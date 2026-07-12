Aura Synergy Pro
- 指标
-
Cristofher Robles⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ TOP RATED MQL5 SELLER — PERU 🇵🇪
================================================
🤖 Indicators Developer | MT4 x MT5 Specialist
================================================
✅ Specialized in creating HIGH-QUALITY custom
Indicators for MetaTrader 4 & MetaTrader 5
- 版本: 10.0
- 激活: 8
Aura Synergy Pro is an ergonomically designed visual trading engine. It features beautifully customized color candle schemes and line indicators that reduce screen fatigue during long trading sessions.
Key Features:
- Ergonomic candles: Calibrated color palette to show strong/weak trend states.
- Synergy Filters: Non-repainting XU-MA crossover detection.
- DOP Line: Daily Open Price line showing active price deviation.
- Visual Dashboard: Clean graphical panel displaying risk metrics and trend.
- Total Notifications: Full support for mobile push, email, sound, and popups.
Primary Inputs:
- Candle colors: Customizable inputs for bullish, bearish, weak, and neutral candles.
- DOPclr: Color selection for the Daily Open Price line.
- XUMA_PanelCorner: Corner selection for the panel window position.