GoldRatchet MT5

Professional Automated Execution Engine for MetaTrader 5

The market decides. GoldRatchet responds.

Most Expert Advisors begin working after they believe they have found an opportunity.

GoldRatchet is built around a different philosophy.

It does not attempt to predict the next market direction.

It prepares for it.

Before price reaches an execution level, GoldRatchet has already organized its execution framework around the market. When price reaches a predefined level, execution begins automatically. The position is then managed according to its built-in protection logic. When the trading cycle is completed, the execution framework is rebuilt automatically and prepared for the next opportunity.

The market keeps moving.

GoldRatchet keeps preparing.

That continuous operating cycle defines the entire system.

Not prediction.

Preparation.

Execution.

Protection.

Rebuild.

Repeat.

Backtest Snapshot

The supplied MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester report produced the following historical results using the configuration shown below:

Platform: MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M1

Test Period: 2026.05.01 – 2026.06.03

History Quality: 100%

Reported Results

Initial Deposit: 1,000 USD

Net Profit: 5,580.98 USD

Profit Factor: 1.24

Winning Trades: 75.45%

Maximum Equity Drawdown: 16.18%

Total Trades: 6,779

These figures represent one historical Strategy Tester report using the specified configuration and historical market data.

Actual trading performance will vary depending on market conditions, broker execution, spreads, commissions, slippage, latency, account configuration, and user settings.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Why GoldRatchet Is Different

Most automated trading systems revolve around a single question:

Will price go up or down?

GoldRatchet approaches the problem differently.

Instead of trying to forecast direction, it maintains a structured execution environment that remains ready while the market evolves.

Its objective is not to predict.

Its objective is to execute consistently whenever predefined market conditions are satisfied.

That difference changes the entire trading workflow.

Instead of repeatedly searching for the next opportunity, GoldRatchet continuously prepares for it.

How GoldRatchet Works

After being attached to a MetaTrader 5 chart, GoldRatchet immediately begins organizing execution around the current market price.

Its operating cycle follows a repeatable process:

Analyze the current market price. Build predefined execution levels. Wait for price interaction. Execute automatically when configured conditions are met. Manage the active position using the built-in protection logic. Complete the trading cycle. Rebuild the execution framework. Prepare again.

This cycle continues automatically throughout operation without requiring the trader to manually reconstruct the trading structure after every completed trade.

Always Ready Before Price Arrives

Traditional Expert Advisors often return to an idle state after completing a trade.

GoldRatchet does not.

Every completed cycle immediately becomes the preparation phase for the next one.

Execution never starts from zero.

Preparation is continuous.

Execution is conditional.

Management is systematic.

Rebuilding is automatic.

This continuous readiness is the operating philosophy behind GoldRatchet.

One-Way Profit Lock

Opening a trade is only one part of the process.

Managing it consistently is equally important.

Once a position moves in your favor, GoldRatchet applies its integrated protection logic according to its internal execution rules and your configured parameters.

The objective is not to predict additional movement.

The objective is to manage existing progress in a disciplined and repeatable manner while the trading cycle continues.

This philosophy transforms trade management into an organized operating process rather than a sequence of manual decisions.

What Happens After Installation

Getting started requires only a few steps.

Attach GoldRatchet to a supported MetaTrader 5 chart. Select your preferred trading symbol. Configure execution and risk parameters. Enable automated trading. Allow GoldRatchet to prepare its execution framework.

From that point forward, GoldRatchet continuously monitors price, responds automatically whenever configured execution conditions are met, manages the active trading cycle, rebuilds its execution framework, and prepares for future opportunities.

Designed For Traders Who Prefer Structure

GoldRatchet is designed for traders who prefer:

Structured execution instead of directional guessing.

Consistent operating rules instead of emotional decision-making.

Automatic trade management.

Reduced screen time.

Continuous market readiness.

Repeatable trading workflows.

Configurable execution behavior.

Professional MetaTrader 5 automation.

GoldRatchet is not designed to replace disciplined risk management.

It is designed to automate disciplined execution.

Supported Markets

GoldRatchet has been developed for MetaTrader 5 and can be configured for supported financial instruments offered by compatible brokers.

Supported markets may include:

Gold (XAUUSD)

Forex

Stock Indices

Individual Stocks

Commodities

Cryptocurrencies

Synthetic Indices where supported by the broker

Each instrument has different volatility, spread, contract size, tick value, and execution characteristics.

For that reason, configuration should always be optimized individually for each symbol.

Key Features

Professional automated execution engine for MetaTrader 5.

Structured price-based execution framework.

Automatic execution when predefined conditions are satisfied.

Continuous market readiness.

Integrated trade management.

Automatic execution framework rebuilding.

Repeatable trading cycle.

Configurable execution parameters.

Reduced need for continuous chart monitoring.

Multi-symbol capability where broker conditions allow.

Designed for disciplined execution rather than market prediction.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does GoldRatchet predict market direction?

No.

GoldRatchet does not attempt to forecast future market direction.

It executes according to predefined operating conditions whenever price reaches configured execution levels.

Is GoldRatchet fully automated?

Yes.

Once configured inside MetaTrader 5, GoldRatchet automatically manages its execution framework according to its built-in operating logic and your selected settings.

Can it trade multiple symbols?

Yes.

GoldRatchet can be configured independently for multiple supported MetaTrader 5 instruments where broker conditions and account resources permit.

Can the same settings be used everywhere?

No.

Every market behaves differently.

Testing and optimization for each symbol are recommended.

Does GoldRatchet guarantee profits?

No.

No Expert Advisor or automated trading system can guarantee future profits or eliminate trading risk.

Trading performance depends on market conditions, execution quality, account configuration, broker environment, and user-defined settings.

Who Is GoldRatchet Not For?

GoldRatchet may not be suitable if you are looking for:

Guaranteed profits.

Manual buy or sell signals.

A prediction-based trading strategy.

A system that never experiences losses.

A product that requires no understanding of risk management.

GoldRatchet MT5

Prepared Before the Market Moves.

The market decides.

GoldRatchet responds.

It prepares.

It waits.

It executes.

It manages.

It rebuilds.

Then it prepares again.

That continuous execution cycle is what defines GoldRatchet.

Not a prediction machine.

A professional execution engine built for disciplined, repeatable, and continuous market readiness.

Risk Disclosure

GoldRatchet is an automated trading tool designed to execute and manage trading activity according to its internal operating logic and the parameters selected by the user.

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may result in partial or total loss of invested capital.

Before trading with a live account, users should thoroughly test the Expert Advisor on a demo account, configure appropriate risk settings, and ensure that the selected configuration is suitable for their broker, account type, and financial circumstances.

Past performance should never be interpreted as a guarantee of future results.