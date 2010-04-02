The Guardian Account Protector

Guardian Account Protector — the seatbelt for your trading account





Your robots have no brakes. Guardian is the brakes.





Guardian does not open trades. It has no grid, no martingale, and no entry logic of any kind. It does one job with complete discipline: it watches your ENTIRE account and enforces the risk limits you set, so that no robot, no strategy, and no bad day can destroy your balance.





Think of it like a seatbelt for the driver. A seatbelt does not steer the car and does not make the driver better. But when something goes wrong at speed, it is the difference between a bad day and a total loss. Every trader has stop losses on trades. Almost nobody has a seatbelt on the account itself. Guardian is that seatbelt.





ONE GUARDIAN, ALL YOUR ROBOTS

Attach Guardian to any single chart and it protects the whole account, no matter how many robots you run. One robot or ten, gold and forex together, plus your manual trades — Guardian sees every position from one place, because it watches account equity, not a chart. It does not matter which Expert Advisor opened a position or on which symbol. If the account crosses your limit, Guardian acts.





WHY WE BUILT IT

We stress-tested some of the most popular trading robots on identical conditions before building Guardian. The pattern was always the same: stop losses on every trade, and nothing watching the account as a whole. Ten perfectly respected stop losses in one day is still a ten-loss day. One system erased an entire test balance while every single trade had its own protection. The account is the blind spot. Guardian covers it.





WHAT GUARDIAN ENFORCES

Daily loss limit. Set it as a percent of day-start equity, a fixed money amount, or both. When it is hit, Guardian acts according to your chosen enforcement level and blocks further trading until the next day. It re-arms itself automatically at midnight.





Maximum drawdown halt. Measured either from the equity peak (trailing) or from the initial balance (static). This distinction matters, because different prop firms measure drawdown differently. An optional cooldown can resume protection automatically after a set number of hours.

Weekly loss limit. A brake very few tools offer.

Daily profit lock. Optional: when your account reaches a daily profit target, Guardian can bank the day and prevent giving the gains back.





PROP FIRM PRESETS — ONE CLICK

One input selects a complete preset: FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, E8, Topstep or MFF. Each preset loads the correct daily and maximum limits and, importantly, the correct drawdown measurement type for that firm. A safety buffer input lets Guardian trigger before the firm's official line, so slippage does not cost you the challenge. Custom mode gives you full manual control.





FIVE ENFORCEMENT LEVELS — YOUR PHILOSOPHY, YOUR CHOICE

Alert only. Guardian watches and sends warnings to your phone, first at an early threshold you configure and again at the limit. It closes nothing. You remain in full control. Soft de-risk. On trigger, Guardian closes only part of your exposure, worst positions first, at a percentage you define. The bleeding is reduced while part of the position keeps its chance at recovery. Flatten. Everything in scope is closed once at the trigger. Neutralize. Flatten, and any new position another robot opens while the halt is active is closed as well. Nuclear. Flatten, then close every other chart in the terminal, which removes the offending Expert Advisors entirely. Intended for accounts where breaching a limit means termination anyway.

An additional option restricts closing actions to losing positions only, so profitable trades are left to run.

PROTECTIONS MOST UTILITIES DO NOT HAVE





News blackout. Guardian blocks new trading, and can optionally flatten, around high-impact USD events using the platform's built-in economic calendar. No external website, no setup.

Chaos guard. When volatility expands far beyond its recent normal range, Guardian can flatten and stand aside until conditions calm down.

Holiday guard. Optional year-end shutdown and a custom list of dates on which the account is kept flat, plus a Friday close-all hour.





AND THE DETAILS THAT MATTER

Early warnings to your phone at a configurable percentage of every limit, so you can act before Guardian does. Detection of positions running without a stop loss, with an optional automatic emergency stop loss applied by Guardian. A panic button on the chart that closes everything with one click. A position-count cap with automatic trimming and a total-lots exposure alarm. Restart persistence: the equity peak, daily anchor and halt state are stored and survive terminal restarts. A published global variable that any cooperating Expert Advisor can read to respect the halt. A live dashboard showing status, the exact remaining room before every limit in money, and weekly profit and loss.





HONEST ANSWERS BEFORE YOU BUY

A stop loss protects a trade. Guardian protects the account. These are different layers, and most account failures happen in the gap between them.

Guardian caps losses. It cannot create profits. If your robots lose money consistently, Guardian will make that visible quickly and keep the damage controlled — replacing those robots is still your decision. We say this plainly because you should not buy protection expecting it to be a strategy.





The platform does not allow one Expert Advisor to switch off another. Guardian enforces by closing positions, or in Nuclear mode by closing charts, which does remove the other Expert Advisors. Robots may keep trying to trade; Guardian keeps neutralizing them and notifies you.

Limits are triggers, not guarantees. Execution takes real time, and in fast markets the final closing price can land slightly beyond your line. Use the safety buffer input if your firm's limit is absolute.





The free demo version runs only in the Strategy Tester, which loads one Expert Advisor at a time and therefore cannot show Guardian protecting other robots. The demo shows the dashboard and inputs. The video in the screenshots section shows Guardian operating on a live account alongside a real trading robot.

Guardian never opens a trade. Not one line of entry logic exists in it.





QUICK START IN 60 SECONDS

Attach Guardian Account Protector to any single chart. The symbol and timeframe of that chart do not matter. Use one instance per account only. Select a prop firm preset, or leave Custom and set your own daily loss and maximum drawdown limits. Choose your enforcement level. If unsure, start with Neutralize. Enable Allow Algo Trading and confirm the dashboard shows PROTECTING. Optional: register your MetaQuotes ID in the platform options to receive Guardian's warnings on your phone.





Works with any broker, any symbol, two-digit and three-digit quotes, hedging accounts, alongside any Expert Advisors and manual trading. VPS compatible.

Support is provided through the product comments and MQL5 chat. Questions are answered within 24 hours.

Built by Skyyard, Dubai. We publish what we can prove.