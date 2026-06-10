The Cuanners EA is a professional fully automated Expert Advisor specifically developed for XAUUSD (Gold). Built around a disciplined single-entry methodology, The Cuanners EA focuses on trend-following opportunities while maintaining strict risk management. The system does not use Martingale, Grid, Averaging, Recovery, or any position multiplication techniques.





MAIN FEATURES





• Fully Automated Trading

• Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)

• Optimized for M1 Timeframe

• Single Entry Strategy

• No Martingale

• No Grid Trading

• No Averaging

• Fixed Stop Loss Protection

• Trend Following Logic

• Dynamic Trailing Stop

• Spread Protection Filter

• Daily Risk Management

• VPS Friendly

• Easy Installation and Configuration





TRADING CONCEPT





The Cuanners EA continuously analyzes market conditions and seeks high-probability opportunities based on price action and trend behavior. Unlike many aggressive trading systems, The Cuanners EA opens only one position per signal. The system avoids dangerous recovery methods that may significantly increase drawdown and account risk. This disciplined approach focuses on capital preservation, controlled exposure, and long-term trading consistency.





RISK CONTROL FEATURES





• Fixed Stop Loss: 275 Points

• Fixed Take Profit: 1200 Points

• Dynamic Trailing Stop Management

• Spread Protection Filter

• Daily Loss Protection

• Maximum Daily Loss Limit: 20%





Every position is protected by predefined risk parameters designed to help maintain stable account performance during changing market conditions.





RECOMMENDED SETTINGS





• Symbol: XAUUSD

• Timeframe: M1

• Account Type: Any

• Minimum Balance: $200

• Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or Higher





ADVANTAGES





✓ Single Entry Strategy

✓ No Martingale

✓ No Grid

✓ No Averaging

✓ Fixed Stop Loss Protection

✓ Fixed Take Profit Target

✓ Dynamic Trailing Stop

✓ Spread Filter Protection

✓ Daily Risk Limitation

✓ Controlled Drawdown Approach

✓ Fully Automated Trading

✓ Optimized for Gold Market

✓ Suitable for VPS Operation





LIVE MONITORING





For transparency purposes, users can monitor the live trading activity and performance of The Cuanners EA through the official public signal page:









The public signal allows traders to observe real trading behavior, risk profile, drawdown, account growth, and overall system performance under live market conditions.





WHO IS THIS EA FOR?





• Traders who prefer structured risk management

• Traders who avoid Martingale systems

• Traders who avoid Grid systems

• Traders who avoid Averaging techniques

• Traders who value long-term account sustainability

• Traders who prefer transparent trading behavior





IMPORTANT NOTICE





Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading Forex and Precious Metals involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Users should always test the product on a demo account before using it on a live trading account. Risk only capital that you can afford to lose.