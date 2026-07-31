Jml SMC Alpha – Multi-Timeframe Automated Trading System

Successful trading is not about taking risks on every market move—it is about acting with precision when high-probability opportunities align. JML SMC Alpha is built specifically around this philosophy: filtering noise, waiting for strong structural setups, and managing exposure with institutional discipline.

Strategy & Multi-Timeframe Framework

The system operates through a structured top-down analysis to target only refined setups:

Macro Trend Alignment (H4): Identifies primary market direction on the 4-hour chart.

Structural Zone Mapping (H1 & M15): Locates key Order Blocks (OB) and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) aligned with the main trend.

Multi-Timeframe Confluence (M5 & M1): Evaluates M5 trend confluences before refining execution on the M1 timeframe for tight Stop Loss placement.

Session Dynamics: Monitors liquidity sweeps during Asia, London, and New York trading sessions.

Calculated Risk & Trade Management

Instead of overtrading, the algorithm prioritizes quality over frequency:

Capital Protection: Every opened trade is protected by an automated fixed Stop Loss.

Automated Management: Features automated Break-Even logic to lock in protection once initial targets are reached.

No Risky Strategies: Does NOT utilize Martingale, Grid, or cost-averaging techniques.

Account & Capital Parameters

Supported Asset: Optimized for BTCUSD (Bitcoin), as well as XAUUSD and major currency pairs.

Execution Timeframes: M1 and M5 charts (guided by H4/H1/M15 context).

Capital Requirements:

Minimum Capital: $250 USD (suited for 0.01 fixed lot size)

Recommended Capital: $500 USD to $1,000 USD (provides solid margin cushion and stability)

Institutional / Scaled Accounts: Fully scalable for $10,000+ USD and Prop Firm evaluation accounts.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments, including cryptocurrencies and leveraged assets, involves substantial risk and is not suitable for every investor. Past performance of any trading algorithm is not a guarantee of future results. Before deploying this Expert Advisor on a live account, ensure you fully understand your risk exposure and test the setup on a demo environment.