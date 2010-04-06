Gold pro 3
- 专家
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- 版本: 3.5
- 更新: 7 八月 2026
- 激活: 5
Gold Pro 3 – Professional Price Action Automated EA for XAUUSD
Gold Pro 3 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) meticulously engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. By leveraging advanced Price Action logic, this system identifies high-probability trade setups based on market structure, trends, and key support/resistance levels, effectively filtering out market noise.
Designed for serious traders who value consistency over high-risk gambling, Gold Pro 3 prioritizes strict risk management to ensure sustainable growth while protecting your capital.
Why Choose Gold Pro 3?
- Pure Price Action Logic.
- Fully Automated Intelligence.
- Robust Risk Management.
- Designed for XAUUSD.
Technical Specifications:
- Trading Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold).
- Timeframe: M5 (Best performance).
- Account Type: ECN account recommended for tight spreads and fast execution.
- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5).
- Setup: Fully automated (Plug & Play).
Important Note for Traders:
- You should run this robot on the 5-minute timeframe XAUUSD!
- Risk Disclaimer: Forex trading involves significant risk. We strongly recommend testing the EA on a Demo account to familiarize yourself with its performance before trading with real capital.
- Support: Transparency is key. If you have any questions or require assistance with settings, please contact me via MQL5 private message. I am committed to providing prompt support to all users.
Backtest result:
- Gold pro 3 EA was backtested on ICMarkets XAUUSD M5 timeframe with 1:100 leverage and $1000 account on data from January 2, 2026 to May 31, 2026. The main parameters were: Risk per trade 2%, Risk-to-Reward Ratio 1.0, and a 50-candle lookback.
- The backtest report shows that the data quality is 100%. Out of 99 trades, the result was a profit of $9329.38 and a loss of $-5647.08, resulting in a total net profit of $3682.3. For more information, see the provided graphs and report screenshots.
- The backtest results, which were analyzed using Monte Carlo simulations, show that the average profit of Gold pro 3 EA is $7396, and the probability of account loss is 0.0439 or 4.39%.
FAQ Section:
Q: Is a VPS required?
A: Yes, as this is a fully automated system, it is highly recommended to run Gold Pro 3 on a 24/7 VPS to ensure uninterrupted trade execution.
Q: What is the recommended balance?
A: While it can run on smaller accounts, we recommend starting with at least $1000 for optimal risk management settings.