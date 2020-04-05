Forex Anvil Breakout

Forex Anvil Breakout

Forex Anvil Breakout is an automated trading EA made for a multi-symbol breakout portfolio.

This EA is based on a breakout strategy engine that I have been tuning and improving for the past 10 years. It includes 6 breakout strategies, each built for a different symbol:

EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD, AUDJPY, and CHFJPY.

The EA looks for support and resistance areas, then places pending buy stop or sell stop orders when the market gives a valid setup.

The goal is simple: trade structured breakouts across multiple markets with clear entries, clean trade management, and controlled risk settings.

Forex Anvil Breakout is not designed for traders looking to flip accounts quickly. It is built for traders who want a structured breakout portfolio with clear rules, honest risk management, and a long-term approach to automated trading.

Forex Anvil Breakout User Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773162

Launch price notice:
Forex Anvil Breakout is currently listed at a launch price. The planned final price is $999 as the product develops, live signal history grows, and more forward trading data becomes available.

The price may increase over time without notice.

Key Features

- Multi-symbol breakout portfolio

- Trades EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD, AUDJPY, and CHFJPY

- 6 internal breakout strategies

- Breakout entries based on support and resistance

- Pending buy stop and sell stop orders

- Fixed stop loss and take profit

- Fixed lot size option

- Drawdown-based lot sizing option

- Optional Aggressive Lot Scaling

- Daily equity loss limit option

- Account min/max equity stop options

- News filter using the MQL5 Calendar in live trading

- Built-in chart panel

- Adjustable magic number

- Broker symbol prefix/suffix mapping

Trading Logic

The 6 strategies are built to work together. They are not all trying to take the same exact trade. This helps spread risk across different breakout setups and different markets instead of depending on one single symbol or one single setup.

Risk Controls

You can trade with a fixed lot size, or you can use drawdown-based lot sizing. I recommend drawdown-based lot sizing because it helps balance risk between the 6 strategies inside the EA.

Aggressive Lot Scaling is optional. When enabled, it keeps the prior accepted lot size for recovery and can exceed the Max-DD calculated lot after account drawdown.

The EA also includes optional account min equity, account max equity, and daily equity loss controls.

Each trade uses fixed stop loss and take profit settings. This keeps the trade management simple and controlled.

Stable Execution

A good EA is not only about the strategy. The code behind it also matters. Forex Anvil Breakout was built with clean and controlled execution logic to help the EA behave as close as possible between backtesting and live trading.

News Protection

Forex Anvil Breakout includes an optional news filter using the MQL5 economic calendar in live trading.

You can choose the currencies and keywords you want to watch, such as USD news, CPI, FOMC, or Payrolls. The EA can block new trades before and after selected high impact news and can manage open trades during news.

The news calendar is disabled during strategy tester, so the live MQL5 Calendar filter is not used in backtests.

Setup Guide

1. Attach Forex Anvil Breakout to one enabled symbol chart, normally EURUSD when running the full portfolio.

2. Make sure your broker provides the symbols you want to enable.

3. If your broker uses extra letters before or after the symbol name, use Broker Symbol Prefix or Broker Symbol Suffix.

4. You can attach the EA to any timeframe.

5. A hedging account is required. Netting/exchange accounts are not supported.

6. Suggested starting deposit: $500 or more.

7. Start with a small fixed lot size or use drawdown-based lot sizing.

Backtesting 


For faster backtesting, you can use OHLC testing mode because the EA logic is based on open, high, low, and close data. You can also compare with Every Tick testing if you want to check broker-specific execution differences.


Important Risk Notice

Forex Anvil Breakout requires a hedging account.

This EA does not use AI, machine learning, martingale recovery, grid recovery, or fake "money printer" marketing. It is a rule-based breakout portfolio system.

No EA can guarantee profit. Use proper risk and test carefully before trading live.
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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Эксперты
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LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Эксперты
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Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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5 (7)
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5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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Эксперты
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