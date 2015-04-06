Aurum Trade Director Messenger

Aurum Trade Director Messenger.

Aurum Trade Director Messenger is an Expert Advisor that does not place trades when connected to a chart in Metatrader 4, but it displays information about closed and open trades for currency pairs and/or Magic Numbers. For the order selection it uses the Input Variables explained below in this document. The interval time can be set for automatically refresh the display. Also the accountinfo is displayed. Finally, a notification can be send to the Metaquotes ID in your Metatrader 4 APP on your mobile phone when the profit/loss has changed by a certain amount on your Account. You can use the mobile phone APP MetaTrader 4 to look for what is happening with your account. The MetaTrader 4 APP for mobile phone shows the Metaquotes ID to be used in your MetaTrader 4 software on your pc or VPS.

The EA is available at: www.mql5.com 

Attach the EA  to any chart and adjust the input parameters as you wish and click OK. Most inputs have default values which can be changed by the user.

This EA uses a monospaced font. If you are using a VPS, rightclick the Desktop, choose Display setting, click Advanced scaling settings and set Custom scaling to “100”.

Enjoy !



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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Gold Hunter Pro MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Эксперты
Gold Hunter Pro — автоматизированная торговая система для XAUUSD, разработанная для MetaTrader 4 и MetaTrader 5. Советник использует модель исполнения на основе пробоя. Он анализирует структурные ценовые уровни и размещает отложенные ордера только при выполнении заранее заданных рыночных условий. Система предназначена для внутридневной торговли и не использует мартингейл, сетку, усреднение, прогрессивное увеличение лота или скрытую recovery-логику. Ценовая политика Цена будет увеличиваться на 5
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Эксперты
Советник является системой, предназначенной для восстановления убыточных позиций. Авторский алгоритм локирует убыточную позицию, дробит ее на множество отдельных частей, и закрывает каждую из них отдельно. Простая настройка, отложенный запуск при просадке, локирование, отключение других советников, усреднение с фильтрацией тренда и частичное закрытие убыточной позиции встроенные в один инструмент Именно использование закрытия убытков частями позволяет уменьшать убытки с меньшей загрузкой депозит
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Эксперты
Советник MULTI SNIPER — это точная автоматическая торговая система с точностью около 90% для платформы MT4. Этот прибыльный скальпинговый советник — одна из самых стабильных систем на рынке в настоящее время.   No grid! No martingale! Это оригинальный продукт, представленный только на этом сайте MQL5. Загрузите EA Set_files для тестирования и торговли:   GBPAUD Set_file   GBPCAD Set_file - Реализован метод сложных процентов и методы скальпинга. - Система автоматически устанавливает динамическ
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Эксперты
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 FBS Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 Eightcap Performance :  htt
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Эксперты
Mirror EA — это автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для исполнения сделок на основе индикатора SmaSRS196, представляющего собой комбинацию простой скользящей средней (SMA) и индекса относительной силы (RSI), с использованием 96-периодной оптимизационной модели. Советник постоянно анализирует рыночные условия для выявления высоковероятных торговых возможностей, подтверждая направление тренда с помощью SMA и используя RSI для определения силы импульса и потенциальных условий переку
Vortex Turbo EA MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (10)
Эксперты
Vortex Turbo — « управляйте вихрем» Vortex Turbo представляет собой следующий этап эволюции интеллектуальной торговли — уникальную разработку, объединяющую передовую архитектуру ИИ, адаптивную рыночную логику и точный контроль рисков. Основанный на проверенных алгоритмических принципах, он интегрирует множество стратегий в единую высокоскоростную экосистему, работающую на основе нового уровня прогнозного интеллекта. Разработанный как эксперт по скальпингу для золота XAUUSD (GOLD), Vortex Turbo
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Эксперты
EA Gold Stuff - советник, разработанный специально для торговли золотом. В основе работы лежит открытие ордеров по индикатору  Gold Stuf f , таким образом советник работает по стратегии "Trend Follow", что означает следование за трендом. Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки для получения   персонального бонуса!   Вы можете получить бесплатную копию нашего индикатора Strong Support and Trend Scanner, пожалуйста, в личку. мне! Настройки и мануал  здесь  ПАРАМЕТРЫ Open new series - вкл./выкл. на
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Эксперты
Cоветник AW Double Grids MT4 - это агрессивный, полностью автоматизированный сеточный советник, с информационно торговой панелью и простой настройкой. Стратегия заключается в одновременной двухсторонней работе, мультиплицируя объем одного направления. Встроенный автоматический расчет лота, реализованы разные вариации увеличения объема позиций, и другие функции.  Инструкция ->   ЗДЕСЬ   /  Решение проблем - >  ЗДЕСЬ  /  МТ5 версия  - >   ЗДЕСЬ   Как торгует советник: AW Double Grids ведет двухст
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Эксперты
Советник Trend Catcher анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя собственные адаптивные индикаторы анализа тренда, разработанные автором. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Благодаря сочетанию возможностей сглаживания и фильтрации тренда специальных настраиваемых индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности, советник может автоматически со
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.8 (5)
Эксперты
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Bypass Generator MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
1 (1)
Эксперты
Bypass Generator — это детерминированная скальпинговая система для XAUUSD, основанная на алгоритмах институционального уровня. Текущий сигнал: НАЖМИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Это не типичный советник (EA), который бездумно открывает сделку за сделкой, уничтожая вашу маржу и подвергая депозит ненужному риску. Каждая точка входа проходит через 16 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием единственной позиции. Здесь нет сеток, и каждая сделка имеет виртуальные Take Profit и Stop Loss. Кривая результатов бэктеста
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не испо
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Эксперты
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Scalp On Scalp Off MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Эксперты
Настроение рынка FastBull — это поток данных, который агрегирует тысячи позиций с общей стоимостью счетов более 500 миллионов долларов США. Scalp On Scalp Off может мгновенно получать эти данные через прямую интеграцию API и использовать их при совершении сделок. Настроение рынка отображается непосредственно на вашем графике в настраиваемой и удобной панели. Живой сигнал: НАЖМИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Одиночные сделки управляются без использования сетки или мартингейла. Адаптивный, динамический трейлинг-стоп и
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ — ДЕКАБРЬ 2025 В конце ноября 2024 года советник Aurum был выпущен в продажу. Всё это время он торговал в реальных условиях без фильтра новостей, без дополнительных защитных условий и без сложных ограничений — и при этом уверенно оставался на плаву. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) Этот год работы на реальном рынке наглядно показал надёжность самой торговой системы. И только после этого, опираясь уже на реальный опыт и статистику, в декабре 2025 года мы выпустили большое обновлен
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.05 (56)
Эксперты
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Эксперты
Quantum Nexus — это инновационный экспертный советник, который объединяет количественный анализ, многоуровневую валидацию, алгоритмы следования за трендом, механизмы отслеживания позиций и статистический мониторинг в единой автоматизированной торговой системе. Для воплощения этого продукта в реальность потребовались десятилетия опыта разработки и год подготовки, чтобы создать Quant v5 — инструмент количественного анализа уровня хедж-фондов с непрерывными скользящими OOS-тестами, используемыми дл
Poison Ivy
Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
Эксперты
Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
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Aurum Trade Director Color
Hendrikus Johannes Gerardus Van Dongen
Эксперты
MT4 Color Reference EA (Free) The MT4 Color Reference EA is a simple, free utility for MetaTrader 4 developers. It displays all predefined MT4 color constants directly on your chart, with each constant shown in its actual color. This handy reference tool makes it easy to find the right color constant while developing Expert Advisors, indicators, or scripts—without having to search through documentation or experiment with code. Features Displays all MT4 predefined color constants. Shows each colo
FREE
Aurum Trade Director Calendar
Hendrikus Johannes Gerardus Van Dongen
Эксперты
ATDCALENDAR – Forex Session Calendar for MT4 ATDCALENDAR is a professional MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that automatically calculates and displays the major Forex trading sessions for Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York . The EA intelligently handles Daylight Saving Time (DST) changes, market holidays, early-close trading days, session overlaps, and current market liquidity, ensuring accurate session information throughout the year. A clear on-chart dashboard provides real-time information, inclu
Aurum Trade Director Magics
Hendrikus Johannes Gerardus Van Dongen
Эксперты
ATDMAGICS – Magic Number Manager for MT4 ATDMAGICS is a professional MetaTrader 4 utility that helps traders organize and manage Magic Numbers across multiple VPS servers and MT4 terminals. The EA automatically generates a clear dashboard showing your complete Magic Number allocation, making it easy to avoid conflicts between Expert Advisors running on different MT4 installations. Used Magic Numbers are detected automatically and highlighted, allowing you to instantly identify which numbers are
Aurum Trade Director Monitor
Hendrikus Johannes Gerardus Van Dongen
Эксперты
ATDMONITOR is a professional account monitoring Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that gives you a clear, real-time overview of your trading performance. Monitor balance, equity, floating profit/loss, total profit/loss, today's results, monthly performance, peak equity and detailed daily statistics from one easy-to-read dashboard. Filter all calculations by symbol and/or Magic Number to analyze exactly the trades that matter. Designed for traders who want instant insight into their account perform
Aurum Trade Director News
Hendrikus Johannes Gerardus Van Dongen
Эксперты
ATDNEWS is a lightweight MetaTrader 4 news EA that automatically downloads, filters, and publishes Forex Factory economic news for use by other Expert Advisors on the same computer or VPS. It downloads the weekly Forex Factory calendar at a configurable interval, stores the original file in MetaTrader Common\Files , applies the selected currency and impact filters, and creates a filtered calendar for shared use. ATDNEWS supports individual ON/OFF filters for USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CAD, CH
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