Profit factor: 1.38
Sharpe ratio: 1.55
Recovery factor: 2.79
Total trades: 2,269
Win rate: 60.11%
Expected payoff: $20.27 per trade
Average holding time: 17:28:29
Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results. Results may differ
on other brokers due to spread, server time, symbol specifications, and account
currency.
Built-in Strategies
1. Turtle Breakout
Donchian channel breakout with H4 directional filter.
2. Connors RSI-2 (Range)
Short-term RSI mean-reversion entries for range-bound conditions.
3. Murphy / Wilder Trend
EMA and ADX trend-following with H4 bias and H1 entries.
4. Bull Core (Index Parity Supplement)
Long-side supplement entries in bullish macro conditions.
5. Overnight Anomaly (Independent Module)
A separate logic that buys near the US session close and exits near the next session open. It runs on its own magic number with equity-linked lot sizing. US Daylight Saving Time can be handled automatically.
Key Features
- Regime detection (ADX) for automatic strategy selection
- Conviction-based lot scaling (macro, momentum, efficiency ratio)
- Optional H1 scout + M5 execution trigger
- Controlled pyramiding with cluster risk caps
- Partial take-profit, runner mode, and trailing stop logic
- Per-strategy merit management (temporary pause after losses)
Requirements
|Item
|Details
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 5
|
Account type
|
Hedging only (not compatible with netting)
|
Symbol
|
US100 / NAS100 / NASDAQ100 index CFD
|
Timeframe
|
M5 chart required (overnight module needs M5)
|
VPS
|
Recommended for 24/7 operation
|
Short selling
|
May be restricted depending on broker
Server Time Notice
Overnight and session filters depend on your broker's server time. Default parameters assume common European server offsets (EET/EEST). Adjust session open/close hours if your broker uses a different timezone.
Risk Disclaimer
- Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results
- Index CFDs are volatile and may produce larger drawdowns than expected
- Lot sizing and P/L conversion vary by account currency (USD, JPY, etc.)
- Spread, slippage, and execution quality depend on your broker
- Short rental periods may not provide enough time for proper evaluation (3+ months recommended)
Recommended Setup
- Adjust RiskPercent and RiskPercentBull to match your capital and risk tolerance
- Run Strategy Tester first using your broker's symbol specifications
- Set ON_Enable = false to disable the overnight module if not needed