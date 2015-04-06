FollowTrend

This is our Expert Advisor base on research over the Internet. This Expert Advisor use RSI check TF 1 Hour and for execution, Install it at TF 5 Minutes (double Check 24 last bar), It's code contains CCI Filter as consideration for Long or Short Trade. When the market turned to wrong direction, expert advisor will double it lot in the same direction, until all the losses on the OP before it will be covered.

  • This EA include News Management, so it doesn't trade when there is high impact news.
  • It's Also Has Day and Time Filter so you can choose when to Enter the Market and Trading Day Filters (Whether or not you want to trade at day or night), With NFP and Holidays Filter so Whether or not you want to trade on volatile Non-Farm payroll Friday and Whether or not you want to trade during a custom defined period in December, during the low liquidity of the Christmas Holidays and Whether or not you want to trade during a custom defined period in the beginning of January, the low liquidity of the New Years Holidays.
  • It's Also Has Hidden TP and Hidden SL, so Your Broker can't See where you Put your TP and SL Line.


Expert Advisor Parameters

  • LotExponent - Lot multiplier when opening the next position. This parameter should be changed with caution. Its values range from 1.0 (ultra-conservative trading) to 2.0 (super-aggressive trading)
  • rsi- Dynamic calculates the price range between High and Low over the lat few bars. The parameter indicates how many bars to use for such a calculation.
  • DEL - The ratio indicates what part of the price range to use in order to define the next Buy or Sell level.
  • RsiMinimum - If RSI is below the current level, Buy trades will not be performed.
  • RsiMaximum - If RSI is above the current level, Sell trades will not be performed.
  • DisableTradeNewsImpactHigh - Whether or not you want to trade on High Impact News
  • DisableTradeNewsImpactMedium -Whether or not you want to trade on Medium Impact News
  • DisableTradeNewsImpactLow - Whether or not you want to trade on Low Impact News
  • AfterNewsStart - Indent after News, (ex. 20 minutes after news)
  • BeforeNewsStop - Indent before News, (ex. 40 minutes after news)
  • Monday -Whether or not you want to trade on Monday
  • Tuesday -Whether or not you want to trade on Tuesday
  • etc...
  • NFPFilter - Whether or not you want to trade on volatile Non-Farm payroll Friday
  • XMASFilter - Whether or not you want to trade during a custom defined period in December, during the low liquidity of the Christmas Holidays
  • NewYearsFilter - Whether or not you want to trade during a custom defined period in the beginning of January, the low liquidity of the New Years Holidays
  • use_hidden_take_profit - Whether or not you want to hiding your TP from Broke

We Strongly Recomendated to Install this EA on TF 5 EUR/USD pair, Deposit Minimal $200 USD Leverage 1:500 and Lot 0,1. use your own risk if you want to trade to the other pair and the other Setting if you find this EA More Profitable on the other Setting.


Note

  1. We will not refund your money, because of financial losses brought on by This Expert Advisor. You should be aware that Forex Trading is very high Risk. USE THIS Expert Advisor on Demo Account First. If You Are Confident and Find New highly precise setting you may purchase this Expert Advisor.
  2. You must adding the list of allowed URL below first to Main menu -> Tools -> Settings tab "Advisors" in order to Enable and Disable OP when there is a news reading
  3. You must "Restart" this EA, every week on every Monday because the schedule of news in investing.com issued once every week.
  • https://www.google.com/finance
  • http://ec.forexprostools.com/?columns=exc_currency,exc_importance&importance=1,2,3&calType=week&timeZone=15&lang=1

Please contact us if you have difficulty in installing this Expert Advisor.

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Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
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