- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
460
Profit Trades:
377 (81.95%)
Loss Trades:
83 (18.04%)
Best trade:
250.32 USD
Worst trade:
-444.92 USD
Gross Profit:
9 885.35 USD (2 594 911 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 208.64 USD (2 571 135 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (1 942.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 942.76 USD (30)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
22.99%
Max deposit load:
7.34%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
67
Avg holding time:
48 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.22
Long Trades:
238 (51.74%)
Short Trades:
222 (48.26%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
1.47 USD
Average Profit:
26.22 USD
Average Loss:
-110.95 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-1 453.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 453.55 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-34.99%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
372.19 USD
Maximal:
3 109.51 USD (70.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
47.96% (2 725.04 USD)
By Equity:
17.34% (1 373.57 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD+
|459
|XAUUSD+
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD+
|603
|XAUUSD+
|73
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD+
|23K
|XAUUSD+
|617
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +250.32 USD
Worst trade: -445 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 30
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 942.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 453.55 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "UltimaMarkets-Live 1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
ENGLISH
🤖 An advanced AI-powered BTC trading strategy engineered to detect high-volatility market movements and execute rapid trades with institutional-level precision.
Powered by real-time market analysis, adaptive algorithms, and high-frequency execution logic, the system is designed to capitalize on short-term opportunities while maintaining efficient risk management.
Buy our robot here: https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/185600?source=Site+Market+MT5+Search+Rating006%3aBtx+Precision+Ai
⚠️ Limited launch offer available for a short time only.
The next subscription price will increase to 199 USD per month as the system continues to scale and expand its operational capacity.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
99 USD per month
4%
0
0
USD
USD
136
USD
USD
22
99%
460
81%
23%
1.07
1.47
USD
USD
48%
1:500