Forex Anvil Breakout





Forex Anvil Breakout is an automated trading EA made for a multi-symbol breakout portfolio.





This EA is based on a breakout strategy engine that I have been tuning and improving for the past 10 years. It includes 6 breakout strategies, each built for a different symbol:





EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD, AUDJPY, and CHFJPY.





The EA looks for support and resistance areas, then places pending buy stop or sell stop orders when the market gives a valid setup.





The goal is simple: trade structured breakouts across multiple markets with clear entries, clean trade management, and controlled risk settings.





Forex Anvil Breakout is not designed for traders looking to flip accounts quickly. It is built for traders who want a structured breakout portfolio with clear rules, honest risk management, and a long-term approach to automated trading.





Forex Anvil Breakout User Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773162







Launch price notice:

Forex Anvil Breakout is currently listed at a launch price. The planned final price is $999 as the product develops, live signal history grows, and more forward trading data becomes available.





The price may increase over time without notice.





Key Features





- Multi-symbol breakout portfolio





- Trades EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD, AUDJPY, and CHFJPY





- 6 internal breakout strategies





- Breakout entries based on support and resistance





- Pending buy stop and sell stop orders





- Fixed stop loss and take profit





- Fixed lot size option





- Drawdown-based lot sizing option





- Optional Aggressive Lot Scaling





- Daily equity loss limit option





- Account min/max equity stop options





- News filter using the MQL5 Calendar in live trading





- Built-in chart panel





- Adjustable magic number





- Broker symbol prefix/suffix mapping





Trading Logic





The 6 strategies are built to work together. They are not all trying to take the same exact trade. This helps spread risk across different breakout setups and different markets instead of depending on one single symbol or one single setup.





Risk Controls





You can trade with a fixed lot size, or you can use drawdown-based lot sizing. I recommend drawdown-based lot sizing because it helps balance risk between the 6 strategies inside the EA.





Aggressive Lot Scaling is optional. When enabled, it keeps the prior accepted lot size for recovery and can exceed the Max-DD calculated lot after account drawdown.





The EA also includes optional account min equity, account max equity, and daily equity loss controls.





Each trade uses fixed stop loss and take profit settings. This keeps the trade management simple and controlled.





Stable Execution





A good EA is not only about the strategy. The code behind it also matters. Forex Anvil Breakout was built with clean and controlled execution logic to help the EA behave as close as possible between backtesting and live trading.





News Protection





Forex Anvil Breakout includes an optional news filter using the MQL5 economic calendar in live trading.





You can choose the currencies and keywords you want to watch, such as USD news, CPI, FOMC, or Payrolls. The EA can block new trades before and after selected high impact news and can manage open trades during news.





The news calendar is disabled during strategy tester, so the live MQL5 Calendar filter is not used in backtests.





Setup Guide





1. Attach Forex Anvil Breakout to one enabled symbol chart, normally EURUSD when running the full portfolio.





2. Make sure your broker provides the symbols you want to enable.





3. If your broker uses extra letters before or after the symbol name, use Broker Symbol Prefix or Broker Symbol Suffix.





4. You can attach the EA to any timeframe.





5. A hedging account is required. Netting/exchange accounts are not supported.





6. Suggested starting deposit: $500 or more.





7. Start with a small fixed lot size or use drawdown-based lot sizing.





Backtesting



For faster backtesting, you can use OHLC testing mode because the EA logic is based on open, high, low, and close data. You can also compare with Every Tick testing if you want to check broker-specific execution differences.





Important Risk Notice





Forex Anvil Breakout requires a hedging account.





This EA does not use AI, machine learning, martingale recovery, grid recovery, or fake "money printer" marketing. It is a rule-based breakout portfolio system.





No EA can guarantee profit. Use proper risk and test carefully before trading live.