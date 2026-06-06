- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
309
Profit Trades:
264 (85.43%)
Loss Trades:
45 (14.56%)
Best trade:
9.91 USD
Worst trade:
-5.71 USD
Gross Profit:
200.05 USD (1 637 431 pips)
Gross Loss:
-117.15 USD (1 060 420 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
40 (34.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
34.35 USD (40)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
11.66%
Max deposit load:
4.70%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
39
Avg holding time:
36 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.18
Long Trades:
156 (50.49%)
Short Trades:
153 (49.51%)
Profit Factor:
1.71
Expected Payoff:
0.27 USD
Average Profit:
0.76 USD
Average Loss:
-2.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-20.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20.17 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
6.06%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.97 USD
Maximal:
26.03 USD (20.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.20% (26.03 USD)
By Equity:
14.40% (18.55 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|267
|XAUUSD-ECN
|42
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|57
|XAUUSD-ECN
|26
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|574K
|XAUUSD-ECN
|2.8K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +9.91 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 40
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +34.35 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -20.17 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
ENGLISH
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⚠️ Limited launch offer available for a short time only.
The next subscription price will increase to 199 USD per month as the system continues to scale and expand its operational capacity.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
99 USD per month
275%
0
0
USD
USD
121
USD
USD
11
100%
309
85%
12%
1.70
0.27
USD
USD
20%
1:500