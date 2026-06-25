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David Torres Villanueva

Precision BTC AI 3

David Torres Villanueva
David Torres Villanueva

David Torres Villanueva

0 reviews
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2026 4%
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
460
Profit Trades:
377 (81.95%)
Loss Trades:
83 (18.04%)
Best trade:
250.32 USD
Worst trade:
-444.92 USD
Gross Profit:
9 885.35 USD (2 594 911 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 208.64 USD (2 571 135 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (1 942.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 942.76 USD (30)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
22.99%
Max deposit load:
7.34%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
67
Avg holding time:
48 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.22
Long Trades:
238 (51.74%)
Short Trades:
222 (48.26%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
1.47 USD
Average Profit:
26.22 USD
Average Loss:
-110.95 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-1 453.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 453.55 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-34.99%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
372.19 USD
Maximal:
3 109.51 USD (70.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
47.96% (2 725.04 USD)
By Equity:
17.34% (1 373.57 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD+ 459
XAUUSD+ 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD+ 603
XAUUSD+ 73
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD+ 23K
XAUUSD+ 617
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +250.32 USD
Worst trade: -445 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 30
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 942.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 453.55 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "UltimaMarkets-Live 1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

ENGLISH
🤖 An advanced AI-powered BTC trading strategy engineered to detect high-volatility market movements and execute rapid trades with institutional-level precision.

Powered by real-time market analysis, adaptive algorithms, and high-frequency execution logic, the system is designed to capitalize on short-term opportunities while maintaining efficient risk management.

Buy our robot here: https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/185600?source=Site+Market+MT5+Search+Rating006%3aBtx+Precision+Ai
⚠️ Limited launch offer available for a short time only.

The next subscription price will increase to 199 USD per month as the system continues to scale and expand its operational capacity.

No reviews
2026.07.28 16:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.22 15:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.15 14:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.15 13:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.14 12:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.14 05:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.13 01:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.12 23:33
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.12 01:19
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.12 00:17
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.11 23:17
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.08 09:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.08 03:54
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.08 02:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.07 12:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.01 02:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.28 12:34
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.27 17:22
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.26 02:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.25 03:40
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 2 days. This comprises 1.87% of days out of the 107 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Precision BTC AI 3
99 USD per month
4%
0
0
USD
136
USD
22
99%
460
81%
23%
1.07
1.47
USD
48%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.