The Cuanners Ea

The Cuanners EA is a professional fully automated Expert Advisor specifically developed for XAUUSD (Gold). Built around a disciplined single-entry methodology, The Cuanners EA focuses on trend-following opportunities while maintaining strict risk management. The system does not use Martingale, Grid, Averaging, Recovery, or any position multiplication techniques.

MAIN FEATURES

• Fully Automated Trading
• Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)
• Optimized for M1 Timeframe
• Single Entry Strategy
• No Martingale
• No Grid Trading
• No Averaging
• Fixed Stop Loss Protection
• Trend Following Logic
• Dynamic Trailing Stop
• Spread Protection Filter
• Daily Risk Management
• VPS Friendly
• Easy Installation and Configuration

TRADING CONCEPT

The Cuanners EA continuously analyzes market conditions and seeks high-probability opportunities based on price action and trend behavior. Unlike many aggressive trading systems, The Cuanners EA opens only one position per signal. The system avoids dangerous recovery methods that may significantly increase drawdown and account risk. This disciplined approach focuses on capital preservation, controlled exposure, and long-term trading consistency.

RISK CONTROL FEATURES

• Fixed Stop Loss: 275 Points
• Fixed Take Profit: 1200 Points
• Dynamic Trailing Stop Management
• Spread Protection Filter
• Daily Loss Protection
• Maximum Daily Loss Limit: 20%

Every position is protected by predefined risk parameters designed to help maintain stable account performance during changing market conditions.

RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

• Symbol: XAUUSD
• Timeframe: M1
• Account Type: Any
• Minimum Balance: $200
• Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or Higher

ADVANTAGES

✓ Single Entry Strategy
✓ No Martingale
✓ No Grid
✓ No Averaging
✓ Fixed Stop Loss Protection
✓ Fixed Take Profit Target
✓ Dynamic Trailing Stop
✓ Spread Filter Protection
✓ Daily Risk Limitation
✓ Controlled Drawdown Approach
✓ Fully Automated Trading
✓ Optimized for Gold Market
✓ Suitable for VPS Operation

LIVE MONITORING

For transparency purposes, users can monitor the live trading activity and performance of The Cuanners EA through the official public signal page:


The public signal allows traders to observe real trading behavior, risk profile, drawdown, account growth, and overall system performance under live market conditions.

WHO IS THIS EA FOR?

• Traders who prefer structured risk management
• Traders who avoid Martingale systems
• Traders who avoid Grid systems
• Traders who avoid Averaging techniques
• Traders who value long-term account sustainability
• Traders who prefer transparent trading behavior

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading Forex and Precious Metals involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Users should always test the product on a demo account before using it on a live trading account. Risk only capital that you can afford to lose.
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3.56 (9)
Experts
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
Experts
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Professional XAUUSD Grid, Martingale, Hedging and Basket Risk-Control Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Group Channel Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0193d17ed016dd01 This Expert Advisor incorporates seven advanced protection layers designed to safeguard the trading account, control exposure, and reduce overall trading risk. 1. High-Impact News Filter The EA automatically suspends the opening of new trades for two hours whenever major high-impact economic news is dete
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
Prestige 5
M Ardiansyah
1 (1)
Experts
Prestige EA   is a powerful, intelligent trend‑detection trading robot built using advanced mathematical and statistical models. It is designed to identify high‑probability market movements with precision while maintaining strict risk control. The EA uses refined entry filters with advanced correction logic to ensure accurate and reliable trade entries. Every trade is protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, ensuring disciplined risk management. In addition, the EA includes smart internal algorit
Vega Bot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (8)
Experts
Follow the channel for the latest update LIVE RESULT:  LIVE SIGNAL (XAU)   |   NAS100, NASDAQ, USTECH   IMPORTANT NOTICE: Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price.  Next Price: $1499.99  The price will soon increase to $4999.99 Download Setfiles Detail Guide BACKTEST GUIDE AI_MODULE !!! Special Offer: Purchase VEGA BOT today for a chance to receive EA AI Aurum Pivot (contact privately for details) !!! VEGA BOT – The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Following EA Welcome
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