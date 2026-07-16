GoldRatchet MT5

5

GoldRatchet MT5

Professional Automated Execution Engine for MetaTrader 5

The market decides. GoldRatchet responds.

Most Expert Advisors begin working after they believe they have found an opportunity.

GoldRatchet is built around a different philosophy.

It does not attempt to predict the next market direction.

It prepares for it.

Before price reaches an execution level, GoldRatchet has already organized its execution framework around the market. When price reaches a predefined level, execution begins automatically. The position is then managed according to its built-in protection logic. When the trading cycle is completed, the execution framework is rebuilt automatically and prepared for the next opportunity.

The market keeps moving.

GoldRatchet keeps preparing.

That continuous operating cycle defines the entire system.

Not prediction.

Preparation.

Execution.

Protection.

Rebuild.

Repeat.

Backtest Snapshot

The supplied MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester report produced the following historical results using the configuration shown below:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M1

  • Test Period: 2026.05.01 – 2026.06.03

  • History Quality: 100%

Reported Results

  • Initial Deposit: 1,000 USD

  • Net Profit: 5,580.98 USD

  • Profit Factor: 1.24

  • Winning Trades: 75.45%

  • Maximum Equity Drawdown: 16.18%

  • Total Trades: 6,779

These figures represent one historical Strategy Tester report using the specified configuration and historical market data.

Actual trading performance will vary depending on market conditions, broker execution, spreads, commissions, slippage, latency, account configuration, and user settings.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Why GoldRatchet Is Different

Most automated trading systems revolve around a single question:

Will price go up or down?

GoldRatchet approaches the problem differently.

Instead of trying to forecast direction, it maintains a structured execution environment that remains ready while the market evolves.

Its objective is not to predict.

Its objective is to execute consistently whenever predefined market conditions are satisfied.

That difference changes the entire trading workflow.

Instead of repeatedly searching for the next opportunity, GoldRatchet continuously prepares for it.

How GoldRatchet Works

After being attached to a MetaTrader 5 chart, GoldRatchet immediately begins organizing execution around the current market price.

Its operating cycle follows a repeatable process:

  1. Analyze the current market price.

  2. Build predefined execution levels.

  3. Wait for price interaction.

  4. Execute automatically when configured conditions are met.

  5. Manage the active position using the built-in protection logic.

  6. Complete the trading cycle.

  7. Rebuild the execution framework.

  8. Prepare again.

This cycle continues automatically throughout operation without requiring the trader to manually reconstruct the trading structure after every completed trade.

Always Ready Before Price Arrives

Traditional Expert Advisors often return to an idle state after completing a trade.

GoldRatchet does not.

Every completed cycle immediately becomes the preparation phase for the next one.

Execution never starts from zero.

Preparation is continuous.

Execution is conditional.

Management is systematic.

Rebuilding is automatic.

This continuous readiness is the operating philosophy behind GoldRatchet.

One-Way Profit Lock

Opening a trade is only one part of the process.

Managing it consistently is equally important.

Once a position moves in your favor, GoldRatchet applies its integrated protection logic according to its internal execution rules and your configured parameters.

The objective is not to predict additional movement.

The objective is to manage existing progress in a disciplined and repeatable manner while the trading cycle continues.

This philosophy transforms trade management into an organized operating process rather than a sequence of manual decisions.

What Happens After Installation

Getting started requires only a few steps.

  1. Attach GoldRatchet to a supported MetaTrader 5 chart.

  2. Select your preferred trading symbol.

  3. Configure execution and risk parameters.

  4. Enable automated trading.

  5. Allow GoldRatchet to prepare its execution framework.

From that point forward, GoldRatchet continuously monitors price, responds automatically whenever configured execution conditions are met, manages the active trading cycle, rebuilds its execution framework, and prepares for future opportunities.

Designed For Traders Who Prefer Structure

GoldRatchet is designed for traders who prefer:

  • Structured execution instead of directional guessing.

  • Consistent operating rules instead of emotional decision-making.

  • Automatic trade management.

  • Reduced screen time.

  • Continuous market readiness.

  • Repeatable trading workflows.

  • Configurable execution behavior.

  • Professional MetaTrader 5 automation.

GoldRatchet is not designed to replace disciplined risk management.

It is designed to automate disciplined execution.

Supported Markets

GoldRatchet has been developed for MetaTrader 5 and can be configured for supported financial instruments offered by compatible brokers.

Supported markets may include:

  • Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Forex

  • Stock Indices

  • Individual Stocks

  • Commodities

  • Cryptocurrencies

  • Synthetic Indices where supported by the broker

Each instrument has different volatility, spread, contract size, tick value, and execution characteristics.

For that reason, configuration should always be optimized individually for each symbol.

Key Features

  • Professional automated execution engine for MetaTrader 5.

  • Structured price-based execution framework.

  • Automatic execution when predefined conditions are satisfied.

  • Continuous market readiness.

  • Integrated trade management.

  • Automatic execution framework rebuilding.

  • Repeatable trading cycle.

  • Configurable execution parameters.

  • Reduced need for continuous chart monitoring.

  • Multi-symbol capability where broker conditions allow.

  • Designed for disciplined execution rather than market prediction.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does GoldRatchet predict market direction?

No.

GoldRatchet does not attempt to forecast future market direction.

It executes according to predefined operating conditions whenever price reaches configured execution levels.

Is GoldRatchet fully automated?

Yes.

Once configured inside MetaTrader 5, GoldRatchet automatically manages its execution framework according to its built-in operating logic and your selected settings.

Can it trade multiple symbols?

Yes.

GoldRatchet can be configured independently for multiple supported MetaTrader 5 instruments where broker conditions and account resources permit.

Can the same settings be used everywhere?

No.

Every market behaves differently.

Testing and optimization for each symbol are recommended.

Does GoldRatchet guarantee profits?

No.

No Expert Advisor or automated trading system can guarantee future profits or eliminate trading risk.

Trading performance depends on market conditions, execution quality, account configuration, broker environment, and user-defined settings.

Who Is GoldRatchet Not For?

GoldRatchet may not be suitable if you are looking for:

  • Guaranteed profits.

  • Manual buy or sell signals.

  • A prediction-based trading strategy.

  • A system that never experiences losses.

  • A product that requires no understanding of risk management.

GoldRatchet MT5

Prepared Before the Market Moves.

The market decides.

GoldRatchet responds.

It prepares.

It waits.

It executes.

It manages.

It rebuilds.

Then it prepares again.

That continuous execution cycle is what defines GoldRatchet.

Not a prediction machine.

A professional execution engine built for disciplined, repeatable, and continuous market readiness.

Risk Disclosure

GoldRatchet is an automated trading tool designed to execute and manage trading activity according to its internal operating logic and the parameters selected by the user.

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may result in partial or total loss of invested capital.

Before trading with a live account, users should thoroughly test the Expert Advisor on a demo account, configure appropriate risk settings, and ensure that the selected configuration is suitable for their broker, account type, and financial circumstances.

Past performance should never be interpreted as a guarantee of future results.


Отзывы 1
Samer Osama Ahmad Khraisat
125
Samer Osama Ahmad Khraisat 2026.07.28 20:05 
 

I have had a very positive experience with GoldRatchet MT5 so far. What impressed me the most is not only the EA itself, but the developer's professionalism and support. The developer is extremely responsive, patient, and always willing to answer every question in detail. He took the time to explain the EA's settings, helped me understand how to optimize it for my trading style, and provided clear guidance whenever I needed assistance. It's rare to find a developer who genuinely cares about helping customers after the purchase. The level of support and communication has given me much more confidence in using the EA. Thank you for your excellent work and for being so dedicated to your customers. I highly recommend both the EA and the developer's outstanding support.

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Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor) для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Его торговая логика построена с учетом особенностей рынка золота: высокой волатильности, резких ценовых движений и быстрых разворотов. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость реакции, дисциплина и точное управление позициями. Основное внимание уделено грамотному сопровождению сделок, быстрому реагированию на изменения рынка и контролиру
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Эксперты
Обратите внимание, что я не продаю этот EA через сторонних продавцов, партнёров или другие каналы распространения. Мониторинг -  Живой сигнал Публичный канал - Здесь Этот EA торгует двумя символами и ищет краткосрочный дисбаланс между ними. Когда символы движутся не так, как обычно в их нормальной связи, EA может открыть сделки и закрыть их, когда дисбаланс становится меньше. Это не grid EA. Это не мартингейл. EA не открывает много восстановительных ордеров. Он использует только 1 позицию на сим
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
Эксперты
AETHERION PRIME EA Точная алгоритмическая торговля на XAUUSD, таймфрейм H1 Публичный живой сигнал для мониторинга в реальном времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Ограниченное стартовое предложение Первые 7 копий доступны всего за $259 . После их продажи цена сразу увеличится на $100 — до $359 . Это стартовое предложение предназначено для трейдеров, которые хотят присоединиться к Aetherion Prime EA на самом раннем этапе и с самого начала наблюдать за развитием системы через публичный
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Эксперты
ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
Фильтр:
Samer Osama Ahmad Khraisat
125
Samer Osama Ahmad Khraisat 2026.07.28 20:05 
 

I have had a very positive experience with GoldRatchet MT5 so far. What impressed me the most is not only the EA itself, but the developer's professionalism and support. The developer is extremely responsive, patient, and always willing to answer every question in detail. He took the time to explain the EA's settings, helped me understand how to optimize it for my trading style, and provided clear guidance whenever I needed assistance. It's rare to find a developer who genuinely cares about helping customers after the purchase. The level of support and communication has given me much more confidence in using the EA. Thank you for your excellent work and for being so dedicated to your customers. I highly recommend both the EA and the developer's outstanding support.

Mahmoud Hashem Abdelhakim Sweilem
197
Ответ разработчика Mahmoud Hashem Abdelhakim Sweilem 2026.07.29 05:45
Thank you so much for your thoughtful and detailed review. I truly appreciate your kind words and your trust in GoldRatchet MT5. My goal is not only to provide a professional Expert Advisor but also to ensure that every user fully understands how to use it effectively and gets the support they need. Your feedback means a lot to me and motivates me to continue improving both the EA and the quality of support I provide. Thank you once again for your recommendation and for being a valued customer. Best regards,
Mahmoud Hashem
Ответ на отзыв